Unpacking Future Packers: No. 40, Florida DB Trey Dean III

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

Trey Dean III is as versatile as they come. The Florida defensive back played all over the secondary during his five years playing in the Swamp.

That versatility is a big reason why the Florida defensive back checks in at No. 40 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

During his first year on campus, Dean picked off one pass and broke up seven more. In 2019, Dean recorded 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception. In 2020, Dean recorded one sack and one interception. During the 2021 season, Dean recorded 88 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and eight pass deflections. This past season, Dean recorded 81 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and four pass deflections.

“Dean had a solid season in an otherwise forgettable defensive corps for Florida,” Adam Dubbin, the editor of GatorsWire.com said. “While his play wasn’t brilliant, he was one of the more consistent players on his side of the line of scrimmage. At times he would make big plays, but at others, mental lapses and lack of field awareness caused some problems.”

Dean may be one of the most versatile defensive backs in the 2023 NFL Draft. During his time as a Gator, Dean played on the boundary (699 snaps), in the slot (616 snaps), and at safety (678 snaps). Dean also played in the box. He’s a player that’s capable of wearing multiple hats for a defensive coordinator.

“While Dean has played at all of the positions in the defensive backfield at some point, the role of safety seems to fit him the best,” Dubbin said. “But much of that has to do with the coaching staff’s philosophy. He has the physical size and length to go toe-to-toe with a tight end or a slot receiver as well as on the outside at corner which should benefit him at the next level.”

Dean is a long safety. That length helps him choke passing lanes. While he didn’t run fast, he has adequate range and showed the ability to run with wide receivers downfield.

🎥 @ShrineBowl Day 2 Film 🎥 Florida safety Trey Dean III was impressive in 1v1s today. Great coverage and great play on the ball here ⤵️ https://t.co/jdUB93ekrk pic.twitter.com/UmLPr0UDkv — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 29, 2023

“Dean’s ability to react to throws with little wasted motion, his strong man-coverage ability in the slot, and his length make it difficult to get the ball past him,” Dubbin said.

Dean may not be the fastest guy on the football field. Having said that, a player doesn’t log 2,975 snaps for the Florida Gators by being a poor athlete. Dean plays faster than his 40-time. Part of the reason why he plays so fast is his high football IQ.

“Along with his athletic build, Dean is a smart young man,” Dubbin said. “He is a five-time SEC Honor Roll member and already graduated with a degree in Education Sciences back in 2021. That intellect will be very helpful when it comes to learning pro ball playbooks.”

With his build and strength, Dean has flashes of being a menace against the run. He’s more than willing to stick his nose in against the run. Due to his length, he has a large tackle radius.

However, the missed tackles will be an issue. Over the past two seasons, Dean missed 28 tackles.

“Dean’s missed tackles is probably his Achilles heel and too many times we have seen him on the ground while the opponent keeps going,” Dubbin said. “Given his size and strength (he had the most bench press reps at the NFL combine among safeties), he should be able to fix that with the right coaching.”

Dean finished his career at Florida with 386 snaps on special teams. That experience on special teams could help the versatile defensive back make an immediate impact during his rookie season.

“It is not far-fetched to think that Dean could contribute on special teams from day one, but his missed tackles issue will be a significant hindrance in that role,” Dubbin said. “He definitely sees playing time on special teams long before he gets snaps on defense.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need to make improvements at the safety position. With his versatility, Joe Barry could line up in the slot, on the boundary, or at safety. On top of all that, Dean could make an immediate impact on special teams.

.@GatorsFB DB Trey Dean III is 200 pounds and just bench pressed 225 pounds 25 times. 😤 That's the most by any DB this year. 📺: #NFLCombine continues today at 1pm ET on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/zAW5C5D9mD — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

“Dean has a good athletic build with nice long arms, traits that you simply cannot teach,” Dubbin said. “Additionally, his solid man-cover ability and intellect make him an intriguing option in the later rounds who at worst would make a solid addition to the practice squad.”

All that versatility is nice. However, the missed tackles piled up and he clocked a 4.75 40-time at the NFL Scouting Combine. Those two things could keep him off Green Bay’s board.

“The biggest concern is that he’s a bit on the slow side, finishing at the bottom in the 40-meter and 10-second split at the combine,” Dubbin said. “Still, he has enough going for him that he could be a sleeper in the NFL with some tinkering.”

Dean is a day-three pick. The Packers currently hold two picks in the fifth round and four picks in the seventh round.

With his versatility, length, and special teams experience, Dean could be a target for the Packers with one of those picks as they look to bolster their depth in the secondary while adding a player with plenty of special teams experience.

