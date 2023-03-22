Unpacking Future Packers: No. 41, BYU WR Puka Nacua

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers need to get Jordan Love more playmakers. Christian Watson proved to be an electric weapon during his rookie season. Romeo Doubs flashed potential and could develop into the team’s No. 3 or No. 2 option. Samori Toure figures to have a place on the depth chart next season.

Now, Brian Gutekunst needs to add more young weapons. A player that could be a target for the Packers in the upcoming draft is Puka Nacua. The BYU wide receiver checks in at No. 41 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Nacua, the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018 started his collegiate career at Washington. During his first season at BYU, Nacua caught 43 passes for 805 yards and six touchdowns. In nine games this season, Nacua caught 48 passes for 625 yards and five touchdowns. The dynamic playmaker also scored five rushing touchdowns.

PUKA TO THE HOUSE STRAIGHT OUT OF THE GATE❕ pic.twitter.com/wI1DteY3Kh — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 3, 2022

“Nacua’s season was riddled by injuries, but productive nevertheless,” Jay Drew, a reporter for the Deseret News said. “First time he touched the ball in 2022, on a jet sweep against South Florida, he took it to the house, sprinting past some surprised USF defenders to show a fairly good burst of speed. Later in that game, he suffered a high ankle sprain that caused him to miss the next few games. Still, he was clearly BYU’s best receiver when he was healthy, and one of the top receivers in the country, in my opinion.”

Nacua set Utah state records during his time at Orem High School. Nacua set records for career receptions, yards, and receiving records. Nacua proved to be a versatile, and dynamic playmaker for BYU this past season. The name of the game was to get the ball in Nacua’s hands and let him go to work.

Story continues

“Two strengths come to mind,” Drew said. “First, his versatility. He was used as a running back, kick returner, slot receiver, wide receiver, and everything in between. Second, he is as good at tracking the ball in flight as any receiver I’ve seen in my 14 years covering BYU football. Many times Jaren Hall would simply loft the football in Nacua’s direction, and he would be able to track it earlier than the defensive back and make a play on the ball before the DB knew it was coming.”

Nacua runs hard after the catch. He’s able to run through arm tackles and has good contact balance. He looks like a running back with the ball in his hands. BYU did a great job of getting him manufactured touches. According to Pro Football Focus, Nacua finished the past season with 356 yards after the catch.

“Nacua is outstanding with the ball in his hands,” Drew said. “He was so good in that department that the BYU coaches utilized him a lot on fly sweeps, bubble screens, and even out of the backfield. He just has that uncanny ability to make guys miss. Plus, he’s wiry strong and has the ability to break tackles. He’s surprisingly fast for a guy his size.”

Nacua has strong, reliable hands. He tracks the ball well over his shoulder. He has no issue making catches with a defensive back locked in his hip. He finished this past season with three drops. As a route runner, Nacua quickly enters his route with instant acceleration off the line of scrimmage.

“He’s got really good hands,” Drew said. “For an example, go look at his game-winning touchdown reception against Boise State. One of the most athletic plays I’ve ever seen in crunch time.”

Nacua gives great effort as a blocker out on the perimeter. He’s more than happy to do the dirty work.

“I would say he’s an above-average blocker, due to his above-average size,” Drew said. “I do know that he puts a lot of pride into his blocking. Several times after games when he was asked how he thought he performed, he mentioned that his blocking could have been better.”

Fit with the Packers

Bring YAC back to the Pack. Watson is a YAC threat. Now let’s continue to bring the YAC back to Green Bay by adding Nacua.

Nacua has reliable hands, he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and he’s a solid route runner.

Nacua can line up in the slot or on the boundary. He’s a versatile playmaker that Matt LaFleur could get creative with how they get the ball in his hands.

“He is a fantastic locker room guy,” Drew said. “He’s a big team player, unselfish, and willing to sacrifice whatever it takes to pick up wins. Due to several injuries this season, he easily could have told coaches to back off his usage and, as they say in the NBA, practice some load management. But he never did. He was a willing warrior all season. He’s a high-character guy that people naturally gravitate to because of his ever-present smile and positive attitude. He could be a steal, depending on which round he goes in.”

Nacua was a record-setting wide receiver in high school. He continued to showcase that playmaking ability at the collegiate level.

For a team looking to add more playmakers, Nacua has the juice that could make him an attractive target for the Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire