Unpacking Future Packers: No. 81 Nakobe Dean

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers haven’t selected an off-the-ball linebacker in the first round since 2006 when they selected A.J. Hawk with the fifth overall pick.

Thanks to De’Vondre Campbell, the Packers have seen first-hand what an impact linebacker can do for a defense. Campbell earned All-Pro honors and may have priced himself out of Green Bay’s price range this offseason.

If the Packers fail to re-sign Campbell, it would not be out of the realm of possibility that the Packers would select a linebacker early in the 2022 NFL Draft to replace him.

Nakobe Dean is a player (if he falls) that the Packers could target with the 28th pick and view as a possible Campbell replacement. The Georgia linebacker checks in at No. 81 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Dean came to Georgia as a five-star recruit out of Mississippi. In 2020, Dean recorded 71 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

This past season Dean took his game to another level. The Georgia linebacker recorded 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, and eight pass deflections.

The best way to describe Dean is, he’s here, he’s there, he’s everywhere. Dean was all over the field for the Bulldogs this past season.

Dean has a great combination of speed and instincts. The athletic linebacker unlocks his speed to chase down ball carriers sideline-to-sideline. He’s got great instincts and is quick to read and react.

“Dean’s ability to read and react is likely his greatest strength,” Shane Hallam, a managing partner for Draftcoutndown.com, said. “He has great instincts on when to attack the run or drop back against the pass. Add in his high motor, and he becomes very difficult to stop. With improvements this season as a blitzer as well, he is the full package.”

As a run defender, Dean plays at a different speed. He may not test as well as his teammates, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall, but his instincts and vision allow him to see things before they happen.

Story continues

Dean is quick to diagnose plays and shoot gaps to make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He may only be 6-foot, but he is an imposing figure in the hole. Dean may not be built like a throwback linebacker, but he can thump with the best of them.

“Dean combines hard-hitting with good wrap up tackling,” Hallam said. “Once again, his football IQ means the world and he fills his gap at the perfect time, sometimes even baiting the opposing running back to take that gap so Dean can get a clean tackle. With the Georgia defensive line, there is usually one hole only and Dean fills it quickly with good wrap-up technique. It is difficult to break a Nakobe Dean tackle. His size may be a question in the NFL against bigger backs, but he makes up for it with his play.”

Those same instincts show up in pass coverage. He’s quickly able to diagnose plays and drive on passing lanes. With his speed and insticts he’s able to sniff out screen plays.

Dean also has a loose lower body. He has the lateral quickness to turn and run with tight ends and running backs in coverage.

“He is solid,” Hallam said. “There are plenty of plays with good plays, pass breakups, and even a few interceptions. He keeps his eyes on the QB to read and react. One big question mark for Dean is if he has the speed to keep up with tight ends and running backs at the next level. In college, he showed he can do that, but bigger and better athletes could trip him up, especially in man coverage.”

As a blitzer, Dean is outstanding. Dean is able to run through running backs and has the closing burst to get to the quarterback. This past season he recorded six sacks and had 31 pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

“His closing speed is very good and he knows how to move laterally into the gaps presented by the defense,” Hallam said. “With stunting (and a nice defensive line in front of him) Dean usually had a clear path or was blocked only by a running back. This led to numerous sacks and hurries when he blitzed. It may not quite translate to the NFL level, but he has that talent.”

Fit with the Packers

Dean checks all the boxes. He’s a thumper as a run defender. He has the lateral quickness and instincts to stay on the field in passing situations. He’s an outstanding blitzer. There are no clear deficiencies in his game.

“I’d draft Dean for the versatility he could bring my defense,” Hallam said. “Having a linebacker who is agile and can cover tight ends and running backs is crucial in today’s NFL, and Dean can do that. You also get a smart leader on the defense who can call plays and make adjustments. If you want a do it all player on the inside, Dean is your guy.”

What are the odds that Dean falls to the Packers at 28? The answer is not likely.

What are the odds that the Packers would select Dean if he happened to fall to them in the first round? 50-50.

Campbell has shown the Packers what an impact linebacker can do for a defense. If the Packers fail to re-sign Campbell, it would not be out of the realm of possibility that the Packers would select a linebacker in the first round for the first time in 16 years.

Related