Unpacking Future Packers: No. 25 Jelani Woods

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

No player has improved his draft stock more throughout the pre-draft process than Virginia tight end Jelani Woods.

Woods had a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl. He then dropped jaws with his 4.61 40-yard time at the combine. Woods then continued to wow scouts with his athleticism at Virginia’s pro day when he recorded a vertical of 37.5″, a broad jump of 10-9, a shuttle of 4.22 and a 3-cone time of 6.91. Men of his size (6’7”, 259 pounds) are not supposed to move like that.

With the Green Bay Packers in need of more talent at the tight end position, Woods could be a player Brian Gutekunst targets on day two of the 2022 NFL draft. The Virginia tight end checks in at No. 25 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Woods played his first three seasons of college ball at Oklahoma State where he started 28 games and was basically a sixth offensive lineman.

In three seasons at Stillwater, Woods hauled in four touchdowns. This past season at Virginia, Woods recorded 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

“After UVa brought in Tony Poljan from Central Michigan in 2020 and he had the kind of year he had, there was no real doubt that Woods would be a great grad transfer addition at tight end last fall,” Brad Franklin, the publisher for CavsCorner.com, said. “I think the production, though, was a bit of a surprise. Poljan caught 38 passes for 411 yards and six scores, leading most to assume that Woods, given their comparable size and skillsets would do the same. But he ended up being an even better fit. He was also known to be a guy who would do whatever was asked of him. He had some issues staying healthy but that was as much about his usage as anything else. When he was on the field, he was electric, physical, and a matchup nightmare. There’s no doubt that Brennan Armstrong doesn’t come close to having the type year he had without Woods in the mix.”

Woods is a man amongst boys. At 6-7 and 259 pounds, he’s a physically imposing player. With his size and speed, Woods is going to be a mismatch nightmare for teams and has the quickness (4.61) to threaten the seam.

He shows natural hands, snaring the ball away from his frame without having to slow down. With his frame, Woods has a huge catch radius and does a good job of using his large frame to box out defenders at the catch point. He shows outstanding body control to adjust to the ball while it’s in the air. He looks unperturbed making catches with defenders in his face.

“Woods is a very solid pass catcher,” Franklin said. “He runs good routes, he’s physical with the ball in the air, and I think one underrated part of his game is that he’s got excellent timing/instincts. He’s also an incredibly physical receiver. Now, obviously at the next level defensive backs aren’t going to shy away from contact when Woods comes across the formation but even against bigger, stronger players I fully expect Woods to hold his own especially as his career moves forward. I think he’s got some growing to do in terms of his route running and his footwork in order to maximize his potential but there is so much clay there that it’s hard not to think he can be very good as is, let alone once he’s had time to develop even more.”

He’s a load to take down after the catch. With his unique combination of size, quickness (4.61) and strength, Woods could be a YAC threat from his tight end position.

“He’s a very tenacious ball carrier,” Franklin said. “You don’t get him down unless you put him there and he seems very fine with seeking contact. I was really blown away with how physical he was after the catch during his one season in Charlottesville. Throughout the year, there were a number of instances where defensive backs simply didn’t even put themselves in the mix to get run over because they knew what was coming. I think that’s going to be a big part of his game going forward.”

As a blocker, Woods has the frame and strength to overwhelm defenders at the point of attack. He has plenty of run blocking reps, as that’s basically all he was asked to do at Oklahoma State.

“It was hard to miss Woods on the edge,” Franklin said. “Just as with his pass catching and route running, he’s a very capable and willing blocker. He’s got such a great frame and he’s good at using that to his advantage. His versatility also allows him to block in space in an encouraging way. At the next level, he’ll need to flesh that out even more but again, the theme is the same: Plenty of clay there to mold for some franchise who gets him in there.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need an infusion of young talent at the tight end position. Robert Tonyan will be back on a one-year deal after suffering a torn ACL last season. The ageless wonder, Marcedes Lewis is back. Josiah Deguara is entering his third season in the league and is a potential breakout candidate for the Packers.

If Tonyan is able to regain his 2020 form, the Packers have a formidable trio of tight ends. Even if Tonyan does regain his form, he’s likely not the long-term solution. The Packers need to find the team’s long-term playmaker at the tight end position.

Woods has the natural hands and the physical chops to be a great blocking tight end. With his large frame and athleticism, Woods could be an absolute playmaker at tight end for the Packers.

“I have rarely seen a tight end with the kind of multiple skillset that Woods has,” Franklin said. “Had Virginia been an offense that went with a more-balanced attack and looked to run more, I have zero doubt that he would’ve been every bit as integral. He’s got all the tools and he’s someone who is willing to put in the work. People around the program could not have spoken more highly of the guy and he was exactly what the Wahoos needed last year. Lastly, maybe most importantly, I can promise you that plenty of folks in Charlottesville wish he was still there. He’s an excellent addition no matter where he lands.”

Woods could step in from day one and be an impactful run blocker. With his size and quickness, Woods could be a weapon inside the red zone for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If he’s on the board when the Packers are on the clock in the third round, Gutekunst could snag him to give Rodgers a massive player to target over the middle of the field.

