Unpacking Future Packers: No. 31 Garrett Wilson

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers haven’t selected a wide receiver in the first round since 2002. If that drought were to ever come to an end this would seem to be the year. Brian Gutekunst has two first-round picks at his disposal and a Lambeau Field-sized hole at the wide receiver position.

If the Packers were to take the field today, Allen Lazard would be Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 wide receiver. That’s just not good enough.

A wide receiver that Gutekunst could target in the first round on April 28 is Garrett Wilson. The Ohio State star checks in at No. 31 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

A four-star recruit out of Texas, Wilson scored five touchdowns in 2019 and followed that up with an impressive 2020 season in which he hauled in 43 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

This past season Wilson recorded 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added one rushing touchdown. The former four-star recruit has experience lining up in the slot and on the outside. He finished this past season with a bang. The Texas native recorded five or more receptions in the final six games and finished that six-game stretch with 44 receptions for 596 yards and eight touchdowns. That six-game stretch concluded with three-straight 100-yard games and six touchdowns.

“Wilson’s greatest strengths are his versatility and reliability,” Gene Ross, a contributor for Land-Grant Holy Land, said. “At Ohio State, he spent time playing on both the outside and the interior. Wilson really shined in the slot, but he could star at either position at the next level. He is a tremendous athlete who can truly do it all as a wide receiver, so he will be capable of doing whatever is asked of him at the next level. In addition, he was incredibly reliable as a player, both in terms of staying healthy and coming up big in Ohio State’s biggest games when the Buckeyes needed him most.

Wilson is smooth and is a three-level threat with excellent long speed. If it weren’t for his teammate, Chris Olave, he’d wear the crown of being the best route runner in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is sudden off the line of scrimmage, with twitchy feet. He bursts in and out of his breaks to create separation. He does a good job of varying his speeds to keep cornerbacks off balance. The Buckeye wide receiver has the savviness of a ten-year veteran with the way that he uses hesitation and subtle head movements in his routes.

“Wilson has played both as an outside receiver and in the slot, so he has experience running a variety of routes,’ Ross said. “A combination of his athleticism and tremendous footwork allow him to create consistent separation from opposing defensive backs. What’s great about Wilson is how well he moved in all areas of the field. In the red zone he is able to cook defenders one-on-one with that footwork and quick cuts, often getting two feet in bounds in the corners of the endzone as he will need to do at the next level. Wilson was fantastic at running both in and out routes in short yardage situations to pick up important first downs, as well as using a combination of that speed and separation to make himself into a deep threat at times.”

One of Wilson’s greatest strengths is his body control. He’s able to contort his body and adjust to the ball with his excellent tracking skills to make highlight reel worthy catches.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about drops with Wilson,” Ross said. “While he may have been credited with six drops this season, he was also targeted a ton, hauling in 70 passes for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. Wilson was never a player you had to worry about making the easy catches, and more often than not he was able to haul in balls he probably had no business getting his hands on. Despite standing at just 6-0, Wilson is really great at going up and getting those 50-50 balls, and he makes far more spectacular catches than he does surprising drops.”

Wilson has juice after the catch. He’s shifty and does a good job of making the first man miss. He has good vision and understands angles and spacing to run away from defenders. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson averaged six yards after the catch this past season.

“Wilson is really smart with the football in his hands,” Ross said. “He isn’t the fastest guy in the world, but has more than enough speed to get the job done, as evidenced by his 4.38 official time on the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Wilson’s experience as a punt returner at Ohio State surely aided in his abilities in the open field. On more than one occasion he was able to shake a defender out of his shoes en route to the end zone, and he never tried to do too much with the ball that it turned into a negative.”

Wilson is a willing and able run blocker. He works hard out on the edges to stay between the defender and the ballcarrier. With his frame, he may not be an effective stalk blocker at the next level, but Wilson certainly has the “want to” in him.

“As you will find with almost every Ohio State receiver at the next level, Wilson is a solid blocker,” Ross said. “It is tradition for Buckeye wide receivers that in order to get significant playing time on offense, you must first earn your keep both in the blocking game and on special teams. As previously touched on, he isn’t the biggest guy in the world, so he may have some trouble with some of the league’s more physical corners and linebackers if asked to block on the outside, but blocking will definitely not be a foreign concept to Wilson at the next level.”

Fit with the Packers

It’s going to take a village to replace Davante Adams, arguably the league’s best wide receiver. Landing Wilson, arguably the best wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft, would be a great step in building that village.

With his route running, YAC ability and outstanding body control, Wilson could step in from day one and provide Aaron Rodgers with a new No. 1 wide receiver.

Garrett Wilson should be the consensus WR1. He’s the only receiver in the class who can win with route running, athleticism and in the air. True three level threat. Extremely hard to poke holes in his game. — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 24, 2022

“Garrett Wilson is far and away the best wide receiver in this year’s loaded wide receiver draft class,” Ross said. “From the jump it was clear that Wilson was going to be a special player at Ohio State, and had he not played on a team that also featured Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he likely would have put up insane numbers. Wilson has played some of his best games when the lights are the brightest, and does everything you could ask for from a wide receiver.”

Wilson doesn’t have the electric speed that Jameson Williams possesses. He’s not a big-bodied target like Drake London.

What is Wilson’s calling card? It’s his overall game. Wilson is the most well-rounded wide receiver in this class. With his release/route running. His ability to make difficult catches look easy. His ability to create after the catch. His effort as a run blocker. His quickness (4.38). Wilson does it all, and he does it well. He’s a pro-ready wide receiver ready to step into the role as the go-to guy for Aaron Rodgers.

“While there may be guys in this year’s class who have more defined skillsets in one specific area, i.e. Drake London as a tall red zone target and Jameson Williams as a pure speed guy, Wilson does it all — and does it all well,” Ross said. “Brian Hartline’s tutelage has helped an already gifted wideout like Wilson turn into a true all-star caliber pass-catcher. Having seen guys like Michael Thomas and Terry McLaurin go on to have very successful NFL careers, I think Wilson will be even better than both of those guys at the next level.”

