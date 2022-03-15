Unpacking Future Packers: No. 43 Reggie Roberson Jr

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers could be losing their big-play threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling to free agency this offseason.

It was clear that the Packers missed Valdes-Scantling’s speed and big-play ability on offense this past season. Due to injuries, the man they call MVS played in just seven games.

A year removed from averaging 20.9 yards per catch, the Packers missed that world-class speed that helped open things up underneath for his teammates.

With Valdes-Scantling possibly out the door, the Packers will need to find a new big-play threat this offseason.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target to replace the former fifth-round pick is Reggie Roberson Jr. The SMU wide receiver checks in at No. 43 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Roberson started his collegiate career at West Virginia before transferring back home to SMU in 2018. During his first year on campus, he caught 52 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He also added special teams’ value, returning one kickoff for a touchdown.

The following season, Roberson was tearing it up before having his season cut short due to an injury. In eight games Roberson recorded 43 receptions for 803 yards and six touchdowns. In 2020, Roberson had his season cut short by injury again. Prior to getting injured, Roberson recorded 22 receptions for 474 yards and five touchdowns in five games.

This past season, Roberson didn’t look nearly as explosive coming off back-to-back ACL injuries, including a torn ACL in 2020. Despite coming off that injury, Roberson still hauled in 51 receptions for 625 yards.

Roberson wasn’t the same player this past season. That wasn’t surprising with it being his first season back after recovering from a torn ACL. To get a proper idea of the type of player Roberson is go back and watch his tape from 2018, 2019, and 2020 prior to his ACL injury.

Prior to his back-to-back season-ending injuries, Roberson was one of the best big-play threats in college football. With his world-class speed, he’s a dangerous vertical threat that can take the top off a defense. Roberson is quick to gain initial separation at the line of scrimmage and once he gets a step on the defensive back it’s game over.

“Make no mistake, he can move,” Joe Londergan, the Co-Managing Editor for Underdog Dynasty, said. “That trait made him an ample deep threat. In every year at SMU, he averaged at least 12 yards per catch. In 2020, he averaged 21 yards per catch, though he only played five games. While his speed might be exactly what it was at the beginning of his college career, I would love to see him be able to return to the kind of acceleration he regularly showed in 2018 and 2019.”

According to Pro Football Focus, in 2018 Roberson recorded an AAC-leading 459 receiving yards on deep passes.

In 2019, Roberson averaged 18.7 yards per reception. Prior to his ACL injury in 2020, Roberson averaged 19.6 yards per reception during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

He has natural ball skills and does a great job of tracking the deep ball. Roberson has excellent focus and play strength to make contested catches downfield.

“One of the things that impressed me the most about Roberson is his level of concentration when it comes to tracking the ball in the air,” Londergan said. “If you go back and watch his college film, you’ll notice the number of deep balls in traffic he was able to come up with and even a few impressive tipped passes that he ended up securing. There’s just this laser focus on his eyes when he knows the ball is coming to him.”

Roberson has a nice release package, with sharp footwork off the line of scrimmage to gain initial separation. He has a great understanding of timing and he does a good job of shifting gears to manipulate coverage.

“He’s quite a strong route runner, especially when it comes to deeper routes,” Londergan said. “When SMU was in passing situations, they would often send Roberson on a deep post or a fade route and see what the matchup yielded. More often than not, Roberson was able to provide enough space to give his quarterbacks a solid window to complete the deep ball.”

With Roberson’s speed, he’s a threat to make plays after the catch. He has long strides that chew up grass. The West Virginia transfer is slippery in the open field.

“Roberson is dynamic after the catch and he can make plays with the ball in his hands,” Kevin Fielder, the AAC writer for Underdog Dynasty, said. “When he’s in the open field, he’s a shifty player who can make players miss and turn shorter passes into big games.”Roberson is a good downfield blocker. He’ll help spring big running plays. He may not be the most imposing figure on the outside, but he works hard to get after defensive backs.

“He can hold onto his blocks against defensive backs,” Fielder said. “His physical profile makes it hard for him to consistently finish blocks.

Roberson brings special teams value as a return man. In 2018, the Mustang wide receiver returned five kicks for 206 yards and one touchdown. He also added one punt return for 14 yards. In 2020, Roberson averaged 23.8 yards per kick return on four attempts. This past season he returned three punts for an average of 2.3 yards per return.

It’s not a big sample size and it may not be something he does at the next level. However, with his speed and Green Bay’s need to improve their special teams, Roberson could be a candidate to be Green Bay’s new kick returner.

“I think he can be a punt or kick returner at the next level because of his athletic profile,” Fielder said. “Specifically his acceleration and elusiveness.”

Fit with the Packers

All signs point to Valdes-Scantling leaving via free agency. The Packers will have to replace his big-play ability. With the Packers being pushed up against the cap his replacement will likely come via the NFL Draft.

With his ability to win vertically, Roberson is a candidate that will likely cost Green Bay a day-three pick. His medicals at the combine will be huge for his evaluation. If a team is confident he can regain his form, he could go as early as the fourth round.

“When drafting players later on in the draft, you’re always looking for guys who can contribute on special teams and Roberson strikes me as a guy who can contribute as a returner at the next level,” Fielder said. “While he needs some development as a wide receiver, Roberson’s speed and ability with the ball in his hands make him an intriguing player.”

Roberson said at the combine that he thought he was the best wide receiver in SMU history. That’s quite a statement. SMU has produced the likes of Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Courtland Sutton, James Proche, and Trey Quinn.

If it weren’t for his back-to-back season-ending injuries, maybe Roberson could have gone down as the best wide receiver in program history.

If Roberson can stay healthy during his pro career, he could prove to be a steal for whatever team takes him on day three. With the Packers looking to add more playmakers to the position, Roberson would be a low-risk, high-reward pick on day three of the draft.

