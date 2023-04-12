Unpacking Future Packers: No. 18, Sacramento State DB Marte Mapu

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

He’s here! He’s there! He’s everywhere!

That’s the PG version of the chant that the crowd serenaded Roy Kent with in the hit show “Ted Lasso.” It’s also a perfect way to describe the playstyle of Marte Mapu.

The Sacramento State defensive back checks in at No. 18 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Mapu was a two-way player at Hawthorne High School in California, where he played quarterback and wide receiver on offense. On defense, he played linebacker, cornerback, and safety.

Mapu redshirted during his first season at Sacramento State. He then started two games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sacramento State’s season was canceled. Mapu enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021, recording 65 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 14 pass deflections, and four interceptions.

This past season, Mapu was named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season with 76 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Mapu played multiple positions during his prep career and that versatility continued at Sacramento State. Mapu lined up in the box, in the slot, and at safety. His ability to wear multiple hats could be appealing to a team like the Green Bay Packers as they look for players that can stay on the field regardless of the situation.

“His versatility, which is helped by his overall high athleticism,” Sam Herder, a senior analyst for HERO Sports, said. “Mapu was a safety/nickel/OLB hybrid and disrupted offense in so many ways, whether it was playing the run or the pass.”

Mapu flies around the football field like The Flash. He’s a blur and closes to the football quickly. Mapu didn’t get a chance to do any workouts during the draft process due to a pectoral injury, but the versatile defensive back plays like his hair is on fire.

Story continues

“He moves very well,” Herder said. “At 6-3 and 216 pounds, he has the size to defend the run. He’s very smooth in pass coverage as well. He has risen on draft boards during the pre-draft process, I think in large part due to scouts seeing him in person and how fluid of an athlete he is.”

Mapu comes downhill like he was shot out of a cannon. He’s quick to diagnose things and takes proper angles to the football. When he arrives, he delivers a pop. Over the past two seasons, Mapu has recorded 17 pressures (PFF). He times up his blitzes perfectly and accelerates quckly to close on the quarterback.

“He is solid in run support,” Herder said. “Thanks to his size, which isn’t seen often in the FCS at his position, but he also isn’t afraid to stick his nose in there and is an aggressive tackler.”

In coverage, Mapu shows outstanding short-area quickness. He has good spatial awareness and sees the field well. With his frame and length, Mapu chokes passing lanes. Mapu had outstanding ball production, recording 20 pass deflections and six interceptions over the past two seasons.

“He isn’t stiff for a 6-3 guy dropping back in coverage,” Herder said. “His ability to stay on the field in whatever defensive situation Sac State was in was huge for the Hornets’ defense.

Over the past two seasons, Mapu has logged 207 snaps on special teams and recorded six tackles. Mapu could make an immediate impact on special teams as a hired gun.

“That’s probably where he’ll make his biggest impact early, is on special teams plus situational downs on defense,” Herder said. “He has standout special teams NFL player written all over him.”

Related

Packers hosted official pre-draft visit with Sacramento State DB Marte Mapu

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need help at safety and Joe Barry is on record of saying that a team can never have enough players that can play the Star position. Mapu fits the bill.

In today’s pass-happy league, the need for players who can wear multiple hats has become more important. Mapu can play in the slot, he can play linebacker in sub-packages or he can play safety. On top of all that, he has the makings to be an instant special teams standout.

“I think Mapu is just scratching the surface of his potential,” Herder said. “While his film appears to be solid, NFL teams seem to really like FCS prospects who are tremendous athletes and who they can put the finishing touches on to round out their game. Mapu wasn’t necessarily a multi-time All-American. It wasn’t until his fifth year in 2021 that he emerged as an all-conference player. Last season he upped his game even more to be an All-American. Given NFL-level coaching, he can be an impact player on a roster for many years.”

Mapu has all the tools to develop into an impact player at the next level. If he were to land in Green Bay he could make an immediate impact on special teams, while giving Barry a hybrid safety to deploy.

He has the short-area quickness and fluidity to match up with slot wide receivers. He has the size to match up with tight ends and he has the range to cover the deep third.

The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t loaded with safety talent. That doesn’t mean the Packers can’t find an impact player.

With his versatility, physicality, and relentless playstyle, Mapu could be a potential target for the Packers as they look for upgrades at the safety position.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire