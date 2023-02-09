Unpacking Future Packers: No. 78, Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

History always finds a way to repeat itself. After selecting Aaron Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, then general manager Ted Thompson invested heavily into the wide receiver position, with the hope that when Rodgers took over he’d have a group of wide receivers to grow with. Terrance Murphy, Greg Jennings, James Jones, and Jordy Nelson were all Top 78 picks over the next four years for the Green Bay Packers.

Brian Gutekunst seems to be following the same script. A year after selecting Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick, Gutekunst traded up in the third round for Amari Rodgers. The following season Gutekunst moved up in the second round to draft Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick, the highest that the Packers have selected a wide receiver since picking Nelson with the 36th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

If the Packers select a wide receiver on day two of the 2023 NFL Draft a player that Gutekunst could target is Tyler Scott. The Cincinnati wide receiver checks in at No. 78 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Looking for an underrated WR prospect?#Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott is one of my favorites in the class. A legit day 2 prospect with Tyler Lockett upside in the NFL. Elite speed, gear change and short-area suddenness. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dwiUca8fIw — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 12, 2023

In 2021, Scott reeled in 30 receptions for 520 yards and five touchdowns. This past season, Scott caught 54 passes for 899 yards and nine touchdowns.

A track athlete in high school, Scott’s calling card is his speed. The Cincinnati wide receiver has an instant accelerator and track-like speed to win vertically.

“Scott’s speed and athleticism is his greatest strength,” Shane Hallam, the managing partner of DraftCountdown.com said. “Scott is able to utilize his athletic ability off the line to get open quickly and do damage after the catch whether it be with long-range speed or breaking tackles in the open field.”

As a route runner, Scott does a good job of mixing up his gears to keep defensive backs off balance. He’s a double-move maestro. Scott explodes in and out of his breaks to create separation. He tracks the ball well in flight. According to Pro Football Focus, Scott was targeted 88 times and had seven drops this past season.

“Scott is a very solid route runner,” Hallam said. “He takes sharp cuts, especially on slants, Ins, and Outs. The explosion off the line combined with sharp footwork makes him very difficult to cover.”

Tyler Scott: 6 REC TDs of 20+ yards Leads the FBS ♨️ pic.twitter.com/ro31OAPvzM — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 7, 2022

With the ball in his hands, Scott is a shifty athlete to force missed tackles and creates after the catch. Due to his speed, he stresses pursuit angles once he gets the ball in his hands. According to PFF, Scott racked up 361 yards after the catch this past season.

“His speed makes him a deep threat who can beat corners on a nine route and make big plays,” Hallam said. “Combined with his athleticism and elusiveness in space, Scott is hard to tackle and can take short screens and slants for longer distances. He is a nightmare to tackle in open space.”

Scott’s undersized and there could be concerns about his play strength. That could be something that keeps him off Green Bay’s board. He gives the required effort as a blocker out on the perimeter, but with his size, it may never be a strength of his game.

“He gives good effort and often can hold a corner for a bit,” Hallam said. “Longer corners give him issues and he can allow penetration. It will be one area that some teams may knock him on.”

Scott had limited kick return experience during his time as a Bearcat. After returning kicks in high school, Scott returned just six kickoffs during his time in Cincinnati. With his track speed and shiftiness, it could be something he’s asked to do at the next level.

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need to continue to add weapons to the wide receiver room. They have a budding star in Watson. Rome Doubs looked solid as a rookie. Samori Toure flashed in limited action and could take on a bigger role moving forward.

With those pieces in place, the Packers have a foundation in place. Now, Gutekunst needs to continue to add pieces to that room, just like Thompson did all those years ago.

Tucker is a smooth route runner, he’s dynamic and a big-play threat. On top of all that, he has special teams value as a kick returner.

Tyler Scott, untouched for 76 yards! pic.twitter.com/y4vMPNhah4 — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) November 12, 2022

“The speed, athleticism, and route running can make him a real offensive weapon,” Hallam said. “Despite lacking in size, he can be used creatively for big plays as well as moving the chains. Ultimately, he is an ideal day-two pick with great upside in a good offensive system.”

Scott may be undersized (185 pounds) and that could keep him off Green Bay’s board. It’s just hard to imagine Gutekunst and his staff keeping a player with Scott’s playmaking ability off their board due to five pounds.

If Scott is on the board when the Packers are on the clock in the second or even third round, his speed and big-play ability could be difficult to pass up. He has the ability to take the top off and that vertical threat could help open things up underneath for the other playmakers in Green Bay’s offense.

The old adage is that speed kills. Adding a player of Scott’s ilk and pairing him with Watson could put a lot of stress on opposing defenses.

