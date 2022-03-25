Unpacking Future Packers: No. 33 Arnold Ebiketie

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rashan Gary and Preston Smith give the Green Bay Packers a dynamic pair of pass rushers. The duo combined for 18.5 sacks last season and could see that number climb this season.

With Gary and Smith in place, the Packers have the best pass-rushing duo in the NFC North. The depth behind those two is severely lacking and Brian Gutekunst needs to address the position by targeting the strength of the 2022 NFL Draft (edge rushers) early and often.

A player that Gutekunst could target in the first round or early on day two of the draft is Arnold Ebiketie. The Penn State edge rusher checks in at No. 33 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Ebiketie didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year in high school. Ebiketie transferred from Temple to Penn State for the 2021 season.

During his lone season at Happy Valley, Ebiketie was a disruptive force. The Cameroon native recorded 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and also blocked two kicks.

Arnold Ebiketie (#17) finished his lone season at Penn State with 18 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 32 hurries. Highly disruptive player. Another edge the Packers could target late in the first or early in the second. pic.twitter.com/T7KbWQAfKT — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) March 25, 2022

“Penn State desperately needed a pass-rusher last season, and Ebiketie delivered,” Mark Wogenrich, the publisher of All Penn State and the PSU beat writer for The Morning Call, said. “Don’t want to say Ebiketie came out of nowhere, since he was second-team all-conference at Temple, but he made a determined leap into the upper echelon of Big Ten edge rushers. Ebiketie was great from the jump: He made two tackles for loss, including a late sack, and blocked a field goal in the season-opening win over Wisconsin. He led the Big Ten in TFLs (17) and made 9.5 sacks. According to Sports Info Solutions, just one of those came when he was unblocked. Which means Ebiketie gets around or through blocks exceptionally well.”

Standing 6-2 1/5, 247 pounds, Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie clocked a 4.65 40-yard dash today. He did not run the 40 at Combine. First-team All-Big Ten pick in only season as a Lion, following Temple transfer. pic.twitter.com/dYB9dZawwl — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) March 24, 2022

Ebiketie is a twitched-up edge rusher with an explosive get-off. He accelerates through contact and has the lower body flexibility to stress blockers in space. He has strong, active hands and converts speed to power. He does a good job of setting up inside rush moves. The Temple transfer has good length and has a nice bag of tricks as a pass rusher. He displays a strong rip, chop and swim moves.

Michigan's LT stood no chance on this rep against Arnold Ebiketie. The Penn State edge rusher is twitched up. Explosive get off. pic.twitter.com/Ki47xqGiKJ — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) March 25, 2022

“He’s an explosive with more power than you’d expect,” Wogenrich said. “Ebiketie tested really well in the explosion drills (broad jump, vertical jump) at the Combine, and that shows in his pass-rushing moves. Ebiketie often bounced off the line of scrimmage and past a lineman with just a few steps. Loved that he didn’t have to take wide turns to get around linemen.”

As a run defender his motor never stops and gives consistent effort. Ebiketie needs to be stronger at the point of attack and until he does he may be nothing more than a designated pass rusher.

“Ebiketie hasn’t played football for very long,” Wogenrich said. “He began as a high school sophomore and needs to refine his all-around game. He’ll also need to develop more strength to play outside linebacker in the NFL, if that’s where he’s projected.”

Fit with the Packers

Penn State has produced a lot of athletic linebackers and edge rushers over the past three years. Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh, Shaka Toney and Yetur Gross-Matos have all been drafted since 2019 and Ebiketie is the next one off the factory line.

“When you do your research, you look up schools and you see a school like Penn State that consistently had defensive players get drafted in the past couple years,” Ebiketie said. “You look at the film and you talk to the coaches, the defensive scheme that they run is similar to something that you want to do. It draws you into that school.”

With Gary and Smith already in place, the Packers don’t need a day-one starter at edge rusher What they need is a player that can provide an impact as a designated pass rusher with the upside to develop into a long-term starter.

Ebiketie checks all the boxes with his length, athleticism and power. While he needs to get stronger against the run, he could provide an instant impact as a designated pass rusher behind Gary and Smith.

#PennState EDGE Arnold Ebiketie is long and twitched up. He’s making his push for the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/Amn9p9t6As — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 2, 2022

“He has so much potential,” Wogenrich said. “Ebiketie in some ways reminds me of Odafe Oweh, the Penn State defensive end who preceded him and went to Baltimore in the 2021 first round. Both are exceptional athletes who started playing the game late but accelerated their learning curve to become elite players. I also love that Ebiketie bet on himself that entering the transfer portal would raise his draft stock. He was right and he isn’t finished.”

