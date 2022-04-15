Unpacking Future Packers: No. 14 Boye Mafe

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL draft.

Rashan Gary and Preston Smith give the Green Bay Packers a dynamic pair of pass rushers. The duo combined for 18.5 sacks last season and could see that number climb this season.

With Gary and Smith in place, the Packers have the best pass-rushing duo in the NFC North. The depth behind those two is severely lacking and Brian Gutekunst needs to address the position by targeting the strength of the 2022 NFL draft (edge rushers) early and often.

An edge rusher that Green Bay’s general manager could target with the 28th overall pick is Boye Mafe. The Minnesota Golden Gopher edge rusher checks in at No. 14 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Mafe started four of six games for the Golden Gophers in 2020. He finished the COVID-19 shortened season with 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

This past season Mafe recorded 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He finished his career at Minnesota with 19.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

“I think there is just so much overall potential within his game,” Daniel House, the founder of Gophers Guru, said. “The athletic traits are obviously the talking point, but his productivity improved each year too. Mafe’s excellent lateral agility and quickness create challenges for opposing offensive tackles, especially when you get him moving off of stunts or slants.”

Mafe is a player that showed improvement each season during his time with the Gophers. A big reason for his growth is due to his commitment in the film room, weight room and the time spent on the practice field honing his craft.

“He studies the game hard and understands how to set up moves based upon potential tells and schematic decisions,” House said. “He grew in that area during his career and I think it helped him continue improving as a pass rusher. Mafe is a smart player who puts in the work. The ceiling is extremely high when you pair up his current pass rushing skills, athleticism, character and football IQ. If he gets into a scheme where he can rush off the edge and occasionally work in space, he will thrive. Teams who utilize multiple fronts and packages should be all over Mafe. You can align him all over the place and generate favorable mismatches within your game plans.”

Mafe started his draft cycle off with a bang. He put on a show during the Senior Bowl. Mafe recorded three tackles for loss, two sacks and forced fumble to earn Player of the Game honors for the National team.

From Pro Football Focus:

“Nobody in this draft class has the kind of first-step get-off Mafe brings to the table. In a pass-first league, that’s never been more important. He posted the highest PFF pass-rushing grade of any edge rusher at the Senior Bowl and when he can pin his ears back and attack the quarterback, his performance shoots through the roof.”

Mafe then put on a show at the combine. The Minnesota edge rusher ran a 4.53 40-yard dash with a 1.56 10-yard split (tied for fourth best among edge rushers). He had a 38 inch vertical, with a 10-5 broad jump. Those numbers were to be expected. Mafe was a three-sport athlete at Hopkins High and was listed on Bruce Feldman’s Freak’s list.

Mafe is a twitched up edge rusher. That first step explosion makes him a nightmare for offensive tackles. He wins the corner with quickness and long strides, with great burst to close on the quarterback. Mafe flashes the ability to convert speed to power.

“He wins with speed and explosiveness off the edge,” House said. “His dynamic first step immediately puts tackles in a bind. There are quite a few instances where he starts the game with speed rushes, senses the tackle is starting to over-set and then counters with an inside move. He also occasionally incorporates chops, clubs and rips within his pass rushing arsenal. Those moves pair up really nicely with his speed, explosiveness and bend. Mafe also did a really great job of retracing rushes and never quit on the play. His effort is consistent and impactful.”

Mafe took a big step forward with his plan of attack this past fall. There were instances early in his career that if he didn’t win with his initial quickness, there would be no plan B. Now, Mafe showcased a deeper bag of tricks as a pass rusher. It’s part of his game that’s continuing to grow and will only get better with NFL coaching. Mafe even mentioned during the Senior Bowl that Robert Saleh, the New York Jets head coach, helped him with his technique throughout the week.

“I thought his overall pass rush diversity took a step forward each year as he gained more experience,” House said. “Mafe continued improving his hand technique and eventually tied all of it together with his footwork and speed. There is still room for him to gain even more nuance in his game, which probably excites NFL evaluators. More importantly, Mafe is super receptive to learning and I think NFL teams will really like that about him. He is never satisfied with where his game is at and wants to maximize all of his potential.”

As a run defender, Mofe shows good range and does a good job of chasing down ball carriers from the backside. He does a good job of using his quickness to knife through gaps.

“Mafe’s pursuit skills are excellent on perimeter runs,” House said. “There are instances where he pursues plays from the opposite hash and makes tackles in the second level. Mafe has sideline-to-sideline range and slithers between blockers because of his flexibility, explosiveness and quick first step. I think he can develop into a consistently reliable run defender with more coaching and additional reps.”

There is no questioning Mafe’s effort against the run. However, he’ll need to get stronger at the point of attack if he’s going to be anything more than a designated pass-rusher. He can be bullied by offensive lineman and driven back.

“I think this is the biggest area he must improve,” House said. “With that being said, I thought Mafe improved vs. the run as the 2021 season progressed. Boye played more instinctively as a run defender, set edges and got off of blocks. Minnesota’s coaches placed a major emphasis on Mafe’s run defense last year, which helped him get better. In general, I think he can continue working on maximizing his wingspan to extend and disengage blocks. We saw flashes, but it’s more about consistency at this point.”

Fit with the Packers

Mafe is not the sum of all his parts yet. The toolsy edge rusher improved each season during his time at Minnesota and it’s reasonable to expect that growth to continue at the next level, where he could serve as a designated pass rusher early (first two years) and be unleashed down the road. A similar path that the Packers took with Gary, a former first-round pick.

A team can never have enough talented edge rushers and Mafe would provide quality depth behind Gary and Smith. With his length and rare explosiveness, Mafe possesses the freaky athletic traits that NFL teams covet.

“As a player, his overall potential is endless,” House said. “Mafe’s combination of speed, power, blossoming technique and work ethic should excite teams. He is an explosive rusher who can provide versatility for a team that wants to be multiple with its fronts and packages. Mafe made significant improvements each season and will become an impactful pass rusher within a scheme that maximizes his extremely unique athletic traits.”

On top of his traits, Mafe just seems like a “Packer” guy. By all reports, Mafe is a standup individual that will not only make an impact on the field, but off the field as well.

“We all know about the athletic traits and potential on the field, but I think Boye’s character is what separates him from others,” House said. “He is an extremely genuine person and always provided extremely detailed insight for pieces that I wrote. Mafe’s teammates rallied around the energy that he brought to every area of his life. Over the years, he developed into a key leader of Minnesota’s program and everyone gravitated toward him. A team is getting a high character player who will make a difference not only on the field, but in the community.”

Mafe is on the “older” side. He will turn 24 in November. That shouldn’t stop Gutekunst from adding a player that checks every other box.



