Unpacking Future Packers: No. 7 George Karlaftis

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL draft.

Rashan Gary and Preston Smith give the Green Bay Packers a formidable pass-rushing duo. That duo combined for 18.5 sacks last season and could see that number climb this season.

The depth behind those two pass-rushers leaves much to be desired. Look for Brian Gutekunst to address the position early and often in the 2022 NFL draft.

A player that Green Bay’s general manager could target in the first round is George Karlaftis. The Purdue edge rusher checks in at No. 7 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Born in Greece, Karlaftis moved to Indiana when he was a teenager. He came to Purdue as a four-star recruit.

Karlaftis made waves as a freshman in 2019, recording 54 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and one interception. In 2020, Karlaftis played in just three games and recorded two sacks.

This past season Karlaftis recorded 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and forced three fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, the Purdue edge rusher recorded 35 pressures.

Purdue edge George Karlaftis became the 1st player to earn 10+ pressures vs an Iowa OL in the @PFF_College era yesterday. If he wasn’t doubled/chipped/cut, he was in the QB’s face. Insane power and get-off. One of the few true “game-wreckers” in #CFB. pic.twitter.com/cAV5Bn1lvm — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) October 17, 2021

“By just looking at the numbers, you would think George didn’t have a productive season,” Mike Carmin, the Purdue beat writer for The Journal & Courier, said. “But he did. You have to watch the tape. He was double and triple teamed most of the time, limiting his chances of collecting sacks and tackles for loss. His value last season was in pressuring the quarterback and knocking him off his spot. I’m sure an analytical service can provide you how many times quarterbacks had to throw quicker than normal because Karlaftis was in their face. He didn’t get the sacks, but he impacted how quarterbacks played against Purdue’s defense. It allowed other players on the defense to make plays and that made the Boilermakers a solid group last season.”

George Karlaftis = certified gamewrecker. The Purdue edge rusher has 19 career TFLs and 9.5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/MAl75vxnus — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) August 22, 2021

The Greek Freak. Karlaftis is an outstanding athlete. He was a two-time Indiana State Champion in the shot put. At the combine he posted a vertical of 38″ and a broad jump of 10-1. At Purdue’s pro day he clocked a 40-time of 4.77. Those numbers back up why Karlaftis was No. 7 on Bruce Feldman’s 2021 Freak’s list.

From Feldman:

Karlaftis is a remarkable all-around athlete. He played on the U16 Greek national water polo team as a 13-year-old…At 272 pounds, Karlaftis’ body fat has dropped from 25 percent to 15 percent at Purdue. He power-cleans 380, did a 505-pound front squat, a 10-1 broad jump and a 37-inch vertical jump. His 40 this offseason was 4.69. As part of his preparation, he spends an hour a day doing hand-to-hand combat and MMA drills, an hour on rehab/mobility exercises and a third hour watching film. His position coach Mark Hagan has coached big-time players and says Karlaftis’ overall commitment to being elite is as good as anyone he’s ever been around in terms of “proper nutrition, proper hydration, extra time in the training room to take care of his body, extra stretching, extra meeting and video, extra drill work — every day. I’ve literally got to shut him down at times so he doesn’t overtrain.”

That commitment to be great shows up on tape. Karlaftis plays hard on every snap and never quits hustling, with a motor that runs hot.

“He’s relentless in his pursuit, never taking a play off,” Carmin said. “He’s a fighter at the line of scrimmage ready to battle players who might weigh more but his technique combined with his own strength gave me an edge throughout the season.”

Karlaftis is a rocked-up, powerful edge rusher. It’s truly impressive to watch him just forklift offensive tackles off the ground. He has quick, powerful hands that shock offensive lineman. To go along with all that power, the Greek Freak has a quick first step to get offensive lineman off balance. He has a deep bag of tricks as a pass rusher, including rip, chop and swim moves.

“His hands are impressive,” Carmin said. “The work he’s put in to increase the strength in his hands is impressive. He’s even worked with professional fighters to gain an edge in this area. His strong lower body gives him a solid base to thrust forward, get into offensive linemen, and shed their blocks.”

As a run defender, Karlaftis is strong at the point of attack. Karlaftis isn’t a long edge rusher, and at times can struggle to disengage. He’s not a great run defender, like fellow 2022 edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, but he’s no slouch either. He has a radar for the football and made a living off making plays behind the line of scrimmage, with 30 career tackles for loss in just 27 games. It’s part of his game that improved each season and will likely only continue to grow with NFL coaching.

Most run stops by a Big 10 Edge since 2019: 1️⃣ Aidan Hutchinson – 60

2️⃣ George Karlaftis – 46 pic.twitter.com/wBtxzTJqcy — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 13, 2022

“He has good speed to stretch plays out but also hold up at the point of attack,” Carmin said. “He’ll stick his nose into the pile to make a play. His discipline is also a key to his success and that part of his game came to the forefront under the direction of defensive line coach Mark Hagen, one of the best in the business. The techniques Hagen taught helped Karlaftis take a big step forward this season.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need to improve the depth behind Gary and Smith. Karlaftis would not only provide that depth, but he’d also give Joe Barry a versatile piece that he could move around the front seven.

The Purdue edge rusher is powerful and strong enough to line up on the interior in certain packages, while also being able to stand up and rush the passer. Imagine a team facing a third and long with the Packers rushing Kenny Clark, Gary, Smith and Karlaftis. In the words of Lucius Fox, “Good luck”.

“You know what you’re getting with Karlaftis,” Carmin said. “There are no secrets with Karlaftis. There’s plenty of upside since he hasn’t played the sport for a long time compared to other players his age and that will allow him to enjoy a solid NFL career as long as he stays healthy. He can make an impact as a rookie in the right system.”

The Purdue edge rusher has long been somebody that screamed “Gutekunst” type first round selection. He’s an elite athlete. He plays a premium position and he’s only 21 years old. It’s not out of the question that Gutekunst moves up to snag Karlaftis. If he were to fall right into Green Bay’s lap at 22, it could be a safe bet that Karlaftis would be the selection. If that happens, there will be a new Greek Freak in the state of Wisconsin.

