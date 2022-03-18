Unpacking Future Packers: No. 39 Cam Taylor-Britt

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers need to improve the depth at safety behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage Jr.

Even if the Packers are able to lock up Rasul Douglas, they could stand to add another cornerback to the mix behind Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, and Douglas.

A player that could help address both those “needs” is Cam Taylor-Britt. The Nebraska cornerback checks in at No. 39 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Taylor-Britt was one of the most dynamic quarterbacks at Park Crossing High School in Alabama.

As a true freshman in 2018, Taylor-Britt recorded four tackles on special teams. In 2019, Taylor-Britt started seven games at safety and three at cornerback. He finished the season with 49 tackles, three tackles for loss 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, six pass deflections and he forced four fumbles. The following season, Taylor-Britt started seven games at cornerback and recorded three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and six pass deflections.

This past season, Taylor-Britt started all 12 games and recorded 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and 11 pass deflections. He also blocked one field goal.

“Taylor-Britt could have declared for the NFL Draft after his 2020 season and he risked coming back and not being able to replicate his success or even get ignored by the quarterback,” Brian Johannes, the NFL Draft analyst for Corn Nation, said. “Instead, Cam was able to not only replicate his 2020 success but build off of it.”

Taylor-Britt is a versatile cornerback that can play anywhere in the secondary. He’s scheme versatile but is at his best playing off coverage. He thrives when the action is in front of him, which is why some teams may view him as a safety. He tracks well playing off coverage. Taylor-Britt has explosive drive quickness and does a good job of using his length to challenge wide receivers at the catch point.

“I think his best position in the NFL is going to be at safety,” Johannes said. “With so many NFL teams employing three safeties they need guys who can cover in the slot, be a run defender and even play some back in zone coverage. I think Cam can do all three of those. So him playing a strong safety would work. That being said, I could see him being a Cover 3 cornerback who asks their corners to be physical and run deep, or in a zone heavy scheme.”

Taylor-Britt has outstanding ball skills. He finished his career at Nebraska with six interceptions and 27 pass deflections. Taylor-Britt takes good angles to the ball and uses his length to play through the wide receiver’s hands.

“Cam is tremendous at playing the ball in the air,” Johannes said. “His ability to make deflections and break-up passes is something that really stands out. In 2020 he made big pass breakups against Purdue and Rutgers that sealed Nebraska’s wins, while in 2021 against Michigan he had a couple of big pass breakups on deep throws down the sideline that helped keep Nebraska in that game.”

Taylor-Britt flies downhill in run support. He’s not afraid to stick his nose and hunts for the big hit. That “hunger” to make the big hit can get him into trouble though. There are times when he flies downhill and doesn’t come to balance, leading to some missed tackles. He has a knack for separating the ball from the ballcarrier, with four career forced fumbles.

“He is not afraid of contact and willing to come up and make a big hit,” Johannes said. “The problem is he’s not a great tackler and sometimes tries to lay a big hit instead of making the tackle.”

Taylor-Britt plays with a ton of energy. He’s tough as nails and is going to make you feel his presence all game with his physicality and non-stop energy. He’s a tone-setter in the secondary and he has shown a knack for making game-changing plays (six career interceptions, four forced fumbles, nine tackles for loss, and 27 pass deflections).

“Cam has good but not great physical traits and he’s able to compensate for his lack of elite skills with his physicality and ball skills,” Johannes said. “Because he doesn’t have elite speed he will get beat and be a step or two behind the wide receivers on deep routes, but since he has good leaping ability and can time his jumps he’s been able to leap up and still break up passes.”

Fit with the Packers

With his versatility, Taylor-Britt could fill multiple roles in Green Bay’s secondary. He can play on the perimeter. He could play safety, which would allow Savage to come down and play in the slot. On top of all that, he would bring tremendous special teams value.

“I would love to have him on my NFL team,” Johannes said. “I think he’s a late day two, early day three guy who gives a defense a tough, versatile defender that can play multiple roles.”

Taylor-Britt could go late on day two or early on day three. With his versatility, special teams experience, and ball skills, Taylor-Britt would provide quality depth in Green Bay’s secondary, while also being a key member on special teams.

