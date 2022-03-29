Unpacking Future Packers: No. 30 Danny Gray

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers will be in the market for a new vertical threat.

Speaking to the media during the NFL Annual Meeting, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that they need a player that can take the top off a defense.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target to fill that void is Danny Gray. The SMU wide receiver checks in at No. 30 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Want an MVS replacement? The state would like to enter in exhibit #5: SMU WR, Danny Gray. pic.twitter.com/kowsfMwyOi — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) March 29, 2022

Gray, a JUCO transfer, scored six touchdowns during his first season as a Mustang in 2020. Gray scored four receiving touchdowns and added two more on the ground.

This past season, Gray hauled in 49 receptions for 803 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gray is an explosive playmaker. The SMU wide receiver ran a 4.33 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s a long-strider, who is able to accelerate past cornerbacks off the line of scrimmage to win vertically. The JUCO transfer has legitimate track speed.

“There’s fast, there’s really fast, then there’s Danny Gray fast,” Kevin Fielder, a contributor for Underdog Dynasty, said. “A lot of what Gray is good at is a by-product of his speed. A lot of the time, he was simply faster and more athletic than defensive backs he would face in college, and when you have legitimate track speed as he does, it makes your life and your offense’s life that much easier.”

Gray is more than just a vertical threat. He’s a terror with the ball in his hands. With his 4.33 speed he destroys pursuit angles and has the ability to turn a short-slant into an 80-yard touchdown.

Story continues

Danny Gray appreciation tweet. (Don't mind the Shane Smith and the Saints in the background). https://t.co/PS0E7PupsM pic.twitter.com/qEmTkjsK3U — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) March 3, 2022

“There was a play against TCU in 2021 when he caught a short pass and just outran the entire TCU defense for a touchdown,” Fielder said. “I bring that up because, after the catch, Gray is on a different level. He turns on the jets in a matter of seconds and when he does so, it’s hard to stop him. It doesn’t always happen but he does have some “human joystick” characteristics where he makes guys miss like it’s a game of Madden. SMU’s offense afforded him opportunities to utilize that after the catch ability as well, which made it even more clear. Simply put, at any point, Gray can turn a single into an inside-the-run homerun and turn heads.”

Gray’s non-vertical routes will need polishing. The SMU wide receiver does a good job of finding the soft spots in zone coverage and makes himself available to the quarterback.

“Gray is inconsistent as a route runner,” Fielder said. “He can create separation but it doesn’t show all the time. However, with his explosiveness and athleticism, there are reasons to believe he can develop into a far more refined route runner with some additional coaching. While at SMU, Gray had a limited route tree and wasn’t able to fully show his potential ability but he did do a solid job attacking leverage against zone coverage. Against man coverage, he would benefit greatly with refining his technique.”

When Gray is able to pluck the ball away from his frame he’s dangerous. That’s when he can be a true catch-and-run specialist. The issue is, Gray will occasionally let the ball get into his body, forcing him to slow down. Downfield, Gray does an excellent job tracking and does a good job of catching the ball through contact.

“There are highs where he rises like a salmon and plucks the ball or makes a nice adjustment to secure the ball and overall, he has solid ball skills that won’t present a problem at the next level,” Fielder said. “He has some problems with catching the ball with his body and drops were a problem in early 2021 but those problems did become less major as the 2021 season progressed. There’s definitely work to do here but I don’t foresee it being a major issue.”

Gray also brings special teams value as a return man. He only returned nine kicks and two punts during his time at SMU, but with his world-class speed, he could develop into a weapon as a return man.

“His speed and athleticism make him an intriguing option on kick returns because of the potential to break off bigger returns,” Fielder said. “In 2020, he had a 64-yard kick return.”

As a run blocker, Gray isn’t going to drive cornerbacks into the dirt, but he’s a willing participant and has a team-first mentality.

“With Gray being more of a finesse player than a bulldozer, he’s a positional blocker that won’t run someone off the field with his blocks,” Fielder said. “He’s not a bad blocker though and with his competitive toughness, he’s willing to make blocks and “do the dirty work.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers have a need for speed and Gray fits the bill with his track-like speed. With his ability to take the top off a defense, Gray could be a target for the Packers in the third round or with one of their two fourth-round selections.

“Speed kills in football and when you look at some of the later-round wide receivers who could be available on day three, Gray immediately stands out as an explosive playmaker with potentially game-breaking speed.”

The Packers need a complete remodel of their wide receiver room. They are trying to replace Davante Adams, the best wide receiver in the NFL. On top of that, they lost Valdes-Scantling, their lone vertical threat.

It’s going to be a group effort to replace that production. It’s up to Gutekunst to find the right pieces to put the puzzle together.

With his ability to win vertically, Gray is one of those pieces. His role as a rookie and early in his career will be to take the top off the defense and help open things up underneath for his teammates.

“He’s definitely not a complete player yet,” Fielder said. “There will be a major transition to the NFL but when you consider his big-play ability, whether it’s him making a play after the catch or him taking the top off the defense, it’s hard not to get excited about a wide receiver like Gray and what he can offer to any NFL offense.”

Related