Unpacking Future Packers: No. 74, Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

All signs point to David Bakhtiari being back with the Green Bay Packers next season. Zach Tom has proven to be a viable option at right or left tackle, with the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line. Yosh Nijman will most likely be back. The Packers also have Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones on the roster. On top of that, Elgton Jenkins is always capable of kicking back outside in a pinch.

It would appear the Packers are set at the tackle position for the upcoming season. What about a year from now?

Will Bakhtiari and Njiman be on the roster after next season? What’s Tom’s best position? With a cloud hanging over the future of the tackle position, it would not be shocking to see the Packers take an offensive tackle during the 2023 NFL Draft.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target in the upcoming draft is Jaelyn Duncan. The Maryland offensive tackle checkers in at No. 74 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Great to see Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan invited to the Senior Bowl. Saw him earlier this season vs. Charlotte. Naturally gifted as a pass protector with lots of athleticism. Would be an ideal fit in a zone-based blocking scheme on the next level. pic.twitter.com/t5WlAt8SVe — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 15, 2022

Duncan, a four-star recruit from Maryland finished his career at College Park with 39 career starts at left tackle.

At 6-5, with good length, Duncan looks like an NFL offensive tackle. Duncan is a good athlete that’s quick out of his stance. He has quick feet and the lateral quickness to keep the corner against speed rushers. The 39-game starter displays good grip strength

“Duncan’s athleticism and footwork are his greatest strengths,” Shane Hallam, a managing partner of draftcountdown.com said. “He holds up athletically with most high-end pass rushers and can utilize that to his advantage. His feet are nimble and he keeps his balance through contact. There is a lot of upside with Duncan.”

The athleticism is there and his traits will likely get him drafted in the first four rounds. However, Duncan checked in at 298 pounds at the Senior Bowl and there are concerns about his functional strength. The 39-game starter has also been flagged 20 times during the past seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, Duncan gave up seven sacks this past season, with five of them coming in a two-week span. Duncan gave up two sacks against Penn State and a week later gave up three sacks to Ohio State.

“The poor games against Penn State and Ohio State show the downside,” Hallam said. “At less than 300 pounds, Duncan doesn’t have the anchor to stonewall strong pass rushers. He was tossed around relentlessly in those games. This also caused Duncan to fall out of the first round of the draft altogether. When things are working well, Duncan shows pass-blocking prowess, able to use a smooth kick slide to always get in front of edge rushers. Athleticism and now experience are there for success with a little more strength training.”

As a run blocker, Duncan does a good job of advancing to the second level. He doesn’t labor in his movements and hits his marks in space. His athleticism and movement skills would translate well to Green Bay’s offense.

“As a run blocker, Duncan doesn’t dominate, but he gets good leverage with a great bend,” Hallam said. “Upright defenders can get held up with Duncan’s technique and hand placement. He sets the edge for outside runs and doesn’t allow defenders to stunt inside.”

Fit with the Packers

As it stands right now the Packers have their starting offensive tackles on their roster. If the season were to start today, Bakhtiari would be at left tackle and either Tom or Nijman would be starting at right tackle.

The Packers sadly have to start thinking about life after Bakhtiari. The former fourth-round pick has been of the best left tackles in the business and will end up in the Packers’ Hall of Fame.

The former Colorado Buffalo will turn 32 years old in September and Green Bay’s brass has to wonder how many more games the long-time starting left tackle has left in his legs.

Duncan has all the tools to develop into the team’s starting left tackle if this upcoming season proves to be Bakhtiari’s final year in Green Bay.

“I would select him in round three,” Hallam said. “The pass protection and athletic upside is there. If Duncan can add weight and show he can improve in the weight room, the upside of a starting franchise left tackle is there. He could easily flounder and never play much if he can’t match up with NFL athletes. To me, it is a risk worth taking in round three.”

Duncan has the size, athleticism, foot quickness, and experience to develop into a team’s left tackle.

Bakhtiari was an “undersized” offensive tackle coming out of Colorado and quickly developed into one of the game’s best left tackles.

Duncan has all the tools in the shed to serve as a team’s franchise left tackle. Will he ever become the sum of all his parts? If he’s on the board when the Packers are on the clock, Gutekunst may be willing to roll the dice to find out.

