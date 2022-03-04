Unpacking Future Packers: No. 50 Cameron Thomas

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Strapped for salary cap space entering this offseason, the Green Bay Packers may have to say goodbye to edge rushers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith.

Reports are that the Packers want to extend Preston Smith to keep him in Green Bay to play opposite Rashan Gary.

Even if Preston Smith is brought back into the fold, a team can never have enough talented edge rushers and the Packers need to improve the depth behind Gary and Smith.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target in the 2022 NFL Draft is Cameron Thomas. The San Diego State defensive lineman checks in at No. 50 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

A three-star recruit, Thomas recorded 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in 2019. The following season, Thomas recorded 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

This past season Thomas earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. The California native recorded 71 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks.

“San Diego State has been a physical program upfront, and their calling card is defense,” Erwin Mendoza, the San Diego State reporter for Mountain Wire, said. “Cameron Thomas fits the type of recruit Brady Hoke likes to mold: long lean athletes who enjoy going after the quarterback.”

This past season Thomas led the FBS with 72 pressures and he finished third in the country with 20.5 tackles for loss.

“Thomas finished the regular season ranked seventh nationally in sacks per game and 15th in tackles for loss per game,” Mendoza said. “He was a monster for a defense that was ranked 12th in total defense and third in rush defense.”

Thomas is a versatile defensive lineman that can be utilized in a variety of ways in the front seven. He played all over the Aztec defensive line. He’s best suited on the edge but has the versatility to kick inside on passing downs, where he beats interior lineman with his quickness.

Story continues

The San Diego State edge rusher isn’t the most dynamic athlete off the snap. He has a veteran-like plan of attack with a wide array of pass rush moves in his arsenal, with a swim move being his go-to move. According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas recorded four or more pressures in 13 games this past season.

“He’s a 6-foot-5, 270lb junior with a high IQ to maneuver out of blocks in the opponents’ backfield,” Mendoza said. “Thomas can be double-teamed, but because of his speed and technique, he’s able to make the quarterback uneasy.”

Thomas has strong, heavy hands that stun offensive linemen. He sets a strong edge. His motor is always running and shows good lateral quickness to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage against the run. He’s quick to read and react to locate the ball carrier. He was a highly disruptive player during his time at San Diego State with 39 tackles for loss over the last three seasons.

“Against the run, his IQ gets him to where the ball is located,” Mendoza said. “He plugs in gaps, can blow up plays early, and finds his way to a tackle. Thomas is an all-around good defensive lineman because of his speed to enter the backfield and make the first tackle. He is definitely a better pass rusher, but he contributes to the team and loves playing defense and getting his teammates the opportunity to win.”

Fit with the Packers

Thomas is scheme versatile. He would provide quality depth behind Gary and possibly Preston Smith. On passing downs, he could line up inside to bolster Green Bay’s pass rush. Imagine if Joe Barry could deploy Gary and Smith on the edge, with Kenny Clark and Thomas on the inside.

“He’s big and lean enough to get to the quarterback,” Mendoza said. “He’s plug and play type of guy where he’s going to continue to excel and develop regardless of system. There is tremendous upside in his skillset of getting to the quarterback and continuing pursuit when they’re outside of the pocket. He is a top 50 player, and I don’t see him dropping below the second round.”

A team can never have enough pass rushers and Thomas consistently disrupted the action in the pocket. Thomas would provide quality depth as a rookie with the possibility of becoming Gary’s long-term running mate on the edge.