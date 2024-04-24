Unpacking Future Packers: No. 2, TCU OL Brandon Coleman

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers and Brian Gutekunst love versatile offensive linemen. Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan Jr, Royce Newman and Zach Tom all played multiple positions during their collegiate careers.

The next versatile offensive lineman that Gutekunst could target is Brandon Coleman. The TCU product checks in at No. 2 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

Coleman has one of the most interesting backstories in the upcoming draft. His family moved to Germany when he was a baby and his primary sport was basketball before moving back to America, where he started playing football in high school.

A no-star recruit, Coleman started his college career at Trinity Valley Community College. He then transferred to TCU for the 2020 season. In 2021, Coleman started seven games at left guard and one game at right guard for the Horned Frogs. The following season, Coleman started all 15 games at left tackle. This past season Coleman started seven games at left tackle and four games at left guard.

Been tons of talk about this year's OT and OC classes but there's also some quality guard prospects that scouts feel could be immediate Day 1 starters. One name that's come up repeatedly in convos with NFL teams since @seniorbowl is TCU G/T Brandon Coleman. ☑️ 34 starts past… pic.twitter.com/ckbasscTbC — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 21, 2024

“Coleman’s versatility is all the more impressive when you realize he only started playing football full-time as a senior in high school,” Ian Cummings, an NFL Draft analyst for Pro Football Network said. “After a stint at the JUCO level, he transferred to TCU and logged starts at both guard spots in 2021. Then, in 2022, he shifted out to left tackle for all 15 games, and logged seven more starts at LT in 2023 while starting four games at left guard. On the surface level, Coleman’s ability to play tackle and guard, on either side of the line, is extremely impressive at his current experience level…I think it also speaks to his ability to quickly learn, adapt, and grow at different spots and in different circumstances, a quality that will be just as valuable.”

Prior to the start of the 2023 campaign, Coleman was listed on Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks list. He showcased that freakish athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine when he clocked a 4.99 40-yard dash at 6-4 and 313 pounds. He had a 1.73 10-yard split and posted a vertical of 34 inches.

Brandon Coleman is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.96 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 1583 OG from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/cltQWcU2wg pic.twitter.com/Ro7stnKkFb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 20, 2024

That athleticism is on full display when Coleman is asked to run block. He gets out in space and looks to punish people. He has nimble feet and moves like a tight end. He easily climbs to the second level and overwhelms second-level defenders. The JUCO transfer plays with a low-center gravity and stays under his blocks to great surge.

“He’s one of the most explosive athletes in the class, and he can launch into defenders, throttling edge setters and limiting displacement,” Cummings said. “Going further, Coleman can leverage his burst and length into dominating torque at the contact point, channeling through hip rotation, and he can drive defenders off the line and pave open lanes for runners. What’s more — he also has phenomenal range on GT counter runs, and he can adjust his tracking angles seamlessly for his size. There are still a few technical improvements for Coleman to make — tightening his power exertions, attaining more control, and sustaining his leg churn will be key — but he can be an asset in the ground game.”

Coleman has a wide base and a long frame. He has vines for arms (34 inches) and he uses them and his powerful hands to stymie edge rushers. He pops out of his stance and has the quick feet and lateral quickness to shut down the corner, playing with good knee bend. He stays balanced in his setup and doesn’t panic in his reset. According to Pro Football Focus, Coleman gave up zero sacks and 20 pressures.

“Coleman’s elite athleticism, of course, is an obvious boon in both phases of the game,” Cummings said. “His physical profile also translates well. At around 6’4 1/2″, with almost 35″ arms, he has the picture-perfect blend of natural leverage and proportional length, which he can use to win the pad-level battle and get inside rushers’ frames. Beyond those qualities, however, I think Coleman’s steady footwork and ability to stay square to rushers with corrective movements is what helps him keep his consistency. He’s still growing as a hand fighter, but his lateral mobility and angle leverage IQ underpin his game, and allow him to channel his traits.”

Fit with the Packers

Brandon Coleman looks and plays like he was built in the Green Bay Packers offensive line factory. He checks all the boxes with his movement skills, length, athleticism and versatility.

The Packers are searching for depth and potential improvements along the Great Wall of Lambeau and Coleman could compete at multiple spots.

With Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom at left and right tackle, the Packers need to find a swing tackle. Coleman checks that box. They need to find competition at right guard for Sean Rhyan. Coleman checks that box.

The Packers will start the draft with four picks on Day 2. Coleman will likely be at the top of Green Bay’s board when the NFL Draft kicks off on Friday.

“I would draft Coleman because he has immediate tackle-guard versatility as a sixth man or high-end depth piece on the offensive line, and with more technical development, he truly has the physical upside to be a scheme-versatile impact starter at either spot,” Cummings said. “And he hasn’t even been playing football for that long — so the steep upward developmental curve is there to project off of. At the very least, he’ll be a great insurance plan, and he can be much more in time.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire