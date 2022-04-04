Unpacking Future Packers: No. 26 Chad Muma

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers locked up All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to a five-year deal worth $50 million.

With Campbell locked up, the Packers no longer have a pressing need for help at the linebacker position. That doesn’t mean Brian Gutekunst won’t look to upgrade the depth behind the all-pro linebacker. It’s worth noting that Krys Barnes played nearly 50 percent of the defensive snaps last season, as he served as the team’s second linebacker.

If the Packers find the right player, there is no reason to think a more talented player wouldn’t see more snaps as the team’s second linebacker.

A player that Gutekunst could target as he seeks to upgrade the second linebacker spot is Chad Muma. The Wyoming linebacker checks in at No. 26 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Muma was a three-star recruit out of Colorado. During his first two seasons at Wyoming, Muma was a mainstay on special teams.

Muma started two games in 2019, and finished the season with 51 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. The following season, Muma recorded 71 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

This past season Muma recorded 142 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, including two pick sixes and 21 pressures.

From Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus:

“Muma was one of the most productive defenders in all of college football in 2021, generating 68 total defensive stops, three picks and 21 pressures for the Cowboys. At 6-foot-3, 242 pounds, he has legit NFL size and athleticism.”

Muma is an enforcer against the run. He reads and reacts faster than any linebacker in this class and routinely beats lineman to the spot.

He comes downhill like he was shot out of a cannon and when he arrives he packs a punch. He physically takes on blockers and blows plays up in the hole.

The Wyoming linebacker is a tackling machine and has a very high batting average as a tackler. Missed tackles were a rarity for the Colorado native.

“Chad is a cerebral player,” Cody Tucker, the owner of 7220sports.com, said. “His football IQ is through the roof. He can really see plays unfold and you knew that because he was always around the ball. Chad has all the physical tools and the speed to play at the next level, but it’s his IQ and knowledge of the playbook that puts him over the top.”

On top of his high football IQ, Muma is an outstanding athlete. He has sideline-to-sideline quickness to make plays all over the field. He’s able to unlock his hips and shows great acceleration and closing burst.

Chad Muma showcasing his athletic ability at the Wyoming Pro Day 🔥 Athletic, intelligent, with three down #NFL potential, don’t be surprised if he’s the third linebacker selected in the #NFLDraft… pic.twitter.com/XIvemfGPkq — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) March 29, 2022

“Because of his athleticism and strength, Chad is great at getting off blocks and attacking the ball carrier,” Tucker said. “I want to say he broke like eight chin straps last season. He shows up at the point of attack with bad intentions.”

Muma has fluid movement skills and looks comfortable dropping into space. He’s able to flip his hips and run with tight ends and running backs downfield. He has a knack for finding passing lanes. He has the hands to make plays on the ball (three interceptions in 2021) and when he does he looks natural with the ball in his hands.

Chad Muma is fluid in space. Comfortably drops and closes on the RB in the flat! pic.twitter.com/BrjQg2o0O3 — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) March 31, 2022

Muma is one of the most well-rounded linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft. His complete skillset is a big reason why The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had him ranked as the 46th best prospect in the draft in his latest Top 100 Big Board.

From Brugler:

“Muma’s college film is catnip for NFL teams. He can run, fill up the stat sheet and boasts top-notch intangibles. I want to see him be more physical as a take-on player, but he is a high-energy tackling machine with the play speed and awareness to always be around the football.”

Prior to becoming a full-time starter in 2020, Muma was a mainstay on special teams at Wyoming. That experience could help him see the field immediately as a rookie.

“Chad was a special teams standout during his first two seasons in Laramie as he waited his turn to take over for Logan Wilson in the lineup,” Tucker said. “Chad has the speed to play outside, too, but the Cowboys had another NFL linebacker over there in Cassh Maluia. The logjam at the linebacker spot forced him to play plenty of special teams. It was a role he embraced and thrived in.”

Fit with the Packers

Muma has the play speed, frame and high football IQ to be an impact linebacker. He also has the experience and tools to be an instant special teams ace.

“If you are looking for an explosive, team-first player with all the tools, Chad is your guy,” Tucker said. “He will do all the right things, on and off the field. He will immerse himself into whatever franchise snags him.”

Muma is a four-down linebacker that would never have to come off the field with his plus lateral range. His presence would allow Joe Barry to keep two linebackers on the field at all times.

Last season, Barnes played nearly 50 percent of the defensive snaps. The Packers would be able to give those snaps and more to Muma.

The Packers have the makings of an elite defense with Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry up front. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith on the edge. Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage Jr in the secondary.

What they need is another impactful linebacker to pair with Campbell. Muma is an enforcer against the run and has plus coverage skills.

Putting him in the middle of this defense with Campbell could help Green Bay soar to new heights under Barry in 2022. Muma could also play a pivotal role in helping turn around Green Bay’s special teams unit.

