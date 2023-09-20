Unpacking an all-important Clemson-Florida State game — and what's at stake for each team

It's Week 4 of the 2023 college football season, but one of the biggest games of the ACC schedule is here: No. 23 Clemson vs. No. 3 Florida State. The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 ACC) host the Seminoles (3-0, 0-0) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (noon ET, ABC) in a matchup between the two teams picked to finish atop the league.

Clemson is coming off a win over FAU, but the specter of its Week 1 loss to Duke remains. Florida State started strong with its big win over LSU, but it was nearly upset by Boston College in Week 3.

Before the Tigers and Seminoles meet for the 36th time, Clemson beat writer Christina Long and Florida State beat writer Ehsan Kassim break down some key storylines and matchups in the rivalry game.

What's at stake for both Clemson and Florida State?

Kassim: If FSU wins, it has a clear path to a perfect regular season and won’t have to sweat out other teams for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles would also reclaim control over the ACC for the first time over Clemson in nearly a decade. A win would cement Mike Norvell’s rebuilding of the program through the transfer portal. If FSU loses, it still has a chance to get to the CFP, but I do believe the ACC would take a hit for that. It would show that the Seminoles also have a ton of work left and aren’t fully back yet.

Long: A Clemson loss would mean the end of the Tigers' playoff hopes this season. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff. Two losses would also doom the bid for a repeat conference championship. A win would quiet the narrative that Clemson's time atop the ACC is over, Florida State is back in the driver's seat and the Tigers are on their way off the national stage.

How does Clemson avoid Duke repeat? Same for FSU, a la Boston College.

Kassim: FSU needs to not lose concentration and keep its foot on the pedal. The Seminoles did that well against LSU when it took a big lead but relaxed against BC and showed the margin of error for the team is still not huge.

Long: Clemson has to take care of the football. Turnovers were the main reason the Tigers lost in Week 1, with two red zone fumbles and an interception. Coach Dabo Swinney has emphasized turnovers ever since, and Clemson cleaned up its act and won the turnover margin for the first time against FAU in Week 3. It can't afford to give FSU extra possessions Saturday.

Who's the X-factor for Clemson, Florida State? And how do you stop them?

Kassim: For FSU, it’s Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman. While quarterback Jordan Travis might be the most important player, containing Coleman could be the key to slowing down the offense. He’s a major threat in one-on-one plays and leaving a corner on him on an island would be a mistake.

Long: Will Shipley is Clemson's most consistent offensive weapon dating back to last season. He's put up 225 yards so far and averaged 6.25 yards per carry. Most of his work so far came against Duke, and Clemson will use him more as it gets into ACC play. Florida State will need strength up front to keep him breaking off big plays in space.

ACC POWER RANKINGS: Here's how the ACC football teams stack up behind Florida State heading into fourth week of the season

What is a weakness in each team that can be exploited?

Kassim: BC took advantage of poor linebacker play from FSU. That was a major concern coming into the season. It’s something Swinney could look to do as well. The read option with Klubnik, along with a high dosage of Shipley, is where Clemson can keep Travis on the sideline and control the ball.

Long: When Clemson's offense has struggled, it's been because of the turnover problem and some decisions made by Klubnik. He's a young quarterback with a lot of talent, but he's in a new offense and appears to be still trying to find his footing. If Florida State can pressure him and keep him out of a rhythm, he's shown a tendency to panic and make some poor decisions.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson-Florida State game: Unpacking stakes for each football team