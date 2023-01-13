Unpacking Future Packers: No. 97, Oklahoma RB Eric Gray

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

Aaron Jones may or may not have played in his final game as a member of the Green Bay Packers. The Packers could decide to part ways with the dynamic running back to save some green this offseason.

AJ Dillon will be playing in the final year of his rookie deal when the 2023 season kicks off.

Even if Jones is brought back, the Packers will likely look to add a running back to the stable during the 2023 NFL Draft.

A running back that Brian Gutekunst could target on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft is Eric Gray. The Oklahoma running back checks in at No. 97 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Day three running back target for the Packers? How about Oklahoma's Eric Gray. Per PFF, 44 runs of 10-plus yards this past season and 727 yards after contact. Weapon in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/a7UgtQ8i5G — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) January 12, 2023

The Tennessee transfer and former four-star recruit arrived in Norman for the 2021 season. During his first season as a Sooner, Gray rushed for 412 yards and two touchdowns. Gray added 229 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This past season Gray rushed for 1,364 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led the Big 12 Conference in yards per carry (6.4). As a receiver out of the backfield, Gray hauled in 33 receptions for 229 yards.

Gray went out with a bang, rushing for 845 yards and eight touchdowns during the final six games of the season. During that six-game stretch, Gray posted five 100-yard rushing games, including a 211-yard performance against West Virginia.

“Oklahoma’s offense had a lot of start and stop this year, it struggled to find a rhythm but the one thing it was able to count on was Gray,” Josh McCuistion, the Co-Publisher of the Sooner Scoop said. “He was so consistent and really found his groove in the run game as the offensive line came together through the season. He really showed a lot of ability to impact the game in every way and shined, in particular against West Virginia where Oklahoma’s offense struggled to find much in the second half save for Gray.”

Gray’s greatest strength is his vision. He patiently reads the blocks and once he sees the crease he hits it with great burst. He has great peripheral vision to find the cutback lane. He has a natural feel for angles and he makes sharp cuts without having to throttle down.

Eric Gray cut right through Nebraska's defense 😤@OU_Football off to a hot start to the second half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5ZfHIoYYr6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

“He has a great knack for finding lanes and having the great feet to take advantage of them,” McCuistion said. “Oklahoma’s offense this year is largely built on a running back being able to make quick decisions and requires a player like Gray to see running lanes where they may not have been expected. And though Gray has plenty of talent behind him when others would hit the field it made it even more glaring how good he was about being able to see his lane and setting it up well with his patience.”

Gray has a strong lower half and is able to run through arm tackles. He plays behind his pads and is able to make people whiff in space. According to Pro Football Focus Gray racked up 727 yards after contact and broke off 44 runs of 10-plus yards this past season.

Eric Gray is back to his very best this season, and it’s glorious to behold #CollegeFootball | @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/s0SdvMLHUb — College Football Network (@CFN365) November 12, 2022

“He’s very powerful in the lower body and routinely runs through arm tackles,” McCuistion said. “He’s just a much more physical runner who seems to fight through contact as well as some bigger backs.”

During two seasons at Oklahoma, Gray hauled in 56 receptions for 458 yards and two touchdowns. He’s a good blocker in pass protection and is a threat out of the backfield as a receiver. He has soft hands and is able to catch the ball away from his frame and quickly turn upfield.

“Of course, Gray can catch the check downs but I also think he shows ability down the field on wheel routes and just does a good job creating space for his quarterback to use,” McCuistion said. “He’s not an overwhelming receiver but a very capable one.”

Gray finished his collegiate career with nine career punt returns and four kick returns. For his career, he averaged 5.2 yards per punt return and 18 yards per kick return.

“I think I’d see him more as a punt return guy as he’s got a little more lateral quickness than pure top-end speed,” McCuistion said. “As far as taking care of the ball and being a guy capable of the basics of the job, he’s absolutely got the kind of reliability he’d need.”

Fit with the Packers

As mentioned earlier in the article, the Packers will likely be in the market for a running back when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around.

They may look to add one early if they opt to part ways with Jones. Regardless of what happens with Jones, they’ll likely add a running back on day three of the draft.

Gray is a complete back that could form a solid one-two punch with Dillon, or serve as the third running back behind Jones and Dillon.

Long-term, Gray has the skills to develop into the lead dog. He has the vision, contact balance, and receiving ability to carve out an extended NFL career, much like DeMarco Murray, his running backs coach at Oklahoma. That complete skillset could make him Green Bay’s top running back in 2024.

“He’s a complete back with a good ability to run between the tackles as well as some skills as a receiver,” McCuistion said. “The fact that Gray was a transfer could have hindered some of his off-the-field ability. However, in speaking to numerous people around Norman he was the type of guy that the players instantly responded to and two different staffs saw him as one of the team’s leaders and really bought into him as not only a player but a guy they trusted leading their locker room.”

