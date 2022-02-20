Unpacking Future Packers: No. 65 Sam Williams

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A team can never have enough pass rushers and the 2022 NFL Draft is loaded with talented edge rushers.

The upcoming draft will give the Green Bay Packers a golden opportunity to restock or reload at a premier position.

The Packers in all likelihood seen the last of Za’Darius Smith in Green and Gold. All signs point to the two sides splitting this offseason to free up cap space for the Packers.

Preston Smith is a potential cap causality, while Whitney Mercilus is a candidate to get re-signed.

Regardless of what happens with Preston Smith and Mercilus the Packers need to find Rashan Gary a long-term running mate.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target late on day two or early on day three of the upcoming draft is Sam Williams. The Ole Miss edge rusher checks in at No. 66 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Williams is a JUCO transfer from Northeast Mississippi, where he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2018, after recording 75 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks.

Williams enjoyed success during his first season at Ole Miss in 2019, recording 9.5 tackles for loss six sacks, and one interception. In 2020, the former four-star recruit recorded eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

This past season Williams recorded 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks. He finished second in the SEC in sacks behind Alabama’s Will Anderson.

“Sam Williams has incredible explosiveness that stems from his fluid hips and strong hand usage,” Devin Jackson, a contributor for Blue Chip Scout said. “His quick upfield first step allows him to get hip to hip with tackles and uses a variety of moves to win in pass-rush situations. Although he’s known for his pass rush prowess and playing with power, he makes impact plays in both the running and passing games.”

Williams gets off the ball quickly with an explosive first step and is able to hit top speed instantly, showing great burst to get to the quarterback. With his speed he’s able to beat offensive tackles to the corner.

Story continues

He’s a bendy edge rusher that does a great job of converting speed to power. The JUCO transfer has a ton of upper-body strength and can overpower offensive tackles with his bullrush.

“It starts with his first step explosiveness and playing with power in his lower half that allows him to convert speed to power,” Jackson said. “He can win using his quickness and also uses swim moves and cross chops, showcasing a mixed bag among his toolbox.

His natural speed forces tackles to overset and therefore he can use inside pass rush moves to win at the point of attack and get in the backfield. His pass-rush plan is predicated on his power.”

The Ole Miss edge rusher has a motor that’s always running and he does a good job of chasing down plays from the backside against the run. He has a high football IQ and does a great job of sniffing out screens.

There are some concerns if Williams will be able to play on early downs. He can be overwhelmed at the point of attack against the run and can be driven backwards.

“Williams is just as impactful in the run game as he is in pass-rush situations,” Jackson said. “That speed and playing with a level pad level, Williams can win on slants and shedding blocks from tight ends in one on one situations. While there’s some work that needs to be done as a natural stack and shedder, along with maintaining gap responsibility, Williams chases down plays from anywhere on the field and makes tremendous plays utilizing his explosiveness in the backfield.”

An off-the-field incident is a big reason why Williams isn’t higher on this list. In 2020, Williams was arrested for sexual battery. The chargers were dropped, but that incident may keep him off Green Bay’s board.

Fit with the Packers

With his explosiveness, Williams could carve out a role during his rookie season as a designated pass-rusher. A team can never have enough talented edge rushers capable of disrupting the pocket and Williams has a knack for getting after the quarterback.

“Williams projects as a versatile 3-4 outside backer who has upside to drop in short zones and be an early-down game wrecker as a pass rusher,” Jackson said. “He emerged on the scene as one of the premier pass rushers in the SEC. Although he has some red flags off-field (felony sexual battery charge in 2020) his play on the field projects as a player who can be an immediate contributor. He has the potential to be a seven-to-eight sack-a-year type of player.”

If the Packers bring back Preston Smith or Mercilus, they may not take an edge rusher in the first round.

If that’s the case Williams is a player that Gutekunst could target late on day two or early on day three.

Williams has all the tools in the shed to be a disruptive designated pass rusher as a rookie and could develop into a star down the road, much like Rashan Gary.

Related