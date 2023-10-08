Unpacking Mississippi State football's defensive woes on all 3 levels entering open week

STARKVILLE — Western Michigan’s first scoring drive Saturday felt fluky. With Mississippi State football already leading 17-0 entering the final minute of the first half and WMU on its third-string quarterback, allowing one long drive didn’t feel worrisome.

However, the Broncos (2-4, 1-1 MAC) found the end zone again in their first possession of the second half. Then they scored on the ensuing drive. Then again two drives later.

Suddenly, a get-right game for MSU’s defense got ugly in the 41-28 win. Rather than collecting momentum going into the open week, the Bulldogs reminded those at Davis Wade Stadium of a major concern midway through coach Zach Arnett’s first season at the helm: The defense isn’t good.

Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) struggles to get pressure up front, whiffs on tackles and has breakdown after breakdown in the secondary.

Replacing four starters in the secondary was expected to be tough, but with veterans up front, there was confidence about unit coming into the year. That no longer remains the case.

Mississippi State’s pass rush woes

MSU ranks fifth in the SEC with 16 sacks. However, Pro Football Focus grades Mississippi State’s pass rush as 13th in the conference – ranked only ahead of Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs’ three highest-graded pass rushers are linebackers Nathaniel Watson, Jett Johnson and Donterry Russell, who has only played in two games. Of those who have played in six games, only Watson has more than 8% of pass rush snaps deemed as wins by PFF.

Key players defensive linemen such as De’Monte Russell, Kalvin Dinkins and Trevion Williams have been injured. But Russell, the veteran among those, has the third-worst pass rushing grade on the team. Even when healthy, there hasn't been production.

Mississippi State’s struggles at SAM linebacker

Watson and Johnson get a pass for Mississippi State’s struggles. The sixth-year linebackers are once again toward the top of the SEC in tackles, with Johnson leading the conference (66) and Watson in third (57).

If MSU only plays 12 games this season, Watson is on pace to finish with 354 career tackles, which would rank ninth in SEC history. Johnson is on pace finish close behind with have 336 tackles.

However, the third linebacker spot – the SAM – has been an issue for Mississippi State. Between DeShawn Page, John Lewis and J.P. Purvis, nobody has emerged as a consistent option like Tyrus Wheat was last season.

Donterry Russell provided a spark at the spot last week in a loss against Alabama, but it remains to be determined if he can be a consistent threat.

Opposing quarterbacks gashing Mississippi State’s secondary

In terms of completion percentage, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson had his second-worst outing of the season against Ole Miss on Saturday by connecting on only 64.1% of passes. The good news for him is he’ll face Mississippi State on Oct. 21.

The Bulldogs are allowing the SEC’s worst completion percentage at 74.2%. Mississippi State is allowing 263.5 passing yards per game, and that’s with three nonconference games played.

