Unpacking Future Packers: No. 3, Notre Dame Edge Rusher Isaiah Foskey

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a season in which they yielded 2,372 yards on the ground. That number ranked 26th in the league. They gave up five yards per clip, which ranked 29th in the league.

To go along with their leaky run defense, Green Bay’s pass rush lacked juice. According to Pro Football Focus, the Packers generated 256 pressures, which ranked 26th in the league.

A player that could help shore up Green Bay’s run defense, while also giving the pass rush a much-needed jolt is Isaiah Foskey. The Notre Dame edge rusher checks in at No. 3 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Great up-close look at latest @seniorbowl commit, Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey. @IFoskey had back-to-back years w/ 11.0 sacks, broke ND career sack record with 26.5, & was named 1st team Walter Camp All-American. Another great add to OL/DL 1-on-1’s!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/gogfidTMmo — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 9, 2022

Foskey, a four-star recruit out of California played in four games in 2019. As a reserve in 2020, Foskey recorded five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Foskey broke out in 2021, recording 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

Instead of declaring for the 2022 NFL draft, Foskey returned to South Bend for the 2022 season and recorded 45 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. He finished the season with a bang. In the final six games, Foskey recorded 9.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

“Foskey had a quality season but he was actually better in 2021,” Bryan Driskell, the publisher of Irish Breakdown said. “At least he was more consistent in 2021. Foskey was a strong all-around player and his game improved from an edge-setting standpoint. He’s a strong player and his block destruction improved. His production took a jump up, but Foskey wasn’t as consistent as a pass rusher. In 2021 he was a money player that seemed to be at his best in the big moments.”

Foskey looks every bit the part of an NFL edge rusher. He checks in at 6-5, 264 pounds with long arms. Foskey is dripping with traits that teams covet. At the combine, Foskey clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash with a 1.66 10-yard split. He also posted a broad jump of 10-05, a vertical of 34, and put up 22 reps on the bench press.

On top of all those traits, Foskey was productive on the football field, recording 22 sacks over the past two seasons and ending his career at South Bend as the program’s all-time leader in sacks.

“He’s a powerful guy at the point of attack,” Driskell said. “His best pass rush move is a powerful long arm. When he keeps his pads low he’s very powerful on the edge in the run game and he finishes strong. He’s an explosive vertical athlete and he runs well for his size. There were snaps last season when he would open up and run with running backs, but his power is his greatest asset.”

The Notre Dame edge rusher has a quick first step and he’s got the lower body flexibility to dip. He utilizes his long arms to get into the chest of offensive tackles and drive them backward. He does a good job of converting speed to power. Over the past two seasons, he forced seven fumbles.

As a pass rusher, Foskey is a lot like Seth Bullock. He just goes straight at the offensive lineman like a bull in a china shop. It’s full steam ahead with a ton of power to discard blockers from his pathway. When that power and athleticism get shut down, Foskey doesn’t have a plan B waiting in the chamber. Foskey will need to head to Home Depot to add a few tools to his tool belt.

‘He uses his burst off the line to win and he uses a powerful long-arm move to win,” Driskell said. “That’s really it. His biggest problem is that he really doesn’t have much in the way of secondary and countermoves. When he would face offensive tackles that could neutralize his length he had a tougher time getting pressure because he didn’t have anything else to turn to. If you want an example of that see the Ohio State game. Part of what is intriguing about Foskey is that he was so productive despite having a lack of a pass-rushing repertoire. If he can go to a team that has a coach and or veterans that can help him develop some counter moves he could be really good. You can’t teach 6-5 and 260 pounds with 34” arms and a 4.58. There’s a lot of tools to work with, he just needs work with his rush package.”

Foskey holds his own at the point of attack. He delivers pop at contact. He sets the edge and can be hard to uproot. He shows outstanding range as a backside defender. Foskey has a motor that runs hot and is relentless in his pursuit of the ball carrier.

“That part of his game got a lot better in 2022,” Driskell said. “He uses his length and power combination to effectively set the edge and he can toss blockers in the run game. When his technique is right he abuses tight ends on the edge. Like his pass rush game, there is some work needed from a technical standpoint, but Foskey can be a force on the edge in the run game. He was primarily a weak side player at Notre Dame, but he could thrive in a more power role as well.”

During his time at South Bend, he logged over 300 snaps on special teams. He blocked four punts, including a returning one for a touchdown in 2020.

Fit with the Packers

With Gary, Preston Smith, Justin Hollins, and Kingsley Enagbare, the Packers have an okay foundation in place.

Smith will turn 31 in November. Gary is coming off a torn ACL. Hollins and Enagbare are solid rotational pieces. The Packers need to draft a difference-maker and get Gary a future running mate. Enter Foskey.

Foskey has the traits that teams are looking for in their edge rushers. He’s long, athletic, and showed a knack for disrupting the action in the backfield.

“If Foskey was more technically sound and had a wider array of pass rush moves he’s a no-brainer first-round pick,” Driskell said. “You have to know what you’re getting. You’re getting a player with elite physical tools: He’s massive (6-5, 265, 34” arms), he’s explosive athletically (34” vertical, 10’5” broad, 4.58 in the 40-yard dash) and he was very, very productive at Notre Dame. You can’t teach all of that, but you can teach technique, even now. Foskey isn’t young (he’ll turn 23 during the season), but I do think there are parts of his game that can improve, especially as a pass rusher. If I had a defensive line coach with a proven track record I would love to get a guy like Foskey on my team.”

If Foskey had declared for the draft last year, he could have been high on Green Bay’s board and a potential first-round pick. With the Packers picking at 13, he’s likely not in play in the first round. If he’s on the board on day two, Green Bay could select the Notre Dame edge rusher as they look to bolster their pass rush and shore up their run defense.

