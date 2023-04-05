Unpacking Future Packers: No. 24, Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers have an obvious need at wide receiver. After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, Brian Gutekunst drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure.

Gutekunst traded up in the second round to snag Watson with the 34th overall pick. It marked the highest that the Packers have drafted a wide receiver since selecting Jordy Nelson with the 36th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Gutekunst will likely be looking to add another wide receiver early in the 2023 NFL Draft as they aim to keep rebuilding the wide receiver room at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

A wide receiver that Gutekunst could target in the third round is Xavier Hutchinson. The Iowa State wide receiver checks in at No. 24 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

A JUCO transfer, Hutchinson earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2020 after catching 64 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. The following season, Hutchinson set a program record for receptions in a season (83) and ended the season with 987 yards and five touchdowns.

This past season, Hutchinson became the first Cyclone wide receiver to record 100 receptions in a season (107). He ended the season with 1,171 yards and six touchdowns.

Hutchinson is a big-bodied wide receiver with strong, reliable hands that does a good job of playing above the rim. He has big-time ball skills. Put the ball anywhere in his vicinity and he’s likely coming down with the football. Hutchinson has excellent hand-eye coordination and makes contested catches look like a walk in the park. The Iowa State wide receiver snatches the ball away from his frame. He has outstanding body control and does a good job of adjusting to the ball in flight.

“For the most part, Xavier has very reliable hands,” Levi Stevenson, a contributor for Wide Right & Natty Lite, said. “His highlights are filled with difficult catches, but you’ll also find a couple of drops on deep balls where he had too much time to think about it, specifically at the end of the game against Texas in 2022. I have no concerns whatsoever about his hands at the next level.”

Hutchinson has a diversified release package to win off the line of scrimmage. He’s a smooth route runner. He’s crisp and clean out of his breaks. He’s able to find a secondary burst when he gets downfield.

Not sure how Biletnikoff finalist like Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson flies under so many pre-draft radars. Hutchinson WAS the pass game in Ames this year and will thrive as complimentary piece in NFL. QB-friendly guys 6017v who get in/out like this are great mid-round values. pic.twitter.com/0sJxlqIXe3 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 4, 2023

The Iowa State wide receiver projects as a possession wide receiver. According to Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson picked up 62 first downs for the Cyclones this past season. He does a good job of working back to the quarterback and finding open space to make himself available to the quarterback.

4th and 2. Xavier Hutchinson. Money. pic.twitter.com/4KT64npm2V — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) October 28, 2022

“Xavier’s greatest strength is his route running,” Stevenson said. “He’s a good, but not an elite athlete in terms of speed, but he was able to use his precise route-running to routinely get open. His ability to get open is exactly what allowed him to set single-season reception marks at Iowa State. He’s excellent at dropping his hips on cuts and using his size to create space to make a catch, making him a super reliable target on third down and in the red zone.”

Hutchinson’s a long strider and quickly picks up yards when he gets the ball in his hands. With his size and strength, he can be hard to bring down on first contact. According to Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson picked up 447 yards after the catch this past season.

“A big factor in his ability to accumulate yards after the catch is his ability to create space before the catch,” Stevenson said. “Iowa State did a good job giving him routes that lead to YAC, but he’s quick in space and is adept at using the space he creates on his cuts to get upfield.”

It’s well-documented that Matt LaFleur wants wide receivers that are willing blockers. Hutchinson doesn’t hold back on his effort in that department.

“As Packers fans learned with Allen Lazard, Matt Campbell doesn’t let you see the field in Ames as a wide receiver unless you can run block,” Stevenson said. “While maybe not quite as effective as Lazard due to the sheer size difference, he’ll still be a plus run blocker on any team that drafts him.”

Fit with the Packers

When healthy, Watson looked to have the makings of the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver. Hutchinson has all the tools to be the ideal No. 2 target playing alongside the electric wide receiver.

Hutchinson has strong hands and could gobble up targets catching passes from Jordan Love on intermediate routes. With his route running and reliable hands, the Iowa State wide receiver could prove to be a safety blanket for the first-year starting quarterback.

Xavier Hutchinson makes difficult catches look like a walk in the park. Outstanding body control and does a great job of tracking the ball. A day two WR that could be a target for Brian Gutekunst. https://t.co/a3r4AtYND1 pic.twitter.com/PW8Ih6agVV — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) November 16, 2022

“Xavier Hutchinson can be a valuable addition to any NFL franchise,” Stevenson said. “While speed guys tend to dominate headlines and highlight reels, route runners have historically dominated the receiving leaderboards in the NFL. X’s testing numbers weren’t good enough to push him into the first couple of rounds, but he’s as rock solid as they come, and NFL teams value that. He’s an effective run blocker, and a good route runner with solid hands. That type of player can always find a place in the NFL.”

Hutchinson checks a lot of boxes, with his size, hands, route running, and effort as a blocker. The Packers need to surround Love with weapons, and while Watson may not be a dynamic athlete, he could quickly become a go-to target for Love with his skillset.

