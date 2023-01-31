Unpacking Future Packers: No. 85 Mississippi State DL, Cameron Young

Since taking over as general manager of the Green Bay Packers in 2018, Brian Gutekunst has drafted a total of 48 players, with 14 of those prospects coming out of the SEC.

Gutekunst has used three first-round selections on Georgia Bulldogs over the past two seasons. The only other school that Gutekunst has drafted three players during his tenure is Mississippi State.

A player that Gutekunst could target from Mississippi State in the 2023 NFL Draft is Cameron Young. The Mississippi State defensive tackle checks in at No. 85 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Cameron Young is a big boy with a motor in the middle of the defense @cameron21young @HailStateFB @DraftDiamonds are found at the #HulaBowl pic.twitter.com/2t9UVkq9jn — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) October 15, 2022

A three-star recruit, Young enjoyed a breakout season in 2021, when he recorded 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and three pass knockdowns. This past season, Young recorded 34 tackles and two tackles for loss.

“Young played a big role for Mississippi State as a veteran in a position where MSU lacked depth at times due to injuries,” Stefan Krajisnik, the Mississippi State beat writer for Clarion Ledger said. “He was usually the top threat on MSU’s defensive line, which meant he drew a lot of attention.”

Young’s calling card is his ability to two-gap. He’s a run-stuffing nose tackle and stout at the point of attack. He has long arms, with physical hands to stack and detach. He looked quicker in 2021 and showcased adequate lateral quickness to move up and down the line of scrimmage.

Story continues

Few P5 teams will be more experienced in trenches on both sides of ball than @HailStateFB. D-line is led by draftable DTs Jaden Crumedy & Cameron Young. Productive interior duo both have NFL size (Young w/ 35 1/8 arms), get off blocks, and make plays.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/ud86UKyAXy — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 15, 2022

“His greatest strength is his mix of size and athleticism,” Krajisnik said. “Young is a big guy, there’s no denying that. But he has quick feet and also has the stamina to be effective throughout a long drive.”

Young offers little to nothing as an interior pass-rusher. The former three-star recruit finished his career with one sack. He isn’t the quickest off the snap and doesn’t have the second gear to close on the quarterback.

However, it is worth noting that over the past two seasons, he’s recorded 34 pressures over the past two seasons. If he were to land in Green Bay, he wouldn’t be the one drawing a crowd, like he did at Mississippi State this past season. He’d be afforded more one-on-one matchups. He has the power to collapse the pocket and while he may never be a dominant force, it could be part of his game that grows at the next level.

“He’s not the best pass rusher, but some of that is a result of what was around him,” Krajisnik said. “MSU’s defensive ends weren’t among the elite in the SEC, meaning teams could put an emphasis on Young.”

Fit with the Packers

Green Bay’s run defense yielded 2,372 yards on the ground, which ranked 26th overall. They gave up five yards per carry, which was tied for 29th in the league.

The Packers need to improve against the run next season and if past history is any indicator, Brian Gutekunst will pour resources into fixing the leaky run defense.

Last season the Packers needed to vastly improve on special teams. Gutekunst attacked the issue with great vigor. The Packers went out and hired one of the best special teams coordinators in the league. They signed players like Keisean Nixon and Dallin Leavitt. They drafted players with plenty of special teams experience like Tariq Carpenter.

It’s reasonable to expect that Gutekunst will add a player or two up front to help shore up the run defense.

While Young may not offer anything as an interior pass-rusher, he could step in from day one and help Green Bay shore up their run defense.

He's not an explosive or twitchy big man. But Mississippi State's Cameron Young has adequate quickness for a man his size. I'm excited to hear how he looks down in Mobile. pic.twitter.com/lRBQoWfDm3 — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) January 31, 2023

With a rotation of TJ Slaton and Young, the Packers could kick Kenny Clark outside, where he could be more of a disruptive player.

“Young would help a ton in defending the run game,” Krajisnik said. “If Young has decent edge guys around him, it creates a difficult path for the opposing offense because he’s so good at stuffing up the middle that running backs are forced to bounce it out.”

The Packers could be losing Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry to free agency this offseason. Gutekunst will most likely be in the market for a defensive lineman or two in the upcoming draft. With his ability to clog up running lanes, Young could be an attractive day-three target for Green Bay’s general manager as he looks for players to help Green Bay improve against the run.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire