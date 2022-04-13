Unpacking Future Packers: No. 16 Myjai Sanders

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL draft.

Rashan Gary and Preston Smith give the Green Bay Packers a dynamic pair of pass rushers. The duo combined for 18.5 sacks last season and could see that number climb this season.

With Gary and Smith in place, the Packers have the best pass-rushing duo in the NFC North. The depth behind those two is severely lacking and Brian Gutekunst needs to address the position by targeting the strength of the 2022 NFL draft (edge rushers) early and often.

A player that Green Bay’s general manager could target on day two of the 2022 NFL draft is Myjai Sanders. The Cincinnati edge rusher checks in at No. 16 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

A three-star recruit, Sanders became a full-time starter as a sophomore for the Bearcats in 2019 and recorded seven tackles for loss and four sacks. Sanders enjoyed a breakout season of sorts in 2020, recording 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

This past season Sanders recorded 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. While not exactly eye-popping numbers, Sanders consistently put pressure on the quarterback. According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders finished the 2021 season with 54 pressures, including 10 against Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

The first thing that stands out about Sanders is his explosiveness. His explosiveness (1.57 10-yard split) is a big reason why Sanders was listed on Bruce Feldman’s Annual Freak’s list.

“His quickness and ability to utilize his fast hands to quickly turn the corner on offensive lineman and close while running the hoop is his greatest strength,” Devin Jackson, a contributor for Blue Chip Scouting said. “He doesn’t have the most fluid flexibility but his athleticism shines on speed to power moves along with ghost pass rushes.”

The Cincinnati edge rusher is twitched up with good length. The 38-game starter has a lightning-quick first step that gets offensive linemen back on their heels. He runs the arc with speed and shows great closing burst. At only 247-pounds, Sanders does a good job of converting speed to power. When he doesn’t get home, he does a good job of using his length to disrupt passing lanes (12 career pass deflections).

“Sanders offers you a twitchy edge who can use his quickness to win on the inside and turn the corner on tackles,” Jackson said. “His speed puts pressure on tackles and he gives himself a two-way go with how he changes up his plan. He certainly projects more as an outside linebacker than a 4-3 rush end.”

Although he may be undersized, Sanders plays with a dog-like mentality against the run. He sets a strong edge. There will be concerns about how he’ll hold up against NFL offensive linemen, but there is no questioning his motor and toughness. He has the quickness to chase down ball carriers from the backside.

“His natural strength in the trenches brings some concern, especially on inside run plays but he can hold the edge on outside runs,” Jackson said. “He has pops behind his hands to shock and release to make tackles and he has some excellent pursuit speed to chase down plays from behind.”

There are question marks about the Cincinnati edge rusher’s weight fluctuation. At the Senior Bowl, Sanders weighed in at 242 pounds. He then weighed in at 228 at the NFL Scouting combine, after battling a stomach bug. Then at Cincinnati’s Pro Day he checked in at 247.

“Sanders certainly needs to put on weight but I think that’ll come with an NFL weight program,” Jackson said. “Upper body strength can improve but I don’t think it’s a huge impediment on his play style and effectiveness.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need to improve the depth behind Gary and Smith. Sanders comes with some question marks about his weight and functional strength. He answered some of the question marks about his weight by weighing in at 247 at Cincinnati’s Pro Day after weighing in at 228 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Question marks aside. Sanders has the type of explosiveness that you simply can’t coach. He could serve as a designated pass rusher as a rookie, with the potential to turn into Gary’s long-term running mate.

“Sanders offers you a pass rusher who has twitch and first-step quickness to put pressure on tackles at the line of scrimmage,” Jackson said. “He is underrated in his ability to push pockets and force quarterbacks to move off their spot. While he’s a little on the lighter side, he’s an effective multi-year starter. While his body of work as a coverage dropper isn’t vast, he can be a situational pass rusher on third downs that can continue to develop his pass rush plan and add mass to be a more effective player in the interior. He’s a player worth betting traits on.”

A team can never have enough talented edge rushers. With his length and twitchy athleticism, Sanders would provide quality depth behind Gary and Smith. If the Packers miss out on the first wave of edge rushers in the first round, Sanders could be a player that Gutekunst targets on the second day of the draft.

