Unpacking Future Packers: No. 5, Kansas OL Dominick Puni

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers and Brian Gutekunst love versatile offensive linemen. Elgton Jenkins started games at left tackle, right tackle, center and left guard during his time at Mississippi State. Jon Runyan Jr started games at both tackle spots before kicking inside to guard when he landed in Green Bay. Royce Newman started games at left guard and right tackle. At Wake Forest, Zach Tom started games at left tackle and center.

A versatile offensive linemen that Gutekunst could target on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft is Dominick Puni. The Kansas offensive linemen checks in at No. 5 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

Dominick Puni is a really steady pass protector and has flashes with good hands and torque in the run game, especially on the frontside of zone plays like this one. pic.twitter.com/lXa5TdQKEq — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 10, 2024

Puni has five-position versatility. Prior to transferring to Kansas, Puni started 15 games at left tackle and three games at right tackle at Central Missouri

Every player’s path to @seniorbowl is unique. Not all of them are 4 and 5-star recruits. Here’s @KU_Football OL Dominick Puni’s journey to Mobile. * HS volleyball player

* 0 FBS or FCS offers

* Played 4 seasons at D-II Central Missouri

* Entered portal after UCM HC left for… pic.twitter.com/j9X2K8I62v — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 14, 2023

“A former Division II player for Central Missouri, Dominick Puni has played both tackle spots in his career before starting at LG in 2022 for Kansas and all 13 games at LT in 2023,” Devin Jackson, the sports editor and NFL Draft writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer said. “He has inside-out versatility, but his best position lies in the interior at the NFL level, to allow his power to shine, specifically in the running game.”

Puni is a smart player, who doesn’t get fooled by loops, twists, or blitzers. He’s a technician in pass protection. He snaps out of his stance with good quickness and everything syncs up. The Kansas offensive linemen has active hands to stun defenders. During his two seasons at Kansas Puni gave up zero sacks and 16 pressures.

“He has a strong inside lead hand, specifically on jump sets, that allow him to control reps, and his footwork is quick and steady, allowing him to hardly ever get off balance,” Jackson said. “His hands are quick, allowing him to replace his hands to counter pass rush moves, though his core strength and anchor need to become more consistent. He’s an impressive athlete who stays composed and plays with good pad level.”

Puni’s athleticism shines through as a run blocker, as he shows good range and has no restrictions getting out in space. Once he reaches the second level he’s able to overwhelm linebackers. He has strong mitts to control the man across from him and can steer them to where he sees fit to open up running lanes.

“His athleticism particularly shines in the run game, as Kansas’ offensive scheme asked him to cut off backside linebackers, pull across the line of scrimmage and lead block out in space,” Jackson said. “He understands how to beat defenders to the spot, is savvy with his footwork to work on the front side of defenders on outside zone concepts, with mauler tendencies in his mindset. He loves to finish defenders on the ground.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need to bolster the depth of the offensive line. Puni would provide depth at all five positions.

Puni would provide Sean Rhyan competition for the starting right guard position, while also providing competition at center for Josh Myers. He could also be Green Bay’s swing tackle. With Puni’s versatility, the Packers are only limited by their imagination on how to utilize him.

“Puni has five position versatility that he showed down at the Senior Bowl,” Jackson said. “In a pinch, he can play tackle, but his athleticism, patient, powerful hands, and ability to be an effective run blocker in space makes him an ideal fit to push for a starting role early in his career.”

Puni is a well-rounded prospect, who could bolster Green Bay’s rushing attack while protecting Jordan Love. He checks the boxes with his versatility and athleticism. With the Packers owning four Day 2 picks, the Kansas offensive linemen could be high on their board when Day 2 kicks off on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire