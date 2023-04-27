Unpacking Future Packers: No. 2, Alabama DB Brian Branch

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

During his introductory press conference as the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, Joe Barry noted that a team can never have enough defensive backs that can play the nickel position.

“That Star position. I think it’s vital,” Barry said. “I’m from the school where I think you can’t have enough guys that are potential nickels.”

The Packers currently have a trio of cornerbacks that excel playing on the boundary and are short on options for players to man the slot.

A potential option for the Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft is Brian Branch. The Alabama defensive back checks in at No. 2 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

A four-star recruit out of Georgia, Branch recorded nine pass deflections and two interceptions during his first season on campus. In 2021, Branch recorded 55 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and nine pass deflections. This past season, Branch recorded 90 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, nine pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Alabama DB Brian Branch in 2022: 🐘 89.5 PFF Grade

🐘 90.7 Run Defense Grade

🐘 86.4 Coverage Grade

🐘 91.8 Tackling Grade pic.twitter.com/golE4m51N0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 25, 2023

“Branch was phenomenal this year,” Brent Taylor, the editor for Roll Bama Roll said. “Just like he was the year before and the year before that. He just never got any attention nationally until recently. He did absolutely everything for Alabama’s defense this year, and in the modern college football game, he was most often matched up with every team’s best mismatch weapon. Whether it was making game saving pass deflections or stuffing drives with tackles behind the line of scrimmage, Branch was, in my opinion, the key cog to Alabama’s entire defense this year.”

Branch played the Star position for Nick Saban’s defense and thrived. It’s a position where he was asked to handle a wide variety of responsibilities. A lot was put on his plate.

Very appropriate that DB Brian Branch plays the “STAR” nickel position for #Alabama. Consistently makes NFL-level plays vs. the run and pass. Was everywhere on the TAMU tape (finished with 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 PBU). Love his clean footwork and athletic transitions in coverage. pic.twitter.com/CyXU5RzPwi — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 10, 2022

“In the last two seasons, we’ve seen Brian Branch tasked with blowing up the never-ending tunnel screens in the Mike Leach Air Raid, be the primary edge defender against Auburn’s wide-zone runs, cover uber-athlete tight end’s Brock Bowers, Kyle Pitts, and Jaylen Wydermeyer down the field, stick with big play hybrid WR/RB Ainias Smith on screens and deep shots, and be ready to blitz on the heels of Will Anderson to get a quick sack on elusive QBs.”

Branch is as versatile as they come. He’s a matchup piece. While he thrived in the slot for Saban, he could just have easily excelled playing a more traditional safety role. He’s even capable of playing on the boundary.

Brian Branch could play 6 different DB spots for you… and had some legit WR chops at Sandy Creek too. Just a tremendous all-around football player. Working out with CB group at #NFLCombine I'm blown away by his film – and then find fun clips like these @MoveTheSticks pic.twitter.com/ms3uxWb7ML — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 26, 2023

“Branch’s combination of tackling, quick feet, and deep ball skills could make him a phenomenal safety,” Taylor said. “I think he could hold his own as an outside corner, though he may struggle a little with pure vertical sideline threats. As a slot? Absolutely perfect. Do you want a guy who can cover tight ends, stick with receivers running seam routes, and play the run like a linebacker without having to substitute? Branch is your guy.”

Aside from his versatility and high football acumen, Branch is one of the best tackling defensive backs in the 2023 NFL Draft. He might even be the best tackler regardless of position. This past season Branch recorded 14 tackles for loss. He finished his career at Alabama with just four missed tackles to his name. It’s possibly the most absurd stat for any prospect in this draft.

Despite being on the “smaller” side (5-11, 190) the former five-star recruit has an appetite for the physical side of the game. He times up his blitzes and finished his career with the same amount of sacks (four) as missed tackles.

On paper… sure you'd want some more size/body armor on a NB/S type (similar to Dax Hill last class) But Brian Branch hasn't shown anything on film to suggest his size/weight was an issue Nick Saban played him at Dime LB on occasion at probably 190lbs pic.twitter.com/5Vt5jsZZyU — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 26, 2023

“After his freshman season at Alabama, he mentioned to the media that he wanted to improve his tackling going into year two,” Taylor said. “Almost immediately, he became one of the best tackling defensive backs I’ve ever seen. He had a 100% tackle rate in 2021 and only missed 4 total tackles in his entire career as a three-year starter. Just mind-blowing stats. It’s not just the tackles, either. He’s absolutely elite at navigating around and through blockers, whether it’s blitzing off the edge and sidestepping an offensive lineman like a pure edge rusher, blowing up a running back up the middle trying to pass protect, or shedding perimeter blockers on screens. Part of what makes him such a great tackler is his ability to always be exactly in the right spot to make that tackle.”

Branch has excellent short-area quickness. He’s a fluid athlete with swivel hips and calm feet. He’s smooth in his backpedal. Branch showcases great spatial awareness and has disciplined eyes. He has excellent closing burst and when he arrives he gets his man to the ground. A former high school wide receiver, Branch has plus ball skills. He finished his career at Alabama with 27 pass deflections and four interceptions.

“A combination of fluid hips, quick feet, and impressive ball skills,” Taylor said. “I mentioned it earlier, but Branch was a borderline five-star wide receiver in high school, and he excelled at jump ball plays. Add that to his well-rounded athleticism and a natural spatial awareness on the football field, and he’s always getting his hands near the ball.”

On top of everything Branch brings to the defensive side of the ball, he could moonlight as a punt returner. He was an outstanding return specialist at Sandy Creek High School and he finished his career at Alabama with just two punt return attempts, but one went for a touchdown.

A lot is made of Branch’s 40-time (4.58) and that’s okay. It just overlooks everything else Branch brings to the table. Versatility. Branch can literally play anywhere in the secondary. Just because he played in the slot for Nick Saban doesn’t mean he can’t play on the boundary or free safety at the next level. Branch recorded 14 tackles for loss this past season. Meanwhile, he only missed three tackles all season and only had four missed tackles for his entire career. He’s fluid in coverage. Watch the game-winning pass deflection against Ole Miss when he was matched up against Jonathan Mingo.

Brian Branch at 15 and prosper. "But he didn't run really, really fast in a straight line." FYI, this is Branch against Jonathan Mingo, who everybody and their grandma on Packers Twitter is pounding the table for. Brian Branch is a good football player. https://t.co/Zf6wlNFb5X pic.twitter.com/Mk2DCJJQyg — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) April 18, 2023

“Ed Reed ran a 4.57,” Taylor said. “Seriously though, it’s focusing on the wrong thing. I think Branch’s 4.58 forty time would be a concern if this was still 2013, you put him at outside corner, and asked him to cover sideline go-balls from a press-bail position with no safety over the top. Fortunately, that’s not what you’ll be planning to do with Branch, and when it comes to short area burst and fluid movement, he’s an elite athlete. You mentioned it, but check out his game-winning pass deflection against Ole Miss. How many football players in the world can defend a seam go-ball that fluidly?”

Fit with the Packers

It’s no secret that the Packers have a major need at safety. On top of that, what’s the long-term answer at slot corner? Keisean Nixon is slated to get the first crack at the gig. Even if he excels, he’s only on a one-year deal.

When Darnell Savage, a player that got benched last season is the best safety on the roster, changes need to be made.

By going out and signing Tarvarius Moore and re-signing Rudy Ford and Dallin Leavitt, Gutekunst has given himself some wiggle room. With it being a weak safety class overall, Gutekunst could bypass the position in the draft and roll with this group into training camp and hope to snag a veteran along the way.

However, Branch is a Top 20-25 player in this class. He’s drawn comparisons to Minkah Fitzpatrick, another former versatile Crimson Tide defensive back.

“Maybe you’re in a division like the NFC West where Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan have a morbid fascination with jet sweeps and trying to get wide receivers built like running backs and tight ends built like tanks to attack the edges of the formation. Maybe you just need some help shoring up the run defense while not compromising in pass coverage. Maybe you need help tackling Amon-Ra St. Brown. Whatever the case is, Branch fits it. Most NFL teams are still behind on the upcoming trends of college football… But the era of the outside corner being the most valuable position in the secondary is waning. College offenses have all but quit attacking the deep sidelines, instead focusing on attacking mesh points between linebackers and the secondary. NFL offenses aren’t far behind. If you want to be on the front edge of combatting that, you draft Brian Branch and you rejoice.”

Plug Branch into Green Bay’s secondary and prosper. Poor tackling, out of position, too soft. Those three things have been uttered constantly about the Packers defense for what seems like 84 years (Rose Dawson voice).

Versatile, tough as nails, excellent in coverage, and only 21 years old. Branch is a Top 20 player in this draft and would be a great addition to Green Bay’s defense and would be an instant contributor for Joe Barry’s squad.

