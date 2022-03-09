Unpacking Future Packers: No. 46 Zyon McCollum

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers have two lockdown cornerbacks on the roster in Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. There are, however, questions regarding the depth behind the talented duo.

Will the Packers be able to afford Rasul Douglas after he enjoyed a breakout season? Could Shemar Jean-Charles be ready to take on more of a role during his second year in the league? Will Chandon Sullivan be re-signed?

With so many question marks, it’s a safe bet that Brian Gutekunst looks to add to the position via the 2022 NFL Draft this spring. A player that he could target on day three of the draft is Zyon McCollum. The Sam Houston State cornerback checks in at No. 46 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

McCollum, a Texas native was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. As a freshman in 2017, McCollum started 10 games and recorded 42 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, and 17 pass deflections. The following season, McCollum recorded 44 tackles, three interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. In 2019, McCollum picked off three passes and broke up 11 more, despite missing the final three games of the season with an injury.

This past spring, McCollum played a key role in the Bearkats winning a National Championship. The former three-star recruit recorded 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, and broke up seven passes. This past fall, he recorded 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, and eight pass deflections.

“I grew in all faucets throughout my career, each year building on the next as a player and a man,” McCollum said in a recent interview with Packers Wire. “The obvious of course athletically, becoming faster, stronger, quicker. I came in weighing 170 pounds and left a little over 200 and grew a couple of inches as well. What I’m most proud of though is how I grew as a man, and as a leader. Being named a captain twice was a privilege and a blessing. How I and the other leaders were able to affect people through the relationships we were able to develop; it was a team effort and growing that close with my teammates, coaching staff, and faculty really helped push the team to be connected as one, resulting in a National Championship.”

The first thing that stands out about McCollum is the ball production. He finished his career with 13 interceptions and 54 pass deflections.

McCollum has outstanding ball skills. He does wide receiver-like things at the catch point and has outstanding body control. He’s a long, athletic cornerback that did a great job of using his length to disrupt wide receivers at the catch point. McCollum has a high football IQ and is opportunistic in coverage, always looking to make a game-changing play.

“I value my intelligence as one of my largest assets and being a sponge that can just absorb any and all information that’s presented to me,” McCollum said. “I was able to learn new techniques, how to watch film properly, and how to anticipate and make plays on the ball. I was truly blessed to be around great minds and great people who helped me throughout my career. There is no second-guessing interceptions or plays in general, so just seeing the gameplay out and taking calculated risks relentlessly. It helps being fast and jumping high too.”

At 6-2 and 199 pounds, McCollum is a long, athletic cornerback with track speed. He’s physical at the line of scrimmage and is smooth in his backpedal. McCollum has a loose lower body and composed footwork. If he gets beat, he has the elite recovery speed and doesn’t panic when the ball is in the air.

Zyon McCollum. More than just a good athlete. Impressive rep here from the Sam Houston State CB working in the slot. pic.twitter.com/6PTopdPEJ4 — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) March 7, 2022

“My length combined with the technique,” McCollum said. “I was able to learn and use in college allowed for me to get very physical with receivers at the line of scrimmage which would set me up into staying hip-to-hip with guys. Again, film study and understanding situational football also helps a ton in narrowing the amount or type of routes someone can run in whatever situation they’re in. Practice, practice, practice, repetition, repetition, repetition.”

McCollum doesn’t back down against the run. He does a good job of coming to balance and getting his man to the ground.

“I played all over the place at Sam Houston including at safety, in the box, and on the edge,” McCollum said. “I understand fits and responsibilities in run support whether I’m setting an edge and boxing everything in, facing and two-gapping players in the hole, or spilling the run to my rally players I can do it all. I try to work on all aspects of my game to have no weaknesses.”

McCollum has the length and speed to match on the boundary. He has the footwork and short-area quickness to play in the slot.

“I can play wherever I’m asked to play,” McCollum said. “I feel as though my length and speed are perfect for playing corner on the outside which is my favorite position to play, but I have the quickness to get inside and play against slots as well. Depending on the scheme and where I’m valued I can play anywhere.”

Prior to arriving at Sam Houston State, McCollum ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at one of SHSU’s prospect camps. It was no secret that the seasoned cornerback was an outstanding athlete, but McCollum put on an absolute show at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The athletic cornerback clocked a 4.33 40-yard dash. He posted a 39.5 inch vertical. He had a 6.48 3-cone time and a 3.94 20-yard shuttle.

Zyon McCollum is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 3 out of 1806 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/VQ0qXsdpCD #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/JUlBeqPnuK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 8, 2022

“I knew I was athletic,” McCollum said. “So that if I just took every ounce of coaching that I was offered and got just a little better every day that I would be able to put up some crazy numbers. Like I said before I think of myself as an all-around player and person. It was my goal to go into the combine and compete in every drill. Training with players the media has been calling the top in the draft like Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley the motivation was there, and it made competing even more fun.”

The quickest way for a rookie to make an impact is on special teams. McCollum has experience playing on special teams during his time at Sam Houston State. His track speed would make him a valuable gunner on special teams.

“I love everything about football including teams,” McCollum said. “I also understand what it takes to win, especially after taking part in developing a National Championship team at Sam Houston. I get how important special teams are and the value of being able to control field position, gain field position, and flat out control the energy and momentum of the game. This can all be done on special teams and wherever I can add value to a team I will give it everything I have.”

Fit with the Packers

McCollum might be the most seasoned (52-game starter) and athletic cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Sam Houston State cornerback would provide quality depth to Green Bay’s cornerback room, while also giving them a player that could provide an immediate impact on special teams.

“I carry myself like a professional and I am an extreme optimist who’s just going to be overflowing with positivity and smiles all the time,” McCollum said. “I’m not gonna be up late at night partying, I’m not going to be a distraction on or off the field. I’m here to complete my goals and work extremely hard every day. I’m a team player that wants to win a Super Bowl and will do anything to help a franchise achieve that goal. I have a rare combination of intelligence and athleticism and still have so much wisdom and knowledge to absorb from NFL coaches and veterans. Whoever takes a chance on me is going to get all of me, and even I don’t know where the ceiling is on my potential.”

If the Packers fail to re-sign Douglas and Sullivan, McCollum could battle for playing time as a rookie. With his ball skills and athleticism, he could bring even more juice to an already impressive core group (Alexander and Stokes).

The real value McCollum would bring as a rookie is on special teams, where his speed and toughness could make him a key piece in helping turn around Green Bay’s special teams unit. Anything he offered on defense as a rookie would be gravy.

