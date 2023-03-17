Unpacking Future Packers: No. 48, Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Jordan Love era is upon us. Love is all around us. Once Aaron Rodgers is traded to the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers will officially have a new quarterback under center.

After drafting three wide receivers last season, one would expect Brian Gutekunst to focus on adding weapons early and often in the 2023 NFL Draft to help set Love up for success.

A player that Green Bay’s general manager could target in the upcoming draft is Jonathan Mingo. The Ole Miss wide receiver checks in at No. 48 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

One Day 3 WR target for NFL teams that value size & explosive traits is @OleMissFB WR Jonathan Mingo. Mingo weighed 220 lbs at Combine, ran 4.46 official, and hit 39.5 VJ & 10-9 BJ. This is only 1-on-1 rep K-State CB Juju Brents lost in Mobile:#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/cXYjjL4OOJ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 9, 2023

A four-star recruit, Mingo scored one touchdown during his first season on campus. In 2020, Mingo hauled in 27 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns. The following season, Mingo played in just six games after suffering a broken foot. In the six games, Mingo caught 22 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

This past season Mingo recorded 51 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns. The Ole Miss wide receiver also scored one rushing touchdown.

Mingo set the program record for receiving yards in a game against Vanderbilt. Mingo finished the game with nine receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Story continues

“Mingo was dynamic and really broke out after some promising moments earlier in his career,” Michael Katz, the Ole Miss reporter for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal said. “He was stuck behind some really talented receivers to start, and in 2021 when it looked like he might be “the guy” he broke his foot. He came back to a completely rebuilt receiving corps in 2022 and shined. There were times when Ole Miss struggled in terms of consistent perimeter playmakers, but he and Malik Heath were really 1A and 1B.”

Mingo has an excellent blend of size (6-2, 220 lbs) strength, and quickness. That combination makes him dangerous in space. If he makes the first defender miss he has the speed to create chunk plays. With his size and strength, he can be a load for defensive backs to take down. According to Pro Football Focus, Mingo finished this past season with 373 yards after the catch.

“I think his ability with this ball in his hands is special,” Katz said. “He’s a really well-put-together player. He absolutely looks the part. There will be occasional lapses in his consistency, but when he’s on, he’s really hard to stop. His size, speed, and playmaking are pretty electric.”

Mingo has large, strong hands. He stays focused in traffic and finished this past season with 17 contested catches. He’s a smooth accelerator and a big-play threat. He’s a detailed route runner. The Ole Miss wide receiver tracks the ball well downfield.

He’s a contested catch connoisseur. He’s physical and outmuscles defensive backs at the catch point. However, it’s concerning that he had so many contested catches. A big reason for that is he doesn’t burst in and out of his breaks.

With his size and strength, Mingo’s ability as a blocker will get Matt LaFleur’s attention. It’s part of his game that Mingo takes pride in and teams will take notice of that.

“One of my favorite stories his high school coach told me was, his senior year, he caught a screen and his teammate missed the block,” Katz said. “He came back to the sidelines and told the coach he wanted to block. They ran the same play, to a different guy, and scored because of his blocking. After his career game against Vandy, I don’t think he had more than a catch in the next game. He was in the locker room talking about his blocking anyway, Lane Kiffin told us. He really, really cares. He’s the ultimate team player.”

Fit with the Packers

In Christian Watson, the Packers may have their new No. 1 wide receiver. Watson proved to be an eclectic playmaker during his rookie season.

Romeo Doubs showed promise during his rookie season. Samori Toure, last year’s seventh-round pick, could see an uptick in targets during his second year in the league.

With that trio in place, the Packers have an okay foundation in place. Now, Gutekunst needs to keep adding young talent to that room for Love.

Mingo has the size, quickness, and strength to develop into a big-play threat at the next level. His ability as a blocker on the outside is the cherry on top.

“I think that combination of size and speed and dynamic playmaking doesn’t come around every day,” Katz said. “And I think more than that, there’s still a lot of untapped potential. As good as he is, he’s still kind of raw. He’s not a finished product, I don’t think, and I think that’s a good thing.”

It could be the Ole Miss jersey. When Mingo has the ball in space there are times that he gives off A.J. Brown vibes. That’s not a direct comparison. It just speaks to how Mingo looks and moves on the football field.

Mingo has a long way to go to become Brown. If he can be half the player that Brown is, one would think that the Packers would be okay with that production.

Related

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 49, Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle Unpacking Future Packers: No. 50, Minnesota CB Terell Smith Unpacking Future Packers: No. 51, Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh Unpacking Future Packers: No. 52, Kansas State DB Julius Brents Unpacking Future Packers: No. 53, Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron Complete list of Packers Wire's 'Unpacking Future Packers' draft preview series for 2023

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire