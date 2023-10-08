Unpacking Jackson State football's victory over Alabama A&M including forcing four turnovers

MOBILE, Ala. − Jackson State football coming off an open week, looked like a new team against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

The Tigers came into Ladd Peebles Stadium escorted by police sirens. The only sirens to be heard during the first half of the game was that of Jackson State band, The Sonic Boom of the South. The band played the school's fight song as the offense scored on its first three possessions while defeating Alabama A&M 45-30 in the Gulf Coast Challenge.

The win gives JSU (4-2, 2-1 SWAC) sole possession of second place in the SWAC East Division and an opportunity to win the East title for a third consecutive year should Florida A&M falter.

The Tigers were fresh and healthy and used a dominating defense to ruin former Jackson State quarterback and now Bulldogs' starter Qunicy Casey's day. Casey was replaced by Xavier Lankford after a fumble in the first quarter.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Special teams — show up big time

Alabama A&M (3-3, 1-2) showed its desperation after trailing at halftime 35-7. On the kickoff to begin the second half, the Bulldogs tried an onsides kick. Jackson State recovered the kick and moved into Bulldogs territory and used Dylan Watson's right leg to kick a 40-yard field goal.

Jackson State found a kickoff and extra point kicker in Watson, who was five-of-five on extra points and hit a 40-yard field goal.

Late in the first quarter, JSU's Seven McGee fielded a punt and returned it to the Bulldogs' 42-yard line. His return allowed Jackson State to control the line of scrimmage and move the ball deep in A&M's territory.

McGee also returned a 27-yard punt return move the ball to the 25-yard line of the Bulldogs. On the third play of the series McGee caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brown to make the score 45-22 with 13:44 in the fourth quarter.

Jackson State defense helps offense start fast

Jackson State shut down the Bulldogs in the first half. With 14:04 in first quarter, Casey was intercepted by Keydrain Calligan at the 27-yard line of the Bulldogs off a tip pass. That turnover allowed JSU backup quarterback Jacobian Morgan to score on a 2-yard keeper to give JSU a 7-0 lead with 13: 37 in the first quarter.

On Alabama A&M's third possession of the game, Casey was scrambling and fumbled the ball after being hit by JSU defensive tackle Devonta Davis. The ball was recovered by John Huggins at the Bulldogs' 1. Morgan scored to give JSU a 21-0 lead with 7:25 in the first quarter.

Later in the second quarter with the Bulldogs driving, Jackson State safety B. J. Washington picked off Lankford to end the drive and allow JSU to score again.

With 6:21 to play in the game and the Bulldogs with the ball on the Alabama A&M 40-yard line, Jackson State defensive back Jaheem Hazel intercepted the pass.

The Jackson State defense intercepted three pass and had one fumble recovery.

Jackson State offense scores with ease

Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown was 14-of-26 passing for 202 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He showed more leadership by tucking the ball and running the ball for first down yardage when his receivers were covered. Brown's composure allowed JSU to pick up first downs and keep drives moving.

Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan carried 23 times for 115 yards. Receiver Fabian McCray had two pass receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson State ran the ball 44 times for 204 yards and had 406 yards of total offense.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football forces four turnovers in win over Alabama A&M