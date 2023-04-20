Unpacking Future Packers: No. 9, SMU WR Rashee Rice

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

It’s been 20-plus years since the Green Bay Packers selected a wide receiver in the NFL Draft. During that time, they’ve had a lot of success drafting wide receivers in the second and third rounds.

Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, and James Jones were all second or third-round selections by the Packers. It looks like Christian Watson could soon join that illustrious list.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target on the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft is Rashee Rice. The SMU wide receiver checks in at No. 9 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

A three-star recruit, Rice finished his career at SMU near the top of every receiving category in program history.

As a freshman in 2019, Rice hauled in 25 receptions for 403 yards and one touchdown. The following season, Rice recorded 48 receptions for 683 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, Rice caught 64 receptions for 670 yards and nine touchdowns.

This past season, Rice played through a toe injury and hauled in 96 receptions for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 1,355 receiving yards set the single-season program record.

“Rashee Rice had an unreal season for SMU,” Billy Embody, the SMU reporter for On3Sports said. “It was as simple as throw it to Rashee and he’s either coming down with it or drawing pass interference. He played through a broken toe suffered relatively early in the season that saw him have some drops here and there as he missed practice, but eventually returned to practice and was at his dominant self.”

Rice’s trump card is his ability to turn 50-50 balls into 80-20 balls. His tape is littered with leaping grabs over defensive backs or making catches in traffic. He does a good job of playing above the rim and has outstanding body control. With his explosive leaping ability (41-inch vertical) and length, Rice will be a weekly feature on the “You Got Mossed” segment.

“Contested balls are his biggest strength as is his physicality to break tackles,” Embody said. “He’s got the body control and athleticism to high point balls and come down with them. He’s also strong enough to run through arm tackles. That 40-plus inch vertical showed why he’s a true ball winner.”

With the ball in his hands, Rice is a dangerous YAC threat. He has the contact balance of a running back and the strength to run through arm tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Rice racked up 593 yards after the catch this past season.

“His vision is a strong piece of this,” Embody said. “His ability to feel tacklers around him, slipping away from them with a subtle move.”

Rice is a three-level threat. He has late burst to win vertically and tracks the ball well over his shoulder. According to PFF, Rice led the nation with 18 deep catches this past season. He does a good job of shifting gears to set up defensive backs.

Rice will have to work on his release package, as he’s prone to getting held up at the line of scrimmage.

While he makes highlight reel-worthy catches, he’s prone to the occasional drop (nine this past season). On the other side, he’s more than comfortable making catches through contact. Per PFF, Rice finished this season with 16 contested catches.

“His routes are solid and he’s continuing to develop that craft,” Embody said. “SMU’s route tree doesn’t appear to be the most elaborate, especially with Rashee going down the field so much, but he’s worked extremely hard to be a polished route runner. His hands are probably his biggest question. He can catch contested balls extremely well, but at points with the volume he got, there were more opportunities for drops. We saw that from time to time.”

It’s well-documented that Matt LaFleur wants his wide receivers to be willing blockers out on the edges. Rice gets after it as a blocker and he seems to have an appetite for the physical side of the game.

“He’s physical and willing,” Embody said. “SMU’s had a good run of wide receivers that are willing blockers, something Rashee continued as he came up through the ranks. He earned playing time as a freshman in part because of that.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need help at wide receiver. Watson has the makings of the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. Romeo Doubs could be the team’s No. 2, or No. 3 wide receiver. Samori Toure figures to have a place on the depth chart.

In 2021, Gutekunst traded up in the third round to select Amari Rodgers. Last year, Green Bay’s general manager traded up in the second round to select Watson.

Given the state of the wide receiver room at 1265 Lombardi Avenue, It would be shocking if Gutekunst didn’t use another Top 100 pick or two on a wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There may not be a more “Packers” type of wide receiver in the 2023 NFL draft than Rice. The Packers have a rich history of taking wide receivers on day two of the draft and Rice could be the next in line.

“First of all, he’s a terrific young man,” Embody said. “I’ve known Rashee for years now, dating back to high school. Now, he’s a grown man with the motivation of his son and that’s continued to drive him. His ball-winning, strength, blocking, and athleticism are why I’d draft him. He’s got the new-age NFL wideout traits you like to see. He’s not a massive guy, but he’s not a small slot either. His versatility is a plus, having played all over SMU’s scheme.”

