Unpacking Future Packers: No. 56 Daniel Bellinger

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers selected Jace Sternberger in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The following year the Packers once again selected a tight end in the third round when they drafted Josiah Deguara.

Sternberger is no longer on the team and Deguara has flashed potential and could be a potential breakout candidate for the 2022 season.

Will Robert Tonyan get re-signed after suffering a season-ending injury earlier this season? Even if he is re-signed he was nowhere near as productive as he was in 2020 when he hauled in 11 touchdowns.

Will this be the final ride for Marcedes Lewis? The veteran tight end will turn 38 in May and may opt to retire. Even if Lewis is back next season he’s no longer a starting-caliber tight end.

With so many question marks surrounding the tight end position, expect the Packers to look early and often for upgrades this offseason.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft is Daniel Bellinger. The San Diego State tight end checks in at No. 56 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

The Las Vegas native came to San Diego State as a two-star recruit and developed into a three-year starter for the Aztecs.

In 2019, Bellinger caught 15 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The following season he recorded 21 passes for 203 yards.

This past season Bellinger posted career highs in receptions (31) and yards (357) while hauling in two touchdowns.

“It was a very productive season for Bellinger where Brady Hoke and offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski opened up the passing playbook for two quarterbacks,” Erwin Mendoza, the San Diego State reporter for Mountain West Wire, said. “Bellinger recorded his most productive season as an Aztec with his best game against Arizona (three receptions for 133 yards, one touchdown). Even with quarterback changes, he was getting two to five receptions per game. What won’t show up in the stat lines is that he blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher and his focus on blocking allowed SDSU quarterbacks to extend plays.”

Bellinger is a traditional Y tight end. He has prototypical size for the position (6-4, 252 pounds) and has a muscular frame.

Bellinger will be drafted for his blocking chops. The three-year starter has an appetite for the physical side of the game. He delivers a pop at contact and does a good job of sustaining his blocks. The San Diego State tight end has the drive strength to move the man across from him and is able to create movement to open up running lanes. Bellinger does a good job of sealing edge defenders.

“He excelled as a run-blocker under a pro-style system with Rocky Long and Brady Hoke,” Mendoza said. “SDSU has been a consistent run-first program and he’s proven in the trenches. His 6-6, 255-lb frame has been a blessing for San Diego State’s run attack. Bellinger is not afraid to block and get downfield to open up lanes for running backs. He looks at the run game as an opportunity to show his strength.”

Bellinger didn’t get to showcase it much in San Diego State’s run-first offense, but he has strong, reliable hands. He has the body control to adjust to any passes outside his frame.

Bellinger looks smooth entering his routes. He doesn’t labor in and out of his breaks. Bellinger may never be a dynamic, game-changing tight end, but he can carve out a role as a pass catcher in the short to intermediate routes.

“He’s able to run routes and improvise with quarterbacks when they scramble,” Mendoza said. “As a receiver he isn’t afraid of contact over the middle, and almost seems to like contact. In a few games, Bellinger has carried a few defenders to the ground after the catch. In 50-50 balls, he’s able to pinpoint the ball better than the defenders and bailing out SDSU quarterbacks.”

In high school, Bellinger competed in the 400-meter dash. That quickness shows up on special teams, where he could be a valuable member of coverage units.

“Bellinger commits to wherever position he is assigned to play,” Mendoza said. “He’s good at blocking defensive lineman and he has the speed to get downfield in punt coverages. I would expect him to play on special teams in addition to getting snaps on offense, but I believe it would be a shame if his primary role is on special teams.”

Fit with the Packers

Bellinger is a well-rounded tight end. He’s a classic Y tight end. He’s going to step in on day one and provide an impact on special teams and as a blocker. Anything Bellinger offers in the passing game during his rookie season will be gravy.

“Bellinger fits the NFL has the frame and athleticism to be a blocking tight end with sparks to be an excellent receiver,” Mendoza said. “He’s not afraid of sitting in the middle of the field and enjoys making contact for first downs.”

Lewis is seen as a glue guy for the Packers. He does the dirty work and anything he does in the passing game is extra icing on the cake. Bellinger has more upside as a pass-catcher, but he can step in and immediately do the dirty work that won’t show up in box scores.

