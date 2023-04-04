Unpacking Future Packers: No. 25, Minnesota S Jordan Howden

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

If Tyler Nubin had declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Golden Gopher safety likely would have been a Top 100 pick and a potential target for the Green Bay Packers.

Instead, Nubin went back to Dinkytown. Now, the Packers could turn their attention to Nubin’s teammate Jordan Howden. The Minnesota safety checks in at No. 25 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota will take a top 30 visit with the Packers. 🔹5’11” | 203 | RAS 8.80

🔹2,796 career snaps | 597 box | 912 FS | 1,257 slot

🔹2022: made 56/58 tckls | 17/32 comp | 11.7 YPC | 2 INT | 5 PBU

🔹T4 among S in PFF tackling grade https://t.co/BphuCKK9At pic.twitter.com/sML2VqPxVq — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) March 31, 2023

A walk-on turned 49-game starter, Howden recorded 45 tackles and one interception during his first season on campus for the Golden Gophers. In 2019, Howden recorded 57 tackles, one interception, and six pass deflections. Howden played in seven games during the 2020 campaign and recorded 37 tackles. In 2021, Howden recorded 43 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and broke up five passes.

This past season, Howden recorded career highs in tackles (58), tackles for loss (3.5), and interceptions (two).

“Jordan arrived in Minnesota’s program as a walk-on and eventually earned a scholarship,” Daniel House, the founder of GophersGuru.com said. “He worked extremely hard and consistently improved over the course of his career. Howden was thrown into a large role early and learned on the fly. He improved as a tackler, got stronger, and prepared at a high level. By the time he was a senior, Jordan was one of the most important players in Minnesota’s defense. The Gophers rely upon their safeties to do many different things in the backend, such as disguising. Howden handled it extremely well and became a key player within Joe Rossi’s defensive scheme.”

Howden ended his career at Minnesota, with 49 career starts. He was on the field for 3,027 snaps during his time as a Gopher. The former walk-on is a highly instinctive player that’s never out of position and displays good route recognition. Once his eyes see it, he’s quick to break on the route.

JORDAN HOWDEN INCOMING 👀 CFB Live Blog: https://t.co/LXPH5piOFM pic.twitter.com/3f7mM67V46 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 1, 2022

After watching the Packers suffer breakdown after breakdown in coverage, having a leader like Howden in the deep third could help remedy the situation.

“He is a very smart player with great instincts,” House said. “Howden played a big role in making adjustments and disguising things in the backend. He has a great understanding and feel for route combinations. Also, because of his coverage skills, you can confidently align him over a slot receiver as needed. He also did a great job of matching routes when Minnesota was in quarters.”

A former track athlete in high school (4.49 40), Howden is a fluid athlete in coverage, with a loose lower half to quickly change directions. He has coordinated footwork in his backpedal. He shows good range in the backend.

.@GopherFootball SAF Jordan Howden (@jhowden5229) built on a strong Combine (4.49/1.53 in the 40/10 in Indy) at Pro Day today. He posted a 39.5 inch vert (top-3 among SAF at Combine), a 6.87 three cone (top-5 among all DBs) and a 4.22 short shuttle: pic.twitter.com/7KGwse4gai — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 15, 2023

Howden has the versatility to line up in the slot. During his time as a Gopher, Howden logged over 1,000 snaps in the slot. With his frame (6-0, 205) he has the size to match up with tight ends.

“Howden is solid in coverage,” House said. “He played a little cornerback in high school, which was an added bonus from that perspective. I actually think Jordan’s coverage skills are a strength within his game. He can align over the slot, play single-high, and match routes from the backend. Howden’s instincts and preparation always paid off in a big way. I think teams will really like his coverage skills and potential versatility too. On top of that, he has good acceleration and deceleration traits.”

In run support, Howden is a willing participant. He has a high batting average as a tackler and takes proper angles in pursuit. According to Pro Football Focus, Howden only had two whiffs this past season and just 10 missed tackles over the past three seasons.

“This is actually an area that he improved over the course of his college career,” House said. “Early in his career, Howden was young and adjusting to the speed of the game. However, by the time he was a senior, he made significant strides from a mental and physical standpoint. It was a direct result of experience, film study, weight room gains, and hard work. Howden responds well to coaching and will give you his maximum effort.”

During his time at Minnesota, Howden logged 527 snaps on special teams and recorded nine tackles. With that experience, Howden could provide an immediate impact as a core special teams player.

“Howden is one of those players who will compete and work hard at any task you give him,” House said. “He has great experience on special teams, which is a major bonus. Every player or coach I’ve spoken with raves about Howden’s work ethic, leadership, and willingness to do whatever it takes for the team. Those traits are going to be very useful in the NFL.”

Fit with the Packers

It’s well-documented that the Packers need help at the safety position. Thus far this offseason, Brian Gutekunst went out and signed former third-round Tarvarius Moore. He re-signed Rudy Ford and Dallin Leavitt.

If the Packers were to play a game this Sunday, the two starters at safety would likely be Darnell Savage and Ford. Not great.

The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t exactly stocked with top-end safety talent. If the Packers opt to wait until day three to take a safety, Howden has the skill set that they could find attractive.

JORDAN HOWDEN FOR THE WIN 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/S4Ur9ymhT2 — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 9, 2019

“Howden will provide a team with good instincts, football intelligence, versatility, coverage skills, and special teams ability,” House said. “I’ve often said he reminds me a lot of Chuck Clark, the former Ravens safety who was just traded to the New York Jets. Howden ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and tested very well in the other metrics as well. When you combine the film, character traits, and testing together, I think Howden significantly improved his stock during the pre-draft process.”

During his first year on campus, Howden logged 472 snaps on defense and 180 on special teams. He provided an immediate impact and turned himself into a vital piece of Minnesota’s secondary over the next four seasons.

Howden is a leader, he’s a reliable open-field tackler and he’s a fluid athlete. If he were to land in Green Bay, it would not be shocking to see him earn a starting role during his rookie season.

