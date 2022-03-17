Unpacking Future Packers: No. 41 Trey McBride

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers selected Jace Sternberger in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The following year the Packers once again selected a tight end in the third round when they drafted Josiah Deguara.

Sternberger is no longer on the roster and Deguara has flashed potential and entering his third year in the league could be a potential breakout candidate.

Will Robert Tonyan get re-signed after suffering a season-ending injury earlier this season? Even if he is re-signed he was nowhere near as productive as he was in 2020 when he hauled in 11 touchdowns.

With so many question marks surrounding the tight end position, expect the Packers to look early and often for upgrades this offseason.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft is Trey McBride. The 2021 John Mackey award winner checks in at No. 41 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

The Colorado State tight end recorded 45 receptions for 560 yards and four touchdowns during his sophomore season in 2019. In four games in 2020, McBride recorded 22 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

This past season McBride led all FBS tight ends in receptions (90) and yards (1,121). The yardage total was the most in a single season by a tight end in Mountain West history.

McBride built off his historic season with a strong performance during Senior Bowl Week. The Colorado State tight end was named the top tight end of the National team.

Colorado State’s Trey McBride was named top TE on the National team in a vote from LB and DS groups at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/OYRxpAWu0a — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2022

McBride is a big-bodied target that thrives on making catches in a crowd. He’s fearless over the middle.

He may not be the fastest tight end in the class, but he has more than enough quickness to threaten the seam. He accelerates well off the line of scrimmage. He thrives in intermediate routes, where he has the burst to create separation.

Trey McBride is good at football. The 2020 TE class was weak sauce. The 2021 class is muy bien. pic.twitter.com/Toq5eB2OHP — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) July 14, 2020

The Colorado State tight end might be the best hands catcher among tight ends in the draft. He catches it away from his body and looks to move upfield without throttling down.

“He has good, strong hands that swallow everything in reach,” Kevin Lytle, the Colorado State beat writer for the Coloradoan, said. “He doesn’t have the elite length or athleticism of some but if he can get to it he’ll catch it even under pressure.”

McBride isn’t dynamic after the catch. However, he’s strong and powerful and fights for extra yards. With his size and toughness, he can be a load to take down in the open field for cornerbacks.

“He’s good at making tough catches and is difficult to bring down after a reception,” Lytle said. “McBride’s competitive nature is fierce and could benefit any team.”

McBride is a natural in-line tight end. With his size and strength, he’s one of the best run blockers among the top-tiered tight ends in this class. His ability as a blocker is what separates him from the likes of Greg Dulcich (UCLA) and Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina). He’s able to create movement with his leg drive and upper body strength.

“He’s a good run blocker,” Lytle said. “He’ll have to improve some bits of technique and strength but he is a very willing at often ferocious blocker. He takes pride in it.”

McBride is a combo tight end. He can block in-line. At times Colorado State had him split out wide. He did a bit of everything for the Rams. He was the Alpha on Colorado State’s offense and teams still couldn’t slow him down.

Between the receiving ability and blocking prowess, McBride has made his name known as an all-around weapon at the tight end position.

Fit with the Packers

McBride is the most polished tight end in the draft. It usually takes tight ends a year or two before they are true difference makers, but McBride could provide an immediate impact as a run blocker and in the passing game.

Last season as a rookie, Pat Freiermuth hauled in 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s reasonable to expect a player as well-rounded as McBride to provide similar or even better production during his rookie season if he were to land in Green Bay.

With Aaron Rodgers officially back in the fold for the next two or three years, Gutekunst needs to continue to surround him with a strong cast of supporting characters. The Packers have a need at tight end and if McBride is on the board in the second round, it would be hard to pass on a player of his ilk. With no clear starter at the position, McBride could be a day-one starter for the Packers.

There are no clear holes in McBride’s game. He’s a solid blocker and was the focal point of Colorado State’s aerial attack the past two seasons. He has all the tools to be a long-term starter in the NFL and could quickly develop into a quarterback’s best friend.

