Unpacking Future Packers: No. 28 Treylon Burks

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It’s been a long time since the Green Bay Packers had a true YAC threat. In 2008, the Packers wide receiver group was headlined by Donald Driver and Greg Jennings, both YAC legends in Green Bay. That season that wide receiver group accounted for 2,061 yards after the catch. Those days seem like a distant memory.

With the 22nd overall pick, the Packers have a golden opportunity to get their hands on one of the best, if not the best YAC threats in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Treylon Burks, the Arkansas wide receiver averaged nearly 10 yards after the catch this past season and could be a player the Packers target with the first of their two opening-round selections on April 28th. The YAC monster checks in at No. 28 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Burks recorded 51 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. This past season Burks hauled in 66 passes for 1,104 and 11 touchdowns. He broke the program record for 100-yard receiving games in a season (six).

“Burks accounted for almost 40% of Arkansas’ receiving yards and half of its receiving touchdowns last season,” Christina Long, the Arkansas beat writer for the Times Record (USA Today), said. “He was often met with double teams and covered by opponents’ best defenders, so most of his production came in contested situations. Burks’ hands, which measured 9 & 7/8” and tied for sixth largest at the Combine, which helped him bring in contested catches while absorbing big hits.”

Get off the tracks when Burks is on them. The Arkansas wide receiver is a freight train nightmare with the ball in his hands. He puts a lot of stress on opposing defenses with his quickness and power. He’s built like a running back and just bounces off defenders. He has a strong lower half and good contact balance. He averaged nearly 10 yards after the catch this past season. He led the SEC in explosive plays (plays of 20-plus yards).

The name of the game is to get the ball in his hands and let him create with his YAC ability. At Arkansas they got him manufactured touches out of the backfield. According to PFF, Burks caught 18 screen passes and turned them into 219 yards.

“Treylon Burks has good speed, but what makes him dangerous with the ball in his hands is his frame and strength displays while running,” Long said. “Most wide receivers get by on their elusiveness, but Burks isn’t afraid to power through guys after catching passes downfield. When he gets into the secondary, he’s almost like a running back taking on defensive backs.”

Burks worked primarily out of the slot during his time at Arkansas. He finds the soft spots in coverages and makes himself available to the quarterback with his big frame. He has strong, large hands to pluck the football away from his body and quickly moves upfield. On vertical routes, Burks showcases the ability to find a second gear to create separation downfield.

“Since Burks spent the majority of his time in the slot, he had to make work in the middle of the field,” Long said. “When he wasn’t fighting double teams, he found a knack for locating holes in zone coverages. But it’s not clear how this will translate to the NFL when lining up split out on the boundary.”

He’s a physical run blocker. There are times when he doesn’t always bring it on a consistent level, but if he’s locked in he bullies defensive backs out on the edges.

“At Arkansas, Burks primarily played in the slot and often lined up in the backfield,” Long said. “Playing in an offense that led the SEC and ranked 6th nationally in rushing yards per game, this meant he was regularly getting involved in run blocking. Due to his size, matching up with linebackers and trying to open running lanes came much easier than it does for most other receivers in this class.”

Fit with the Packers

With his size, quickness and strength, Burks could make an immediate impact in Green Bay’s offense as a YAC threat.

“Because of Burks’ rare combination of size and athleticism at receiver,” Long said. “Along with his success in the SEC despite being the only real receiving threat on his team. I would take Burks late in the first round if it suited my team’s needs.”

Thus far this offseason the Packers have lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That’s 1,983 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns that the Packers have to replace.

It’s going to take more than just one player to replace the best wide receiver in the NFL and Green Bay’s vertical threat. It’s going to be a collective effort.

Landing a player like Burks in the first round would be a great first step in remodeling the wide receiver cupboard at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

Burks is a weapon. He can be utilized out of the backfield. He can be used on jet sweeps and bubble screens. His presence could help open things up for others in the offense.

It may mean something. It may mean nothing at all, but it’s worth noting that the Packers are hosting Burks for a pre-draft visit.

If Burks is there when the Packers are on the clock with the 22nd overall pick, it would not be shocking to see Brian Gutekunst pull the trigger on the YAC threat. Making Burks the first wide receiver the Packers have selected in the first round since 2002.

