Unpacking Future Packers: No. 67 Cordell Volson

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In the 2020 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Jon Runyan in the sixth round with the 192nd overall pick.

Runyan was a 25-game starter at offensive tackle for the Michigan Wolverines. The Packers kicked him inside to guard and he enjoyed a stellar sophomore season as the starting left guard for the Packers.

The Packers have had a lot of success drafting offensive lineman on day three and Runyan is just the latest example.

A player that Brian Gutekunst and his staff could target on day three in the 2022 NFL Draft is Cordell Volson. The North Dakota State offensive lineman checks in at No. 67 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

As a redshirt junior in 2019, Volson started 16 games at right tackle. In the spring of 2020, Volson started games at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard. This past season Volson started 15 games at right tackle and didn’t give up a sack.

Volson’s greatest strength is his versatility. He has experience playing both tackle and guard spots. That kind of outside-inside versatility will make him an attractive day three target for teams that are looking to improve their depth upfront.

“NFL teams like to have film on both, so it could help him make it to the later rounds,” Shane Hallam, a managing partner for Draft Countdown, said. “When teams put him through individual workouts, most will probably have him work in both spots to see where he fits best. Honestly, guard likely will end up being his best spot.”

The NDSU offensive lineman is a strong run blocker. He is a mauler that plays violently. Volson wants to bury the man across from him. He plays with a ton of energy and is always looking for work.

Volson has a high football IQ. He understands how to use angles to open up running lanes.

“Volson’s lower body drive is excellent,” Hallam said. “He finishes his blocks almost every play, and as a run blocker, he is able to drive from his legs to knock defenders off balance. In a gap run scheme, his lower body strength should help open those gaps and allow runners to get past the line of scrimmage.”

Volson has the power to overwhelm defenders at the point of attack. He has a strong lower body and does a great job of creating movement and sealing lanes.

“He has such a high motor and wants to pancake the defender on every run block,” Hallam said. “It is fun to watch his punishing streak. It’s a definite strength that not every prospect has (and why he could be a very solid guard in the NFL). Certain NFL teams and GMs will value that type of effort over a slightly better athlete or slightly longer arms and that should help Volson.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Volson allowed just 15 pressures during his time at NDSU. He has strong hands and once he gets his hands on you he works hard to stay connected.

Volson plays with a lot of power and is probably best suited at guard. He’s better in a phone booth than out in space. Volson is heavy-legged and quicker edge rushers can give him some issues.

“This is definitely his weakness as even at the FCS level he struggles with explosive pass rushers,” Hallam said. “As a Tackle, his kick slide isn’t fully developed and he can get off the line a little bit slow. This is a definite NFL fear and he will need to show he has the athletic ability at the Combine to play tackle. When engaged, he can use that strength and find good hand placement to hold down more athletic rushers, but there are some definite problems off the snap.”

Fit with the Packers

A team can never have enough quality offensive linemen. Gutekunst has done a great job of building The Great Wall of Lambeau.

Since taking over as general manager in 2018, Gutekunst has drafted at least one offensive lineman each year. That streak will likely continue this season.

With his versatility, Volson could be a player that Gutkeunst targets on day three of the draft.

“If I was looking to beef up my offensive line to run the ball and wanted a nice swing back-up who could come in and be a mauler, I would draft Volson in the sixth round or so,” Hallam said. “He still has developmental potential into a starter as well in a run-heavy scheme. Getting a smart player who can take to coaching certainly doesn’t hurt either.”

Best case scenario for a player like Volson as a rookie: He battles Royce Newman for the starting right guard spot.

Worst case scenario: Volson provides a versatile backup at both guard spots while providing quality depth at right tackle.

