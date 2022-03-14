Unpacking Future Packers: No. 44 Kyler Gordon

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Since 2017, the Washington Huskies football program has had eight defensive backs selected during the NFL Draft.

The Huskies will add two and most likely three more to that list after the 2022 NFL Draft. Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, and Brendan Radley-Hiles will all hear their names called this spring.

With the Green Bay Packers looking to bolster the depth behind Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, Gordon is a player that they could target in the upcoming draft. The UW cornerback checks in at No. 44 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Gordon finished his career at Washington with 17 career starts. This past season Gordon recorded 46 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass deflections.

“He’s scheme proof, you can ask him to do basically anything on the football field and he can get it done,” Roman Tomashoff, a contributor for His football IQ. He learned a lot from Trent McDuffie and a lot of the other great Husky defensive backs he got to study under and will be one of the smartest players on the field at the NFL level.”

Gordon is a fluid athlete. He has loose, swivel hips. Gordon is able to flip his hips without slowing down. He has velvet feet and is able to cover receivers vertically and has great closing burst to close on routes. The Husky cornerback does a good job of staying on top of routes.

Gordon was the definition of lockdown cornerback this past season. According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon gave up zero touchdowns this past season and only allowed 243 yards in coverage.

Kyler Gordon played 722 career coverage snaps at Washington. He did not allow a touchdown🔒 pic.twitter.com/c8aR4XgIqR — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 28, 2022

“His footwork is arguably the best I’ve ever seen from a Husky defensive back,” Tomashoff said. “His ability to keep a receiver pressed up against the sidelines or mirror and match is next level, and he’ll be able to do anything and everything a coach asks of him.”

Gordon has springs in his shoes. The Washington cornerback can jump out of the stadium. That vertical, along with the rest of his athletic profile is a big reason why Gordon was listed on Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks list for a third straight year.

“You can see his athleticism in how fluid his movement are,” Tomashoff said. “Everything looks incredibly easy on the field, and he’s been able to make it translate into everything he does on the football field, namely his explosiveness and how quickly he can break on the ball.”

With his leaping ability and length, Gordon suffocates passing lanes. While his ball production wasn’t eye-popping, Gordon has natural hands.

“He has great ball skills,” Tomashoff said. “He didn’t get tested a lot over the top, and Washington’s defense prefers to keep everything in front of them, therefore defensive backs barely get tested and aren’t able to put up huge numbers on the stat sheet.”

Gordon is afraid to stick his nose in against the run. He has a quick trigger and flies downhill like he was shot out of a cannon.

“He’s become a very good run defender,” Tomashoff said. “He’s not afraid to come downhill and tackle and is a strong tackler who doesn’t miss much in run support.”

Gordon has outside-inside versatility. He’s more experienced playing on the boundary, but he has the short-area burst and quick feet to match up with wide receivers in the slot.

“He’ll be best on the boundary,” Tomashoff said. “With his athleticism and footwork, despite measuring in at 5’11, he’ll be able to match up with anyone at the next level on the outside.”

Fit with the Packers

Gordon was a lockdown cornerback during his time at Washington. He has the athletic traits to carry that over to the NFL level.

“His ceiling is sky-high,” Tomashoff said. “I believe that Gordon has the most potential out of anyone in this class. His athleticism, potential, and the fact that he can still improve his technique make him a home run pick in my book.”

The Packers already have two lockdown cornerbacks in Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. By drafting Gordon, the Packers would be adding a possible third one to the mix.

Gordon is scheme versatile. He can play on the boundary or in the slot. His presence could allow the Packers to kick Alexander into the slot full time and let him play the Star position for Joe Barry.

It’s possible that the Packers roll the dice on Gordon and his upside by taking him in the first round. It’s also entirely possible that he slides to them in the second round. Either way, with his athletic profile and ability to take half the field away, Gordon would be a solid selection by Brian Gutekunst.

