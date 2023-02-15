Unpacking Future Packers: No. 73, San Jose State Edge Viliami Fehoko

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers struggled to consistently put pressure on the quarterback this past season. Rashan Gary may miss the beginning of the season as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL. Preston Smith will be a year older and the upcoming season could be his last go around in Green Bay. Kingsley Enagbare flashed during his rookie season.

Add it all up and the Packers need to add an edge rusher or two this offseason. Luckily for the Packers, the 2023 NFL Draft has no shortage of talented edge rushers.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target on day three of the upcoming draft is Viliami Fehoko. The San Jose State edge rusher checks in at No. 73 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

After redshirting in 2018, Fehoko recorded 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack in 2019. The following season, Fehoko recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in eight games. In 2021, Fehoko recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

This past season, Fehoko was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Fehoko recorded 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

“Max protection became a frequent occurrence on control downs,” Joe Seumalo, the San Jose State defensive line coach said. “Chip protection became the norm as well on second-third and longs. Teams ran the ball away from him on short yardage and goal line. He was very productive in critical situations.”

Fehoko has strong, active hands. He does a good job of keeping himself clean. That effective hand usage helps him win the corner. The San Jose State product gets after the quarterback. According to Pro Football Focus, Fehoko recorded 118 pressures, including 66 pressures this past season. His position coach at San Jose State said that his greatest strength is his short-area burst.

“His ability to go from zero to 60 within three yards is impressive, which speaks to his acceleration and his explosiveness. He understands protection, launch point, and timing,” Seumalo said. “He’s combative and active with his hands. He has strong-powerful hips.”

Fehoko is a disruptor and consistently made plays behind the line of scrimmage for the Spartans. He strikes with power and fights through traffic to get to the ball. His motor is always running and he has the quickness to chase down ball carriers as a backside defender. He’s physical and strong at the point of attack.

Over the past three seasons, Fehoko recorded 44 tackles for loss. This past season, Fehoko earned a run grade of 90.9 from PFF.

Fehoko is scheme versatile. During his time at San Jose State, he lined up all over the defensive line.

On top of that versatility, Fehoko saw limited snaps on special teams. He finished his career as a Spartan with 145 snaps on special teams, with most of those snaps coming on the field goal block unit.

Fit with the Packers

The Packers are in need of an edge rusher or two. They also need to shore up their porous run defense. Enter the San Jose State defensive linemen.

Fehoko is a refined edge rusher that enjoyed a productive collegiate career at San Jose State that was capped off with earning the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

“He loves football,” Seumalo said. “He loves the process. He will love his teammates. He’s ready for the next step, the next adventure, and the next challenge.”

The California native could step in from day one and impact the game as a pass rusher and make disruptive plays against the run.

Fehoko is a high-effort player that plays with the same effort on each snap. With his ability to hold up against the run and get after the quarterback, he could carve out a role in a rotation early in his career.

