Unpacking Future Packers: No. 7, Arizona OL Jordan Morgan

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers have had a ton of success drafting college offensive tackles and kicking them inside to guard.

A college offensive tackle whom the Packers could have earmarked for a shift inside is Jordan Morgan. The Arizona offensive linemen checks in at No. 7 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

Jordan Morgan is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.24 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 105 out of 1377 OT from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/PiANHIbxQR pic.twitter.com/YB5lJPoHoy — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 19, 2024

Morgan finished his career at Arizona with 37 career starts at left tackle. He missed four games during his first three seasons on campus and suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2022 season. A year removed from the season-ending injury, the Arizona native started 12 games during his final season as a Wildcat.

“After returning from a season-ending knee injury in 2022, Morgan used the entire spring and early part of preseason training camp to gradually ramp up his physical activity and participation in practice,” Justin Spears, the Arizona football beat reporter for the Arizona Daily Star, said. “Former Arizona offensive line coach Brennan Carroll called Morgan’s recovery “a NASA launch” due to the amount of attention Morgan’s knee received between team trainers, doctors and other medical staff members. Morgan didn’t just have another successful season as one of the top pass-blocking tackles in college football, he improved his draft stock. Morgan led an Arizona offensive line with budding talents such as Jonah Savaiinaea and Raymond Pulido and positioned himself to become the first UA offensive lineman taken in the NFL Draft since Eben Britton in 2009. Unfortunately for Morgan, he’s in a draft class that’s loaded with offensive linemen. If this was any other year, Morgan would be a sure-fire first-round pick.”

Morgan is nimble on his feet and has excellent range as a run blocker. He has excellent quickness of the snap to get on top of defenders. He has strong hands and can seal off running lanes. Morgan plays with good pad level and has the grip strength to control defenders.

“He has the ability to move to the second level with ease and is very fluid,” Spears said. “He doesn’t look stiff. Morgan was undersized when he first got to Arizona, so he’s always had the athleticism and mobility for a guy his size. It’s not his strength, but it’s not a fault that should knock him beyond the early second round of the draft.”

Morgan has the foot quickness to shut down speed on the edge. He plays with good knee bend. His feet and hands stay coordinated in his pass sets. The Arizona OL can be trusted on an island and more often than not wins his one-on-one matchups. According to Pro Football Focus, Morgan gave up two sacks and 14 pressures in pass protection this past season.

Rolled thru @seniorbowl OL/DL 🎥 again today. Plenty of guys put great stuff on tape but nobody was more consistent than Arizona LT Jordan Morgan. 𝘿𝙄𝘿 𝙉𝙊𝙏 lose a single 1-on-1 rep! And he's only 14 months post-ACL. Physically, he's going to be even better next fall.… pic.twitter.com/Dv9KzbrPu2 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 21, 2024

“Morgan has quick hands and can quickly swivel his hips so he’s a master of staying in front of edge rushers or blitzing linebackers,” Spears said. “After watching him perform at Marana High School in Tucson and the UA for the last several years, I couldn’t recall a time he got completely dominated in the pocket. In 477 pass-blocking snaps, Morgan surrendered two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. The numbers don’t lie. Morgan is elite, despite what draft critics are saying about his “short” arms.”

Fit with the Packers

With his “shorter” arms (nearly 33 inches) the Packers may view Morgan as a guard. With his athleticism and veteran-like savviness, Morgan could be a plug-and-play starter at right guard with the ability to kick outside to tackle.

“Morgan’s college career was unique,” Spears said. “He endured a pandemic-influenced season, a 20-game losing streak, three different offensive line coaches and an injury, all during the transfer portal and NIL era. The hometown kid stayed loyal to Arizona and became an NFL talent. Will he start as a rookie? Who knows? But whichever team drafts Morgan is getting a hard-working and loyal offensive lineman.”

If the Packers miss out on the first wave of offensive line talent in the first round, they could kick off Day 2 of the draft by selecting Morgan with the 41st overall pick.

Adding Morgan could help bolster Green Bay’s rushing attack and he’s proficient in pass protection. While he doesn’t have a “wow” trait, Morgan is a well-rounded player who could be plugged in at right guard for the next 10 years.

