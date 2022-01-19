Unpacking Future Packers: No. 92 Teagan Quitoriano

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers selected Jace Sternberger in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The following year the Packers once again selected a tight end in the third round when they drafted Josiah Deguara.

Sternberger is no longer on the team and Deguara has flashed potential and could be a potential breakout candidate next season. A breakout that the Packers are hoping starts in the playoffs this Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Outside of Deguara, the long-term outlook for the tight end position in Green Bay is murky. Will Robert Tonyan get re-signed after suffering a season-ending injury earlier this season?

Will this be the final ride for Marcedes Lewis? The veteran tight end will turn 38 in May and may opt to retire after.

Even if Lewis is back next season, the Packers will need to add depth to the tight end room this offseason. A player that Green Bay could target in the 2022 NFL Draft is Teagan Quitoriano. The Oregon State tight end checks in at No. 92 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Quitoriano arrived at Oregon State as a three-star recruit. In 2019, Quitoriano hauled in two receiving touchdowns. The following season he caught one touchdown.

This past season Quitoriano posted career highs in receptions (19) receiving yards (214) and receiving touchdowns (3). Quitoriano played a vital role in B.J. Baylor rushing for 1,337 yards for the Beavers.

“Teagan had a really solid junior season this past year at Oregon State,” Marcus Russell, a contributor for Building The Dam said. “He was a reliable steady presence for the offense, but his greatest contributions came in the run game as an excellent blocker. The Beavers relied heavily on B.J. Baylor and their run game this past season and Teagan was often opening up holes for Baylor.”

Quitoriano is essentially a sixth offensive lineman when he’s on the field. He has a competitive appetite as a blocker. As a run blocker, he’s a battering ram. Once he latches on he drives his legs and is looking to bury the man across from him.

Story continues

“He reminds me a little of Nick Boyle for the Ravens,” Russell said. “He’s primarily a run-blocker, but can catch passes as needed. He’s an excellent athlete (two sports in high school with basketball). At 6-foot-6 he’s got the ideal frame for blocking and he’s put on at least 40 pounds since arriving at Oregon State. He’s just a big athletic man.”

Quitoriano looks the part of an NFL tight end. He checks in at 6-6 and 260 pounds. As a pass-catcher, he has soft, reliable hands. He wasn’t asked to play a big part in OSU’s passing attack, but when his number was dialed he answered. With his quickness, he’s going to make a killing in the short to intermediate routes.

1, 2, 3 defenders on him and Quitoriano pulled it in. We go for 2 and it's a 3-point game with 13:42 left in Q4 pic.twitter.com/5wh8MbUtjI — Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 24, 2019

“His production was disappointing this season,” Russell said. “Fans were wanting Teagan and fellow tight end Luke Musgrave much more involved in the passing game. But again the Beavers relied heavily on their running game. Last year’s starter Tristan Gebbia was out all year with an injury. Sam Noyer was given the start in the opener but was pulled due to ineffectiveness and Chance Nolan played most of the year at quarterback. He averaged about 200 passing yards per game and much of the focus was on getting the run game going offensively.”

Quitorianio was a mainstay on OSU’s special teams coverage units early in his career. He’s a player that’s willing to do the dirty work. He has the quickness and toughness to step in and be a special teams contributor as a rookie.

“He’s a good athlete and all-around football player,” Russell said. “He contributed more on special teams during his first few years with the Beavers before he was a full-time starter at tight end, but is fully capable of making tackles and blocking on kickoffs and/or punts.”

Fit with the Packers

All signs point to Deguara being the starting tight end for the Packers next season. What does the depth chart look like behind him though?

Brian Gutekunst will look to add a tight end via the draft and if he waits until day three, Quitoriano could be high on his board.

The Oregon State product checks a lot of boxes. He’s willing to do the dirty work, both on special teams and as a run blocker. He has an NFL frame and even though his numbers as a receiver weren’t eye-popping he has the tools to be a weapon in any aerial attack.

“I’m interested to see how Teagan performs at his pro-day,” Russell said. “If he can display his strength and athleticism I could see an NFL general manager using a day three pick on him. You can’t teach his size and athleticism and he’s got the ability to be a pass-catching threat.”

The Packers want their tight ends to be dogs as blockers and Quitoriano may be the best run-blocking tight end in the draft. With his blocking chops and special teams experience, Quitoriano could be a steady contributor for the Packers as a rookie.

Related