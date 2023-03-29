Unpacking Future Packers: No. 33, Iowa State DB Anthony Johnson Jr

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

It’s no secret that the Green Bay Packers need upgrades at safety. Brian Gutekunst has already made some minor moves by signing free agent Tarvarius Moore and re-signing Rudy Ford.

That’s not going to be enough. A player that Gutekunst could target in the 2023 NFL Draft is Anthony Johnson Jr. The versatile Iowa State defensive back checks in at No. 33 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

A three-star recruit out of Florida, Johnson started four games during his freshman campaign and recorded one tackle for loss, and broke up five passes. From there Johnson started 50 straight games for the Cyclones, including 12 starts at the Star position this past season.

In 2019, Johnson recorded 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and 10 pass deflections. The following season Johnson recorded two tackles for loss and five pass deflections. In 2021, Johnson recorded 55 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass deflections.

This past season, Johnson moved from boundary cornerback to the star position and responded with 60 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and four pass deflections.

“After using his COVID year to play a fifth season in Ames, Anthony moved to safety, specifically the “star” position, to fill a hole in the defense left by a few departures from the season prior,” Levi Stevenson, a contributor for Wide Right & Natty Lite said. “After being a perennial All-Big 12 performer at cornerback his entire career, the move was a selfless one, and one that ultimately paid dividends, as Iowa State fielded one of the best defenses in college football in 2022.”

During his first four years at Ames, Johnson played on the boundary, logging 2,170 snaps on the boundary (PFF). This past season Johnson transitioned to a hybrid safety role.

“The aforementioned move to safety did serve a purpose beyond filling a position of need in the defense,” Stevenson said. “Because Anthony is just a solid, but not elite athlete, NFL scouts told him a move to safety would give him a much better chance at playing in the NFL. Iowa State’s “star” safety lines up in the nickel frequently, but is really deployed just about anywhere on the field. If he’s put in the nickel he’ll have a great shot to succeed.

Johnson finished his career at Iowa State with 54 career starts. He’s one of the most seasoned defensive backs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“His greatest strength is the intangibles,” Stevenson said. “If you’re looking to have a leader at the back end of your defense that can conduct traffic in coverage, Anthony is your guy. He’s an extremely intelligent player that’s been the quarterback of one of the most complex defenses in college football. That same 3-3 stack nickel defense has begun to make its way to the NFL to combat the air raid offenses popping up across the league.”

Johnson is a rangy, fluid athlete with quick feet. His background at cornerback is evident, as he’s able to flip his hips and run with pass catchers downfield. He displays good route recognition and he doesn’t back down at the catch point.

Johnson plays with a physical appetite. He’s fearless coming up in run support and fills quickly coming downhill. He does need to play more under control when he arrives (25 missed tackles over the past two seasons).

“Iowa State’s defensive scheme is designed to spill the running game to the outside where the safeties and corners can make tackles at the line of scrimmage,” Stevenson said “Naturally, Anthony is a gifted run-stopper in the secondary because of that and displays excellent instincts and discipline in maintaining the gap assignments required to make that scheme work. He’s unusually physical for someone that spent most of their career playing cornerback, and loves to lay the wood at the line of scrimmage, whether it be tackling the ball carrier or blowing up a block.”

Johnson logged 418 snaps on special teams during his time at Iowa State. With that experience, Johnson could make an immediate impact on coverage units during his rookie season.

“Special teams would be a great way for Anthony to make an impact in his rookie season,” Stevenson said. “I’m confident he would embrace that role and be successful with it.”

Fit with the Packers

Johnson is a highly instinctive player with plenty of snaps under his belt. With his experience, versatility, and special teams experience, Johnson would be an attractive day-three target for the Packers as they look for upgrades at the safety position.

“As I mentioned before Anthony is a solid athlete, but he doesn’t necessarily possess the elite athleticism you typically see taken in the early rounds,” Stevenson said. “However, he’s a very intelligent and coachable player that I could easily see making a roster as a depth piece to begin his career. It wouldn’t shock me at all to see him go undrafted just because the last few rounds are kind of a crapshoot for which teams will take what, but I certainly think he’s worthy of a fifth to seventh-round selection if a team sees a good fit.”

The Packers need upgrades at safety, and Johnson has the IQ, toughness, and range to fight for playing time during his rookie season. Even if he doesn’t earn immediate playing time for Joe Barry, he could provide instant impact on special teams. With his ability to wear multiple hats, he’d provide quality depth in the secondary.

