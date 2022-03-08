Unpacking Future Packers: No. 47 Bernhard Raimann

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brian Gutekunst has five first-round selections under his belt as the general manager of the Green Bay Packers. All five of them were under the age of 22 on draft day. Jaire Alexander (21), Rashan Gary (21), Darnell Savage (21), Jordan Love (21), and Eric Stokes (22).

A player that could raise the mean of that group is Bernhard Raimann. The Central Michigan offensive tackle is 24 years old and will turn 25 in September.

The Austrian native is a player that Gutekunst could target in the first round. The Central Michigan prospect checks in at No. 47 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Raimann served six months in the military before leaving his homeland of Austria and arriving at Central Michigan in 2018. Raimann started 11 games at tight end during his first two seasons on campus before making the switch to left tackle in 2020. Over the past two seasons, Raimann started 18 games at left tackle.

“Bernhard began his career at CMU as a backup tight end in 2018,” Christian Booher, the sports editor at CM Life, said. “He was a raw prospect with a lot of athletic ability but needed a bit of polish. There were flashes over his first two seasons as a Chippewa as to what he could be, but after starter Tony Poljan entered the transfer portal after the 2019 season, it looked as though he was set to step into a starting role. However, head coach Jim McElwain moved him to offensive tackle with the intention of starting him right away in the 2020 season. The move turned out to be a great one, as he overcame some growing pains at left tackle to become a very good prospect heading into the 2022 Draft.”

The 2022 NFL Draft class is loaded with athletic offensive linemen. Raimann, a former tight end may be the cream of the crop. He ran a 5.05 40-yard dash, including a 1.73 10-yard split. He put up 30 reps on the bench and had an impressive shuttle and 3-cone times. Raimann testing well athletically should come as no surprise, the Central Michigan product was No. 26 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks list.

“Bernhard has a very unique set of skills,” Booher said. “He was a sure-handed pass-catcher during his time at tight end with average speed. Yet, he was able to untap a little bit of his strengths as a blocker when he moved inside to tackle. The thing about Bernhard is that his athletic ability is ahead of the curve when it comes to tackles in this draft class. He moves well down the field, winning blocks at the line of scrimmage then moving downfield to finish plays and create downfield run lanes. He’s got all the strength to match, as evidenced by his 30 reps on the bench press at the combine. This blend of strength and athleticism is what sets him apart at this position.”

Raimann looks like a player that’s been playing left tackle for longer than two years. He is surprisingly polished for a player that has only 18 career starts under at left tackle under his belt.

The two-year starter shows a surprisingly high football IQ. He is quick to diagnose things and isn’t fooled by anything. Raimann has a strong core and has outstanding body control. He’s able to anchor down against bull rushers and has the lateral movement skills to match speedy edge rushers. According to Pro Football Focus, Raimann gave up just one sack this past season and allowed just six pressures.

“There are some things Raimann is still learning when it comes to pass protection, but the 2021 season offered many reasons why he’s going to fit well at the next level,” Booher said. “He allowed just one sack over the course of the regular season and was penalized twice, allowing just 10 total pressures over 475 pass-blocking snaps. It was an interesting dynamic between Raimann, who is 6-foot-6, and quarterback Daniel Richardson, who stands 5-foot-10. Yet, despite the size difference, there were no issues as Raimann kept the redshirt freshman on his feet and helped pave the way for one of the best freshman seasons in CMU history.”

With his athleticism, it’s no surprise that Raimann is able to climb to the second level with ease as a run blocker. If there is one complaint, you’d like to see him play with more of an edge in this department. He’s more of a get-in-the-way blocker, rather than a guy that’s looking to bury you six feet under.

“Raimainn’s athleticism helps him in the run game, as he moves very well to set up big runs,” Booher said. “With his help, Chippewa running back Lew Nichols III was able to run for a nation-leading 1,848 yards. He’s also very good at the point of attack and can dominate in the trenches. Against MAC opponents, he won a lot at the line of scrimmage. Raimann was a good blocking tight end in the run game before he made the switch, so this was probably the least challenging part of his position switch. I’m interested to see how he develops further down the line as a blocker.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. However, they’ll likely be missing Elgton Jenkins when the 2022 season begins.

With Jenkins sidelined, there are questions on what the starting offensive line will look like for the Packers when the season kicks off in September.

It’s reasonable to project that the Packers will roll out a starting five of, David Bakhtiari (left tackle), Jon Runyan (left guard), Josh Myers (center), Royce Newman (right guard), and Billy Turner (right tackle).

However, what if the Packers opt to cut Turner? Even if Turner is still on the team, a team can never have enough quality offensive linemen, particularly at tackle.

Raimann checks a lot of boxes with his size and athleticism. With so much untapped potential surging through that 6-6 frame, Raimann could be the pick for the Packers in the first round.

“He’s already a solid player, but what’s exciting is what he can be with further coaching,” Booher said. “CMU’s now-former offensive line coach Mike Cummings is one of the best in the business and has had success moving players such as Joe Staley from tight end to tackle. Now an NFL team will get the chance to take this unique blend of skills and mold Raimann into a solid pro offensive lineman. The thought of what he can be is very exciting and the untapped potential looks very good. He’d make a good fit for any team that needs help upfront right away, but his down-the-line potential is what makes him worth taking early.”

True, Raimann doesn’t fit the “age profile” of past Gutekunst first-round pick. Raimann is a rarity. It’s not every draft cycle that there is a 24-year old (25 in September) with Raimann’s athletic profile and upside.

If Raimann is on the board when the Packers are on the clock with the 28th overall pick, don’t be shocked if you hear his name called. NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein recently mocked Raimann to the Packers in his latest mock draft.

The former tight end is a fluid athlete with above-average upside and the potential to play either guard or tackle, which is why he should be in consideration for the Packers.

