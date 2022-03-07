Unpacking Future Packers: No. 48 Jalen Pitre

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his introductory press conference last year, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry mentioned that a team can never have enough players capable of playing the nickel position.

“You better have really good defensive backs,” Barry said. “Specifically that nickel position. That Star position. I think it’s vital…I’m from the school where I think you can’t have enough guys that are potential nickels.”

A player that lined up primarily in the slot the past two seasons that Brian Gutekunst could target in the 2022 NFL Draft is Jalen Pitre. The Baylor defensive back checks in at No. 48 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Over the past two seasons, Pitre played the “Star” position for the Bears. During that two-year stretch Pitre lined up in the slot 941 times.

Last season, Pitre recorded 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss 2.5 sacks, two interceptions (two touchdowns).

This past season Pitre was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after recording 75 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

“It was a special season really defined by one word for me: Havoc,” Tim Watkins, the publisher of Bears Illustrated, said. “Pitre was put into a role of the Baylor defense that has the sole purpose of creating disruption and havoc. He excelled in that the past two seasons, getting tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles, and interceptions at an incredibly high rate. The stats speak for themselves, but when the Bears needed a big play to stop a red-zone drive or get the ball back, it was usually Pitre creating something for the defense.”

Pitre’s greatest strength is his high football IQ. He sees things before they happen, which is a credit to the work Pitre puts in off the field in the film room.

“His ability to read what is happening in front of him and react is exceptional,” Watkins said. “He is a good athlete and will likely test out well at the NFL Combine or his Pro Day. But he is a tweener between a safety and a linebacker, the two roles he pivoted between during his first three years at Baylor. His film study and awareness of what the offense wants to achieve in a certain situation and look allows him to play much faster.”

Pitre isn’t just a reliable run defender. He’s there to wreck stuff. Over the past two seasons, the Baylor defensive back has recorded 29.5 tackles for loss.

He does his best work coming downhill in run support. He’s tough as nails and plays bigger than his frame (5-11). He comes downhill with reckless abandon to blow up plays in the backfield and does a good job of avoiding blocks.

Any wide receiver or bubble screen throw in his direction will result in a loss or minimal gain.

Pitre is also an effective blitzer. He times it up perfectly and comedown hill like a bull in a china shop, displaying great closing speed to disrupt the quarterback’s timing.

“His ability to read and react while avoiding blockers is a true weapon,” Watkins said. “He is a natural attacker from the second level, though he does his best work closer to the line of scrimmage.”

Pitre has outstanding short-area quickness. He’s a rangy playmaker that flies around the football field and gives 110 percent on every single play.

The Baylor defensive back is twitched up and he closes quickly on routes. He’s at his best in coverage covering the intermediate and short routes.

“He is quicker than fast,” Watkins said. “When asked to carry a receiver up the seam in man-coverage, Pitre struggled. However, when asked to stay closer to the line of scrimmage and cover short and intermediate routes, Pitre excelled especially in the red zone. He has great reactions and as I stated in the above question, he is very aware of what the offense is doing.”

Pitre is by no means a ball-hawking defensive back. Over the past two seasons, Pitre recorded four interceptions and nine pass deflections. Some of those pass deflections should have been interceptions. With his high football IQ and effort, he’s always in the area of the ball and is a threat to make a game-changing play.

“The last two years, teams quickly stopped attacking him due to his ability to intercept the ball,” Watkins said. “He is strong in this area and is one of those natural players at creating turnovers. Always around the ball, Pitre uses his strength well to body-up receivers and put himself in position to get his hands on the ball.”

Pitre built off his strong season at the Senior Bowl, where he was named the top safety on the National Team.

From Mike Renner of PFF:

In the one-on-ones throughout the week, Pitre was the best defensive back in coverage. He’s physical, instinctive and incredibly light on his feet. His ability to close in short areas is outstanding.

Fit with the Packers

The Packers could be losing both Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage to free agency next season. It would not be surprising to see Gutekunst select a safety, with Pitre’s versatility early in the upcoming draft.

Pitre could step in from day one and man the slot, while also providing quality depth at the safety position. In the long-term, he could be viewed as a possible Savage replacement.

“I think he is a third or fourth-round draft choice,” Watkins said. “His agility and speed will be something to watch and could help him rise up into the second round. If he tests surprisingly well, then he could move up. The NFL is appreciating those “tweener” type of players more and more, and that is a good thing for Pitre.”

If the Packers draft Pitre, he could be the team’s long-term starter in the slot/star position. He’s at his best playing closer to the line of scrimmage. He’s twitched up and is a playmaker against the run, as a blitzer and covering the intermediate routes.

It would not be surprising to see the Packers take a player of his ilk in the first round. However, he’s far more likely to go somewhere on day two of the draft. With his versatility and ability to impact the game in a variety of ways, Pitre would be a great value pick on day two of the draft.

