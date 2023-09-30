Unpacking Kentucky's 'statement' win over Florida

With a high-powered led by QB Cameron Ward, Washington State has the looks of a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
Follow the action all day Saturday as we keep you updated on Week 5 action.
The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half but it wasn't enough.
Ray Davis had one of the best single-game performances in Kentucky history.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
Chandler Jones' release comes after a turbulent week that saw him arrested for allegedly violating a protective order.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
USC is a 21.5-point favorite at Colorado.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Mariners are playing with the urgency befitting a team fighting for a playoff spot. But statistically, they’re probably playing their final series of the season.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.