Unpacking Future Packers: No. 84, South Dakota CB Myles Harden

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

During the past two NFL Drafts, Brain Gutekunst has selected two players from the FCS level. It was North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in 2022, followed up by South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft in 2023.

If Gutekunst turns to the FCS level in the 2024 NFL Draft, a player he could zero in on is Myles Harden. The University of South Dakota cornerback checks in at No. 84 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

Harden, a Florida native made a name for himself during his first season in Vermillion. In four games, Harden recorded 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and nine pass deflections. The following season, Harden played in just six games before suffering a season-ending injury. In six games the following season, Harden recorded 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and nine pass deflections.

This past season, Harden recorded 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and seven pass deflections.

“The time I spent at USD meant everything to me,” Harden said. “Just to be able to go off to college for free was a big goal for me and I was able to do that and play the game I love for four years as well. The relationships I created at USD with everyone from players to coaches, students, professors and workers all meant a lot to me. I cherish every interaction I had with anyone at USD because in a way it helped mold me into the person I am today.”

In 29 career games, Harden finished his time at Vermillion with six interceptions and 26 pass deflections. He has plus ball kills and has a knack for getting his hands on the pigskin. He’s always hunting for the ball.

“I would say my greatest strength is my ball skills, just having a nose for the ball helped me create many plays in my high school and collegiate career,” Harden said. “It’s going to continue to help me create plays in my professional career as well.”

Harden shows good route instincts and is quick to drive on the ball. He’s combative at the catch point and teams will love the tenacity he plays with. The USD cornerback is a smooth mover and has easy movement skills. His track background is evident as he possesses good recovery speed and never panics when the ball is in the air.

“Just being able to read the quarterback and feel the wide receiver route as it develops,” Harden said. “Being in a zone defense just reading the routes around me helped me recognize quickly what I’m going to get from the wide receiver and just being an instinctive player helped me in coverage as well.”

The top 3 speeds for both the East and West teams today @ShrineBowl were all DB's. 🔴 @Myles1Harden of the West team lead the way today with a speed of 21.03mph. — Zebra Sports (@ZebraSports) January 27, 2024

Harden drives quickly downhill in run support. He’s a willing participant and had a high batting average as a tackler this past season. The USD cornerback was credited with just six missed tackles this past season, with two of those whiffs coming during the team’s season opener. He had zero missed tackles during the final five weeks of the season.

“I’m very physical in run support,” Harden said. “I can set the edge, spill the ball, blitz and most importantly make the tackle.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need to add pieces to the cornerback room. Jaire Alexander was in and out of the lineup this past season. Will Eric Stokes be able to rediscover his rookie form? Even though Carrington Valentine showcased potential, it’s hard to imagine Gutekunst putting all his eggs in that basket. With Keisean Nixon set to hit the open market they’ll likely be in the market for a new starting nickel.

If the Packers feel that Valentine can handle full-time starter snaps, maybe they’ll wait until Day 3 to add pieces to the cornerback room. Even if they add a defensive back to the mix in the first three rounds, they’ll still need to add pieces for depth purposes.

Harden would provide quality depth to Green Bay’s cornerback room and he has the playmaking ability that is desperately missing in that room right now.

“I would bring great energy and passion to an NFL defense,” Harden said. “Being a smart, physical and instinctive player is something I can bring to an NFL defense.”

While Harden logged limited snaps in the slot during his time at Vermillion, he could kick inside. He has the short-area quickness, toughness and fluidity to handle lining up in the slot.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire