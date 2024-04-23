Unpacking Future Packers: No. 8, Washington S Dominique Hampton

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

Brian Gutekunst has made it clear all offseason that he wants versatility in the secondary. He reiterated that point again on Monday during his pre-draft press conference. Gutekunst wants an interchangeable safety to pair with Xavier McKinney.

A player who fits that description in spades is Dominique Hampton. The Washington defensive back checks in at No. 8 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

Dominique Hampton is having a hell of a second half. Check out why the UW DB is a player that Packers fans should get to know.

A three-star recruit out of Arizona, Hampton started his time in Seattle at cornerback, before making the switch to safety for the 2021 season. During his first season at his new position, Hampton started three games and recorded 30 tackles and two pass deflections. The following season Hampton recorded 42 tackles and four pass deflections.

This past season Hampton led the Huskies in tackles (109) and picked off two passes and broke up seven more.

“Dom was an integral part of the UW defense,” Roman Tomashoff, the managing editor for UWHuskiesWire.com said. “He led the team in tackles and was asked to do a lot of different things and was always reliable.”

Hampton, a former cornerback, can play on the boundary. He can play in the slot (776 snaps), he can play deep and he can play in the box as a sub-package linebacker.

Aside from his versatility, Hampton’s greatest strength is his athleticism. A former track athlete, Hampton showcased his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine. Hampton clocked a 4.51 40-yard dash. He posted a 39-inch vertical and a 10-09 broad jump.

“His athleticism is his greatest strength,” Tomashoff said. “It has allowed him to play every position in the secondary, which in turn has increased his understanding of the back end of a defense and could allow coaches to utilize him in a variety of ways at the NFL level, even though he would still fit best at safety.”

Hampton is a long cornerback. At 6-2 with tree branches for arms, Hampton gives quarterbacks a tight window to throw into. He uses that length to play through the hands of pass catchers. Hampton has good field vision and has a quick trigger on throws in front of him. Hampton has composed footwork and is smooth in his transitions. He strikes with force when pass catchers enter his area code.

“Spending some time at both outside corner and in the nickel has certainly been helpful,” Tomashoff said. “His length and strength at the line of scrimmage helps him throw timing off and minimize throwing windows.”

Hampton uses his length to get off blocks and is comfortable playing north to south. He has a good radar for the football and his length gives him a wide tackle radius.

“Dom is very good in run support,” Tomashoff said. “His frame and physicality led to him being lined up in the box a lot and he was even asked to line up as an extra linebacker. He shoots gaps well and while he needs to improve on his angles at times, he has become an effective run defender.”

Hampton set the UW program record for games played and logged 557 snaps on special teams during that time and recorded nine tackles. Given his size, speed and strength, Hampton could carve out a role early as an impact special teams player.

Fit with the Packers

The addition of McKinney drastically improves the state of the safety position at 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Even with the addition of McKinney, Gutekunst will likely look to add a safety or two in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hampton checks the boxes with his versatility, length, athleticism and special teams experience.

“Dom is a great leader and with so much experience under his belt, he can step into a rotational role from day one in the NFL,” Tomashoff said. “His athleticism should help him stand out on special teams too, and with his knowledge of every position on the back end, coaches at the next level will have a lot of fun finding different ways to utilize him.”

The Packers own six Day 3 picks. Hampton could be a target with one of those picks as the Packers look to bolster their safety room.

