Unpacking Future Packers: No. 49 Abraham Lucas

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers have had a lot of success drafting offensive linemen on day three of the NFL Draft. David Bakhtiari, Josh Sitton, T.J.Lang, Corey Linsley, and JC Tretter were all day three selections.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft is Abraham Lucas. The Washington State offensive tackle checks in at No. 49 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Lucas arrived at Washington State as a three-star recruit and left as a 42-game starter at right tackle.

Playing in Washington State’s air raid offense, Lucas has plenty of reps in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, Lucas had 477 pass-blocking reps this past season and gave up zero sacks and just eight hurries. Some of that can be attributed to Washington State’s quick-strike attack, but there is no denying that Lucas is one of the most seasoned pass blockers in this class. For his career, Lucas finished with 2,195 pass protection reps.

There may be an adjustment period at the next level, but with his length and athleticism, he’s a high upside pick early on day three or late on day two of the draft.

“Pass blocking is his greatest strength,” Jamey Vinnick, the Washington State reporter for Cougfan.com, said. “Part of that is his experience in doing it, but he’s also exceptional in it. You can essentially count on one hand how many times Lucas got beat in his career.”

Lucas has impressive length and size for the position (6-6, 315 pounds). He has quick feet to mirror pass rushers. He has patient, strong hands and does a good job of not oversetting. The 42-game starter has a strong core and is able to anchor down against power rushers.

“He’s very quick and has fantastic footwork for being a giant,” Vinnick said. “That’s all good weight. He’s not 315 pounds of pizza and beer. It’s 315 pounds of protein and muscle. His length and physicality help too. He’s also really, really good at readjusting.”

Lucas is a good athlete. In Washington State’s air raid offense he wasn’t asked to run block a ton, but he has the movement skills to easily climb to the second level and hit his landmarks. He showcased that short-area quickness when he posted a 1.77 10-yard split at the combine.

A couple 40-yard dash times that caught my eye: Braxton Jones (5.03) and Abraham Lucas (5.00). Jones is a great athlete with massive 36-inch arms. Tons of potential. Lucas is also an underrated mover in space. Can really get downfield and pave open lanes. — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) March 4, 2022

“He grew in that phase of the game for sure,” Vinnick said. “He even said it was an adjustment but that he enjoys being able to go and hit someone. There are probably some technical kinks to be worked out but he’s good enough as a player that he made himself a solid run blocker pretty quickly.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. However, they’ll likely be missing Elgton Jenkins when the 2022 season begins.

With Jenkins sidelined, there are questions on what the starting offensive line will look like for the Packers when the season kicks off in September.

It’s reasonable to project that the Packers will roll out a starting five of, David Bakhtiari (left tackle), Jon Runyan (left guard), Josh Myers (center), Royce Newman (right guard), and Billy Turner (right tackle).

However, what if the Packers opt to cut Turner? Even if Turner is still on the team, a team can never have enough quality offensive linemen.

Lucas has all the tools in the shed to develop into a quality starting right tackle in the NFL. If he’s on the board when the Packers are on the clock in the third or fourth round, Gutekunst could add yet another quality lineman to what’s an already impressive group.

“Work ethic for one,” Vinnick said. “He absolutely works his tail off and with the NFL transitioning more and more to pass-centric offenses, he’s a perfect fit. He’s as good as anyone in the country in pass pro and his athleticism translates really well to the next level.”

If Turner is cut, Lucas could battle for starting reps at right tackle as a rookie. If Turner is back for the 2022 season, Lucas could take a redshirt, while Adam Stenavich works out the kinks in his game with an eye on making him the starting right tackle for 2023 and beyond.

