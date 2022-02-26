Unpacking Future Packers: No. 59 Christian Harris

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thanks to De’Vondre Campbell, the Green Bay Packers have witnessed first-hand what an impact linebacker can do for a defense.

Campbell proved to be the free-agent signing of the year after he earned All-Pro honors for his play this past season.

The veteran linebacker may have priced himself out of Green Bay’s price range with his play and it could force the Packers to go back to the drawing board if they are unable to re-sign Campbell.

A player that the Packers could target on day two of the draft to possibly replace Campbell, or to play next to him is Christian Harris. The Alabama linebacker checks in at No. 59 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Harris arrived at Alabama as a four-star recruit out of Louisiana and finished his career as a three-year starter.

In 2019, Harris recorded 63 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. The following season Harris recorded 79 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one interception.

This past season Harris recorded 79 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

“Much of the discussion around Alabama football’s linebackers this fall surrounded Will Anderson Jr., and for obvious reasons,” Nick Kelly, the Alabama reporter for The Tuscaloosa News, said. “He was the best edge defender in the country, and his ability to produce sacks drew the attention of the average fan the most. So Harris is not talked about as much nationally when Alabama’s defense is brought up, but Harris was a key part of the defense as well.”

The Alabama linebacker has an enticing combination of speed, length, and toughness. He will likely be one of the best testers at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Harris possesses sideline-to-sideline quickness. He has game-changing speed for the position. He shoots gaps to make plays behind the line of scrimmage. The former four-star recruit is an explosive downhill thumper. He takes on blockers with a full head of steam and delivers pop at contact.

Harris is an effective blitzer. Over the past two seasons, Harris recorded 10 sacks and finished this past season with 21 pressures. He has great burst to close on the quarterback. He times his blitzes perfectly to disrupt the action in the pocket.

“I think his speed and athleticism make him an effective blitzer,” Kelly said. “When he is sent after the quarterback, he can be relentless. See his sack of Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in the College Football Playoff Championship where Harris sacked Bennett and forced a fumble in a unique way that was a result of Harris’ athleticism.”

Harris has the length and movement skills to match up with tight ends and running backs in coverage. Harris is at his best coming downhill as a blitzer and against the run, but he has the traits to be effective in coverage.

“He can be very effective in space,” Kelly said. “I keep saying it, but his athleticism is one of his best traits, and that allows him to be effective in coverage. He’s got good size, too, to be able to matchup with tight ends.”

The knock against Harris is his “feel” for the game. It could be an issue at the next level, but it didn’t keep him from being an impact linebacker in the SEC. What Harris lacks in instincts he makes up for with his elite quickness.

Since the Wild game got out of hand, decided to watch the Alabama LB duo (Christian Harris & Henry To'o To'o) and listen to some tunes. You just can't coach up the athleticism and quickness that Harris possesses. pic.twitter.com/6h0I70Pn3c — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) January 2, 2022

Fit with the Packers

The Packers could be looking for Campbell’s replacement in the 2022 NFL Draft. Green Bay hasn’t selected an inside linebacker in the first round of the draft since 2006.

It’s unlikely that they’ll snap that streak this spring. It’s far more likely that they’ll target a linebacker on day two or day three of the draft.

Harris is a player that they could select on day two as they seek to replace Campbell or look for a long-term starter.

It would be fitting if the Packers selected Harris to replace Campbell, since Lance Zierlein, an NFL Draft analyst for NFL.com, recently compared Harris to Campbell.

I asked Zierlein to elaborate on that comparison and this was his response:

“Campbell came into the league as a freaky height, weight, speed prospect with explosive traits, but inconsistent recognition and instincts,” Zierlein said. “I see the same type of entry point strengths and weaknesses from Harris. Campbell also had the traits to project improvement and a high ceiling and Harris has the same.”

Harris is a well-rounded linebacker that can impact the game in four phases. He is a violent, downhill thumper. He’s an outstanding blitzer. He has the traits to be effective in coverage and he could provide special teams value by playing on coverage units.

“It’s tough to find players who can handle mismatches that a linebacker often faces while in coverage,” Kelly said. “Harris can because he’s got speed, athleticism, and size to go against tight ends, slot receivers, or running backs. He’s a versatile weapon, and that unique combination will likely lead him to be drafted in the first three rounds.”

