Unpacking Future Packers: No. 83 Braxton Jones

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers have made a living off of drafting offensive linemen on day three of the NFL Draft and developing them into bonafide stars.

David Bakhtiari, arguably the best left tackle in football was a fourth-round selection. T.J. Lang, Corey Linsley, and Josh Sitton were also day three selections for the Packers.

An offensive lineman that the Packers could target on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft is Braxton Jones. The Southern Utah offensive tackle checks in at No. 83 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Jones came to Southern Utah as a two-star recruit. He earned First-Team All-Big Sky Conference honors twice during his career. Jones ended his career at Southern Utah with 29 career starts.

Jones has prototypical length for the position. At 6-7, he has an athletic frame with long arms. He has quick feet to beat defenders to the spot in pass protection. While all the tools are there, Jones needs to work on his technique in pass protection if he’s going to carve out a long NFL career.

“The natural tools are there (length, foot quickness, change of direction skills, balance), but there are some breakdowns due to technical deficiencies,” Mark Dulgerian a contributor for Optimum Scouting said. “He’ll need to become much more consistent in his set angles and hand placement to better combat inside counter moves. Bull rushers give him trouble as well. He’s too light in his pants to handle NFL power specialists.”

As a run blocker, Jones plays with a violent demeanor. He’s a mauler and wants to bury the man across from him. He’s a good enough athlete to climb to the second level and hit his targets.

“He hangs his hat on his run blocking where he combines above-average foot quickness to reach, climb, and his hand strength to finish,” Dulgerian said. “He shows a strong desire to finish.”

Story continues

Jones was an imposing figure in Big Sky Country, where he physically dominated the competition. The Southern Utah offensive tackle has a big week ahead of him during the Senior Bowl, where he’ll be going up against a talented group of edge rushers. In a recent interview, Jones said he was looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m excited for what this great opportunity brings,” Jones said. “This will be a chance for me to show I can play at the next level with great players.”

Fit with the Packers

As it stands right now the Packers have their starting right tackle in Billy Turner. That could change if the Packers opt to cut him to save some money.

However, if the Packers keep Turner they could draft Jones and redshirt him as a rookie. The worst-case scenario for Jones is he is a career-long swing tackle.

The best-case scenario is he turns into a reliable starting right tackle and becomes the latest day three offensive line gem for the Packers.

“He’s not ready to start in year one at this stage,” Dulgerian said. “There were too many breakdowns in pass pro in 2021 to trust him down to down next year. Tougher competition in college exposed how much he needs to add to his toolkit from hand placement to angles and ability to absorb skilled power rushers.”

Jones all the tools to develop into a rock-solid NFL tackle. He has the length and athleticism. Now he just news to refine his technique and add some strength to hold up against NFL pass-rushers.

If the Packers don’t address the offensive line in the first three rounds, it’s possible that they target Jones early on day three with an eye on developing him into their future starting right tackle.

Related