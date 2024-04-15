Unpacking Future Packers: No. 23, West Virginia OL Zach Frazier

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

Do the Green Bay Packers think Zach Tom’s best position is at center? After putting together a good season at right tackle, would the Packers consider kicking Tom inside to center and leaving a hole at right tackle?

Until that switch happens, let’s operate under the assumption that Tom will be the team’s starting right tackle for the foreseeable future.

With Josh Myers entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Packers will likely look to add a center in the upcoming draft. Even if they view Tom as a long-term answer at center, the Packers need to bolster the depth on the interior of the offensive line.

A potential target is Zach Frazier. The West Virginia interior offensive linemen checks in at No. 23 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

A three-star recruit with an impressive prep wrestling career, Frazier started eight games at left guard and one game at center during his first season at West Virginia. He followed that up by starting 37 games at center before suffering a broken leg in his final collegiate game.

I know you love Zach Frazier then. Four-time heavyweight state champion wrestler in HS. Only 2 losses in his career and both came his freshman year. He won the DNA lottery for a center: his dad played college football. His mom's dad and brothers were big-time wrestlers. https://t.co/Mw7N0nm3pV — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 22, 2024

“Frazier was the engine of the West Virginia offense and the heartbeat of what the Mountaineers were able to accomplish upfront,” Keenan Cummings, the managing editor for WVSports.com, said. “The in-state native started all but one game during his career in Morgantown and spent his first season as a guard before shifting over to center. He displayed some significant growth over his career developing not only with his snaps but his recognition despite never playing there before in his career. Frazier is more of a lead-by-example type of player but over his career became more than comfortable addressing his teammates. The offensive line was a massive strength for West Virginia in 2023 leading power five teams in rushing and permitting just 10 sacks all year. Frazier was a major part of that success on many different levels.”

5⃣4⃣ left it 𝙖𝙡𝙡 on the field & showed the world what it means to be a Mountaineer 🫡 Selfless. Tough. Devoted. @zfrazier54 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/guBrPlTiIM — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) November 29, 2023

Frazier is a powerful run blocker. He explodes out of his stance to quickly get on top of defenders and shows no restrictions on the move. The former wrestler has strong hands and is able to latch onto his targets and control them like a ventriloquist dummy.

“Frazier has a stout frame and the former wrestler plays with great power and leverage,” Cummings said. “He plays with a high motor and is relentless in his blocking with a lot of strength. He also is very smart and understands the game as well as his role up front. One play that sums up the toughness, effort and smarts that Frazier brings to the table was in the season finale against Baylor, Frazier quite literally pushed Hudson Clement for a first down to stop the clock before getting rolled up on and sustaining a significant injury. Instead of allowing a ten-second runoff, Frazier quite literally crawled on all fours to the sideline before pulling himself up and hopping off the field. West Virginia would score on that final possession and win that game.”

Frazier is a technician in pass protection. Everything works in unison. He plays with good knee bend and doesn’t allow anybody to out-leverage him. Frazier is able to overcome his lack of length with his quick feet and instincts to close off any rushing lanes. This past season, Frazier gave up zero sacks and just six pressures.

“Frazier doesn’t have the longest arms but makes up for it with his plus instincts and smarts,” Cummings said. “He is able to put himself in good position and has the athleticism to handle the role. Frazier didn’t allow a sack all season in 2023.”

Fit with the Packers

Given his history of playing guard, Frazier will be an even more attractive target for the Packers as they need to bolster the depth on the interior of the offensive line.

In the short term, he could challenge Josh Myers for starting reps at center and also provide competition at right guard for Sean Rhyan. In the long term, Frazier could be the anchor of Green Bay’s offensive line during the Jordan Love era.

“Frazier is not only a very impressive football player, he is perhaps even more so off the field,” Cummings said. “Frazier has a four-year body of work that is as good as any center in this draft and off the field is a strong representative for any organization. You won’t find any people in Morgantown who have anything negative to say about Frazier and replacing him is going to be no easy task for West Virginia.”

A leader on and off the field. Tough as nails. Highly intelligent. Versatile. Frazier checks a lot of boxes and with the Packers potentially looking for their future starting center, he could be a target with the 41st pick.

